Steve Carter: “Play it honest (respect)”

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Carter.

Steve Carter is a pastor, speaker, author of “The Thing Beneath The Thing”, podcast host, and the former lead teaching pastor of Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago. He hosts the Craft & Character podcast where he helps people get better at the art of communication while ensuring their character always leads the way. Steve lives in Phoenix with his wife, Sarah, and their two kids.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve always been fascinated by great storytelling. Whether sitting around a fire as a kid listening and watching how when certain people told stories everyone seemed to lean in. Storytelling captured me. Whether it was trying to make my dad laugh or make a point more accessible and applicable to a persons life, I kept working on this craft. In college my parents moved to Michigan and I met a preacher who spoke about the way things really are. I remember setting up an appointment to meet with him to see how I would ever know if I should go into the ministry. He responded with a simple question — “what do people say about you? Do people who know you actually affirm this?” I left that appointment a little disappointed because he didn’t tell me one way or the other what I should or shouldn’t do. After that meeting I drove back home, walked inside and there was a message on our home answering machine (remember those?). It was from a mentor who said he needed to tell me something. I called him back, then drove over to see him at his office. When I sat down, unbeknownst to him, he spent the next 30 minutes answering the question the pastor asked me earlier in the day. I felt seen by God in that moment in a profound way and have been trying to tell stories about grace, peace, freedom and the love of Christ ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There isn’t one story that I could say is the most interesting. As a pastor, my job is to keep showing up in people’s joy, sorrow and pain. My mentor once told me, “to be a pastor is to know you can’t make everyone happy and recognize you will be someone’s heretic but live each day with integrity, never stop showing up for your people and everything will work out just fine.” So showing up bedside, or at prison or after severe loss and simply trying to be present and listen and not offer up some cliche but bear witness to what they are walking through has allowed me a chance to see, love, respect, and weep in the power of humanity.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

For many of us we actually love our jobs; but unfortunately, we can go through seasons where we love our jobs too much. It’s in these moments where our identity gets too wrapped up in our performance, we start often subconsciously siphoning out the good of the role and using this job to validate ourselves. We can start to cut corners. Let personal work boundaries slide to keep a boss or coworker happy and we just stop taking care of our heart, mind and personal wellness.

Over the years I’ve realized how crucial healthy escapes, creating margin, and recognizing the powerful truth about creative energy is. When it comes to my week, I’ve learned how important it is to have healthy escapes — this might be catching a Cubs game, doing a hike or exploring a new coffee shop or restaurant. Weekly I try to have these scheduled in my calendar because I understand how much joy these experiences bring me and remind me how much bigger the world is than the job I love.

Secondly — I’ve discovered I can create personal shortcuts and overwork when too many days are filled to the brim. I can only run like this for so long. Over the past few years my schedule when it hits 80% is now considered full. Something will always come up, a deadline will always move and when I have not created healthy margin then I recognize I’ll be playing with potential burnout.

Lastly — creative people gain energy quickly through inspiration or experience; but creative people can lose energy even faster through bad meetings, stress, or criticism. One of the keys to avoiding burnout is beginning to protect that creative energy at all cost. Budget for it. Plan for it. Schedule it.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

One of the great gifts a leader can give their employees is clarity. Clear vision. Clear direction. The clarity that allows people to see how what they get to do each day helps move the organization forward. When you have clarity you give your team the best chance for unity. United in vision. United in direction. The unity allows for a level of solidarity within the team where each person understands how they uniquely contribute to the organization. When you have clarity and unity you give your employee the best chance of experiencing joy in their role. When there is no clarity, people feel a sense of vision ambiguity which leads to many wondering they’re going rogue in what they do which causes a level of leadership anxiety that isn’t fair to the employee and holds the organization back from reaching its full potential.

Also — I believe emotional honesty is crucial to healthy cultures. In ‘The Thing Beneath The Thing’ I write about how we all have these emotional triggers that we carry wherever we go. It can be a look, a comment, a tone, a feeling that someone says or does that just sets us off on being emotionally hijacked. All this energy is swirling within us and as humans we will look to place that energy somewhere. We often have hideouts we go to self soothe and escape, or when triggered we are overwhelmed with insecurity that causes us to create false stories about ourselves or we can create false narratives about others. Too often teams lack the emotional honesty to talk about what triggers them and where they go. When you can subscribe to emotional honesty and share the thing beneath the thing with each other, you build trust and create holy space for people to know how best to love and work with you well and not do anything unintentionally to spiral you and hurt the team.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really appreciate the work of Aundi Kolber who wrote “Try Softer.” For many of us we have been taught how we must try harder, just white knuckle through it, and push ourselves to the brink. Aundi writes with a grace that just invites you how to be kind to yourself and be motivated with something other than fear and shame.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

The city of Chicago is one of my favorite places on the planet. One of the big problems each winter causes on Chicago streets are potholes. City workers are constantly working to fill these potholes in. Chicago even has a pothole tracker on its city website so they can show their work. In the first 100 days of 2018, the city filled in over 100,000 potholes. These potholes are caused when water freezes, expands and the asphalt can withstand the expansion, so these street craters get created. The workers go to the potholes, inspect them, and often just throw on some asphalt to cover up the pothole. But sometimes these workers come to a pothole and realize this wasn’t caused by inclement weather but rather something else underneath. A pipe that is leaking, erosion beneath the street and if this isn’t dealt with properly a pothole will quickly become a sinkhole.

The same is true for us. We all have these potholes caused by the pain, wounds, unmet expectations, trauma, something done or said unfairly to us. Everyday people get close to these personal potholes and when this happens it will send us somewhere. If we don’t honor the truth of these potholes, they can become sinkholes that cause collateral damage in every one of our relationships.

When we get triggered, many of us begin crafting these false stories about ourselves. It’s this shame storm of sorts that begins to rain down lie after lie. But I’ve also seen people when they get triggered to choose not to power down but rather their insecurity has them power up. I’ve seen that for many people when they feel they are out of or losing control of a situation they respond by powering up. I see this now as a form of insecurity and how a leader has chosen to not address this personal pothole.

In ‘The Thing Beneath The Thing’ I talk about the Greek word for sincere (anupokritos) was made up of two words “anti + hypocrite.” The idea of a hypocrite was based on Greek Theater where these actors or hypocrites would have a bag filled with masks that they would put on to personify a different character in the play. The idea of being sincere is to drop the mask and allow yourself to be fully seen, fully known and fully loved.

I’ve come to realize we all carry a bag of masks around to hide whenever we feel triggered. There are 5 primary masks we wear.

1. For some we wear the performer mask, we find our identity in our performance and so we will do whatever it takes to not fail. We often go at crucial projects alone and struggle to ask for help or anything that might seem like failure.

2. For some we wear the pleaser mask and this is where find ourselves in just pleasing everyone else. We struggle to name our own desires so we just violate personal boundaries trying to keep everyone else happy.

3. For some we wear the pretending mask and can struggle with pretending we’re more qualified, knowledgeable, ready for this assignment than we actually are.

4. For some we wear that power mask and when triggered we choose to power up with our tone, words and actions that leaves a wake of emotionally dead bodies on our team.

5. Lastly many wear the perfection mask where we chase perfection at all costs. We obsess over and over a project because if it’s not perfect it opens our hearts to possible criticism. But none of this is sincerity — it’s us choosing to wear a mask to mask our leadership anxiety. Sincerity is choosing to drop the mask and let others see and experience to real emotionally honest you.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I’ve found that anxiety turns my peace into pieces. Steve Cuss once said, “every great counselor or spiritual director should help you discover more freedom, peace, transformation and love.” I’ve thought a lot about this ever since I heard him say this. Do my words, questions or thoughts help people or friends discover more freedom and peace or do I offer up more confusion, shame and pain. Whenever I’m sitting with someone who is trusting me with their story or anxiety, I try to help them look at it from five different angles.

1. Play it back (reflect) — As a college basketball player…player is too strong of a word, I was on the team, sat the bench and got free shoes. But after every game, we would head to the film room and watch tape of the game. The tape never lied. So when I sit with someone and they feel safe to share, I often get curious to see what they feel led to the anxious thoughts.

2. Play it out (rewrite) — one of the common exercises I do is to visualize what meetings are on my schedule for the day and week. I spend time visualizing what might be shared, what might be a crucial conversation or what desires I might be afraid to name. Instead of having the meeting happen to me I choose to prepare by visualizing how I would like the meeting to go. Often when someone is feeling anxious it is due to something that is coming up. I love leading people to play it out, to rewrite how they would like the meeting or appointment to go and clearly identify what needs to be said or not said to keep your peace.

3. Play it smart (refuel) — for many of us, the anxious thinking has been caused due to running ourselves down physically and emotionally. When I’m on the verge of hitting my wall, I know it’s a clue that I have been giving way too much away and not refueling enough. Whether through sabbath, a day I set apart to not find my identity in what I do but rather choose to delight in goodness or just through healthy escapes I’m realizing more than ever the sheer importance of refueling.

4. Play it honest (respect) — too many of us feel not enough and way too much often in the same sentence. We struggle to identify and clearly name the anxieties or worries. Whenever I’m with people I want them to feel the full freedom to be 100% emotionally honest. To respect what they feel and begin to put language to those aches. There is a motion and movement that comes from our feelings which i wonder if that why they call it “emotions” because these feelings will take us somewhere. The more we can speak it with people who love us, the more we can channel that towards healthy response.

5. Play it kind (remind) — my counselor always reminds me to be kind to myself. Whenever I’m speaking my truth and feelings to be kind. It’s through this humility and curiosity that healing and wholeness and true health can arise. Nothing good is birthed in shame. So sit with someone and remind them again and again to be kind to themselves.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Managing leadership anxiety by Steve Cuss

Try Softer by Aundi Kolber

Anxious for Nothing by Max Lucado

The Thing Beneath The Thing by Steve Carter

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

People are very perceptive they are just often crappy interpreters of reality. We perceive in every room we enter who is there, by their demeanor or tone what they’re feeling. But the problem comes when we try to interpret and create stories about what we are perceiving where it often goes terribly wrong. Instead of getting curious and asking that person a question we start crafting stories based on our perceptions. Have you ever saw someone and thought they did not like you when weeks later you realized it had nothing to do with you but something else that was happening in their life. But all that emotional energy we spent crafting a false story that could have gone towards something actually worthwhile to the people we love or creating something more beautiful in our world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-)

I love this question. If I could start any movement, it would be to help people see the good and call that out in another. We often see what is different and create false stories based on that. But when people see the good and are able to call that good out, it encourages another person to live with great courage to embody the good that was just called out. Instead of dividing, what if we could master the art of encouragement. Instead of people being driven by fear and shame, what if people could feel propelled by courage for what people have spoken in and called out in them.

