Steve Feld, Biz Coach Steve: “I am more than willing to help people achieve their goals and dreams”

I fully believe the one trait that has helped me be successful is a servant mentality. I am more than willing to help people achieve their goals and dreams.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15-billion-dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches, and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Steve Feld.

Over 30 years of extensive senior-level experience in highly competitive industries. Steve has a large passion for everything business. Created and owned six high 6 figure businesses, operated 3 other businesses. He obtained his M.B.A., is 6-Sigma Green Belt certified, and has a black belt in Karate. He is the recipient of numerous local and national business awards for his unique practices in growing businesses. Today, Business owners hire Steve to skyrocket their business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

The very first business I wrote business plans for tech start-ups. That turned into writing their marketing and operational plans. Then they wanted to get venture capital funds and I coached these techies to speak business. The business was going great. But the tech bubble burst and so did my business. Learned a valuable lesson. Don’t focus on only one market. Since that time, I have owned and operated 5 more businesses. Also, ran 3 other businesses to turn them around, but my passion to work with small business owners kept drawing me back into coaching small business owners. They are the backbone of all economies in the world and new businesses have a very high failure rate. I knew they needed the most help. They know their craft, skill, product, but don’t know how to start and run a business. That is where I come in. I am very passionate about seeing small businesses survive and thrive to become big businesses one day.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I fully believe the one trait that has helped me be successful is a servant mentality. I am more than willing to help people achieve their goals and dreams. Granted I am not Mother Teresa and need to get paid for my services the bank doesn’t like it when I try to pay my mortgage in high-fives. I do mentor for SCORE as a volunteer to help new and wantrepreneurs get their idea transformed into a business. As well as conduct complimentary workshops for business owners to provide them specific strategies they can use the same day to grow their business.

Next would be integrity. One of my very first mentors had high integrity. Every time I saw him interact with anyone he always operated from a high integrity level. He never played games with people, never tried to take advantage of anyone, never lied, spoke with clarity, and was honest with everyone. I wanted to emulate that and operate from that high level of integrity. His businesses were always growing because of his integrity.

That leads me to honesty. I am honest with my clients and prospects. Don’t believe in causing more headaches for business owners, which I see too many other coaches and consultants do. Be honest with people and that will attract honest clients. Granted I do come across business owners that are dishonest and will not work with them.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Brian Tracy stated in his book Goals that you need to do a task for at least 21 days straight to move it into a habit. Being that I taught Karate for 5 years after earning my black belt, I cannot stress the importance of performing a task every day to transform it into a habit that can and will change your life and business.

One habit I do every day is to write down my goals in the morning and read them out loud right before I go to bed. I set reminders on my calendar and phone for the first month, but in the second month, I didn’t need the reminders anymore. It became a habit and taking 15–20 minutes out of the day to focus on my goals has transformed my personal and professional life. It sounds simple, but to transform a positive task into a habit does take some work. As a coach, we hold our clients accountable to THEIR goals. After a few weeks of us prompting the accountability discussion, they become the ones that tell us what they accomplished since the last meeting, an overview, then let us know what they will accomplish by the next meeting.

This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits will change your life in ways you never expected. Here’s what I mean. I wanted to lose some weight but do it the right way and not some fad diet, pills, or crazy stuff you buy from infomercials at 3 in the morning.

I spoke to my doctor and he told me a good weight is a goal. Then I found a support group to help me on my journey. I planned my meals out. Went from one big meal at 8 pm to 6 small meals throughout the day at specific times. Looked into what I should be eating during those small meals for my body type, age, height, etc. Then formulate a plan to do it for 30-days. Because I knew if I could do this every day for 30-days, then 60 or even 90 days will be easy. It was not an easy first 30-days. But the results were fantastic-down 12 pounds and feeling great. Month 2 was much easier, and I didn’t put much planning into everything. The habit was formed. By the end of the 90-day, I was down 32 pounds and now don’t even think of it as a plan. It became part of my daily activities and my health has improved in many ways.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

One great way to develop good habits or stop bad habits is to find a group that is looking to accomplish the same goals that you are looking for. You are going to have some good days and some not-so-good days. Having that support group helps you to stay on track and they will support you and hold you accountable to your goals.

It’s the same if you want to stop smoking. Going cold turkey sounds good, but then you find you will be back to the bad habit in no time. But, by being part of a group who are looking to stop smoking, you can learn some techniques on how to reduce your cigarette intake over a short amount of time and ways to get around the cravings without putting on the pounds. The group will support one another in a non-judgmental environment and positivity.

Having facilitated many mastermind groups, I see this all the time. Business owners want to develop good business habits and eliminate the negative habits that are hindering their business to grow. By being part of a support group helps everyone get over that bad moments and gives us the drive to move forward to achieve our goals.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One quote that has always resonated with me is from Tom Peters. “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.”

Business owners tell me they made a lot of calls and have no results. What constitutes a lot of calls? Now, by measuring how many calls were made and measuring what occurred on each of those calls, then we can find what is working and maybe not working and then correct it or improve on it.

Many business owners tell me how busy they are, but when I look at their calendar, I do not see the activities they should be doing to grow their business and they are just being busy to be busy. Measuring your real activities will help you achieve your goals faster.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Just completed my 5th book, “Financial Formula Breakthroughs.” Which is to help small business understand their profit and loss statements and to make better business decisions by looking at 6 basic numbers.

My 6th book was also drawn from working with a very large variety of chambers and networking groups on how to build their groups. It will be how to start a lead/referral or social networking group. Anyone can start a networking group and this book will cover all the little items that should be taken into consideration before you start, how to start, and how to run a very successful networking group.

About ready to start a new elite mastermind group for business owners that want to see massive growth results. By being in a few mastermind groups as well as facilitating 4 others in the past, I am bringing in some new concepts into this group to get phenomenal results for the members.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not highly successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Here are my five things you need to create an extraordinarily successful career as a life or business coach.

Focus: Most coaches are trying to be everything to everyone because they are afraid, they will miss a client. This will not work. Who specifically do you work with? What is their exact problem? How are you solving that problem? Have a niche to start with, then go from thereafter you are established. Marketing: You need to have ways to get clients. As my coach says, coaches are either great coaches and horrible marketers, or great marketers and poor coaches. You need to balance the two out. Be great marketing to have clients to become a better coach. Support: You cannot do it alone. This is what hurts many business owners. They believe they know what they are doing and never seek out any help. ALL coaches no matter what type should have a coach. How can you tell someone they need a coach when you don’t have one? Get support. Tools: What tools do you have in your business to help your clients? An automated system? Workbooks? Online courses? What tools can your clients use that you will give them? One coach told me, “A coach teaches their clients how to use the right tools within their business, but also gives their client their tools to use.” Listening skills: OMG I don’t know how many coaches I have met who have very poor listening skills. This is critical to be successful. If you are doing all the talking, you are not coaching, but preaching. Listening to the subtle cues from the client will allow you to find out what the real issue so you can address this.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

When coaches start their business, they are not properly marketing themselves. Many people leave a J.O.B. and hang out their shingle for their new business calling themselves a coach. They may have some experience in the industry they want to work in, but no coaching skills. They believe prospects will magically appear wanting to work with them, but that is far from the truth.

Just like starting any type of business, you need to have a business and marketing plan. The first thing any coach needs to focus on is marketing. Not their website, business cards, writing a book, or anything else that is NOT generating income. Focus on marketing yourself with a compelling unique selling proposition. Niche yourself. Have a proactive outbound marketing plan. A new coach needs to put themselves out in the market and not sit behind their computer hoping their phone will ring or a flood of emails coming in with people begging to work with them.

Focus only on marketing first. Get clients, then you can start building your website and work on your book.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

I am a big believer in under-promising and overdelivering (the Scotty Method-Star Trek). If you are experienced in a specific area of business, then put a spotlight on that and help your client in that area. After owning and operating 6 businesses and running other people’s businesses, I understand what goes on in all the departments.

One business owner I was working on with his business, kept bringing up negative statements about his employees. After listening to him and asking him lots of questions, I found out he had a leadership problem. So, I told him to let’s do a leadership workshop on a Saturday. He was floored because he never thought I could help him in that area. I pulled one of my leadership training sessions from my tool bag and facilitated a leadership training program. The next week, the business owner was ecstatic. He didn’t realize how 5 hours could change his entire business.

Find areas to show your value and deliver on your promises.

Two weeks after the training session, I invited all the participants from the workshop out to dinner. The owner was floored. The dinner was to check in and talk to everyone in a relaxed environment, which turned into each department head proudly stating how their departments have turned around. The owner started crying at the end of the meal because he never heard that kind of feedback or results from his leadership team and the dinner was highly unexpected.

Wow, your clients. Provide them more value and results than what they are expecting.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Lead generation is critical for coaches. No leads = no conversions = no clients = no revenue. You should know who your target market is and then find out where they hang out (Facebook, LinkedIn, Networking or Association groups, etc.).

One way is to start providing content to help your target market with one of their problems and giving them a simple solution. This is showing that you are the expert that can help them.

Another way is to proactively reach out to potential clients, develop a relationship before trying to get them into a consultation call or anything else. Build a relationship. It takes a little longer, but well worth it. This can be done through social media platforms like LinkedIn.

Depending on your target market, networking works very well. Palm pressing and enticing prospect to talk to you through your captivating elevator pitch works.

One of my favorite methods is developing joint venture partners. Have them fill my workshops with their clients while delivering high value to keep the partnership flowing.

Many coaches rely on referrals, which is great, but you don’t know when they will come in and if the person being referred to you is in your target market.

Some coaches are playing an absurd amount of money on lead-generating companies with very low returns. Personally, those lead gen companies promise hot leads, which you can find using LinkedIn Sales navigator and save thousands of dollars.

Speaking is a great way to keep the lead funnel full. Get on other’s (or your own) stage with your target market in the audience, provide great content, a solid call to action, and watch your calendar get filled. Not everyone is cut out for public speaking, but it is a great way to build your business.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I would say to use our advice. All new business owners burn hard at the beginning but need to find a balance before they burn out. Having a set calendar and living by your calendar can control most of the chaos, but you also need to have time set aside for family, friends, physical activity, and downtime.

One of my mentors told me this and I did not believe it until many years later when my body was creaking and in pain. He said, “As a business owner, you must take care of your body. It is the vehicle that holds your mind. If the vehicle is breaking the mind does not work right and that will kill you and your business. Take care of yourself physically, emotionally, and mentally to build a successful business. Because, one day you want to enjoy the fruits of all your hard work and you don’t want to do that in a hospital, a wheelchair, or in a pine box.”

Exercise. Eat right. Be part of groups for support. You can live a great life while building a great business. You can’t build a great business 6 feet under.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would probably be monthly summits that bring the sharpest experts in a variety of areas together to share their wisdom and specific strategies to help business owners survive and thrive. Not sell their stuff, but to provide real content to help these business owners all over the world.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would have to say either Jeff Bezos or Sir Richard Branson. I would be so intrigued to learn their failures, challenges, and obstacles they had to overcome to be where they are today. Those are true learning experiences. They have both already written the book on success, but what did they go through to get there and what did they learn and could share.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our website is www.bizcoachsteve.com, which has lots of great content for business owners to use to grow their business.

You can also find our books on Amazon and our website.

We produce weekly short videos focusing on one area of a business that is challenging to many and how to overcome that challenge.

Every other week we post our full articles, which can be seen on our website along within our monthly newsletter.

To register for our monthly complimentary workshop, go to www.bizcoachsteve.com/workshop

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!