Steve Howe Of Omnia Corp: “Vision for your plan”

Vision for your plan.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 4.5 trillion dollars, driven by the demand of people who are seeking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. In order to serve this growing market, employers in this industry need well qualified and knowledgeable people to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Steve Howe.

Mr. Howe was Executive Chairman and Director of Omnia Corp. since August 1, 2019, and is Executive Chairman and Director of Omnia Wellness, Inc., since its January of 2021 formation date. Prior to his focus on Omnia, Mr. Howe served as Chairman and CEO of biopharmaceutical company AntriaBio (OTC: ANTB) from its formation in 2011 to 2014 and Chairman and CEO of PR Pharmaceuticals from its formation in 1998 to 2010. Mr. Howe received his BA in Business Administration, with an emphasis on finance and accounting from the University of Wyoming.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was fortunate to grow up with my family in the cattle ranching business in Wyoming, learning the meaning of hard work and resolve at an early age. I have carried those experiences with me throughout my career and find the key to success can be summarized in the words, “hard work and resolve”, or as my father used to tell me, “Never say can’t.”

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My brother Todd, a founder of the technology we are incorporating into the BodyStop© Wellness Centers, has always been passionate about how technology that focused on the increased movement of blood throughout the body could fundamentally improve the health of nearly everyone from young to old, active or inactive, rich or poor. The idea was founded based on the concept of in-wound care treatment, where increasing blood flow around the treatment area can dramatically improve outcomes. When I saw how people with chronic back pain and on pain medication were dramatically relieved of pain in just a few minutes using this type of care treatment, I saw an opportunity to expand such a treatment to everyone — not just for back pain, but for improving daily life by increasing blood flow in the most efficient way possible. We have been working together for years now and are on the cusp of realizing our goal of having the structure to provide the benefits of our technology on a worldwide basis.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you? I enjoy escaping to the Rocky Mountains just a few minutes from my home, to hike and take in the beauty of America’s Roof Top.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I have been interested in helping people feel better from the time I began working and investing in difficult to manage diseases since the 1980s. We pursued solutions to disease effecting large populations, not so much as “cures,” but in most cases helping those afflicted with a long-term illness to manage it better with fewer side effects. In 2005, we discovered a method to deliver a single weekly dose of insulin to primarily type II diabetics of which there are more than 600 million individuals worldwide. Current regimens often require daily or multi doses per day, which can be very hard for a person to manage correctly and therefore often results in many negative side effects. A single weekly dose is a game-changing tool for those afflicted with diabetes. The product is still in early-stage human trials.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of the biggest obstacles we initially faced was in the engineering and manufacturing scale up from our prototype model. We realized that although the costs were higher, having our own engineers and partnering with a large manufacturing business was worth the cost benefit analysis to produce internally under our direct supervision.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

One of the greatest accomplishments for us is to see our first flagship BodyStop store in Long Island, NY this month. We plan on adding to our existing 6 partner locations with a full use of our full range of equipment available on a monthly membership basis, and providing for treatments as low as 5 dollars each. Our core mission is to provide a full package, one stop shop for our clients based on wellness and preventative care, not just reactive care. Our goal is to have 15,000 locations available for member access in 3 to 5 years.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As I mentioned earlier, our greatest accomplishment is our first flagship BodyStop store and it is our most exciting project at the moment. Omnia BodyStop centers offer our proprietary and patented Solajet Dry Hydrotherapy experience along with individual privacy suites and services offered are custom-tailored to each customer.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Hard work Failule is not an option attitude Compassionate

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness can be defined as integrating good health habits into one’s life to support physical and emotional wellbeing.

Being focused on choosing diets, exercise or mental stimulation activities that are easily replicated in one’s daily lifestyle. From my own and our customers’ experiences most wellness programs fail because they are not a natural way of living and become boring or dreaded tasks of “have to do’s”.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

You only have one life to live. Living a healthy lifestyle can help avoid the many problems brought about by illness where drugs or invasive treatments become one’s “life”.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

This is core to our business and business model,” Feel better fast,” where we develop wellness equipment and make available to the consumer on a monthly membership basis. The consumer is encouraged to utilize our “dry hydro-therapy and endo-kinetic therapy equipment multiple times per week. An average therapy is only 15 minutes and is a hands-free treatment approach. We are making our equipment available to companies for their employees and the public in general.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Vision for your plan. Surround yourself with good people with similar visions. Determination to push through the hard times. Be able to tell your story to your customers in a clear and distinct. manner. Communicate clearly to all stakeholders.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe it is what we are doing now in our business plan, building wellness centers based on technologies that can be accessed by everyone at a low cost.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Howard Schultz, Starbucks!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit our website here: http://omniawellness.com/ and also give us a follow on social media.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Omnia_Wellness

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Omnia-Wellness-109718031398358

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omnia-wellness-inc

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!