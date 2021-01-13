Sterling White – Everything begins in the heart and mind

Currently located in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sterling White is the Principal of Sonder Investment Group. For Sterling, real estate investment is more than just a job; it’s his passion. As he has risen to success in the industry, one might never know the challenges he has worked to overcome. “I grew up in Section 8 Housing with my mom and twin brother. I was raised on welfare and food stamps,” he explains.

As a young business owner, Sterling dreamed of creating something bigger than himself. As he began researching the wealthy, he identified real estate as a top vehicle that helped entrepreneurs achieve success; it was a no-brainer. Sterling soon found a mentor to help him navigate the industry and his real estate career took off. He recalls, “I transitioned to investing in apartments after beginning my career with only single family homes. Today I own just under $20 million in real estate.”

Since the start of his career, Sterling has sold over 100 single family homes. His primary specialities include sales, marketing, buy and hold investing, and investment properties. For more than a decade, Sterling has helped hundreds of others achieve success in the real estate industry and he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Sterling wants to come alongside as many people as possible, encouraging them to establish their own definition of success.

For this reason, Sterling has created a variety of real estate resources for aspiring professionals in the industry. His latest book, From Zero to 400 Units, describes his own journey of creating success as a real estate investor. He also tells his story in greater detail via his top-rated podcast, The Real Estate Experience with Sterling White. Every episode, Sterling gives entrepreneurs tips for finding financial freedom by investing in real estate. Through his own life experiences and practical tips, Sterling sets himself apart from the competition in a highly saturated market. He says, “I’ve found that people relate to me sharing my story, more than the other ways people market themselves in this industry.”

He continues, “I’m constantly working on myself. I want to be the strongest version of myself to set an example to kids who are growing up in a similar environment to the one I grew up in. I want to show them how I made it out and make them believe that it’s possible for them, too. That’s my ultimate mission in life.”

Everything begins in the heart and mind. Every great achievement began in the mind of one person. They dared to dream, to believe that it was possible. Take some time to allow yourself to ask “What if?” Think big. Don’t let negative thinking discourage you. You want to be a “dreamer.” Dream of the possibilities for yourself, your family and for others. If you had a dream that you let grow cold, re-ignite the dream! Fan the flames. Life is too short to let it go said Sterling.