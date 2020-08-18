Steps to Successful Entrepreneurship: Netanel Kohen

Netalen Kohen is a young entrepreneur who succeeded at the age of 20, and started his journey just at the age of 16. Net, as he is mostly known, has set a new goal for himself: to encourage others to undertake and follow their dreams. He assures that achieving goals is also a way to be happy.

How did he do it?

This would be a common question for those who know the story of this successful young man, and think that his triumph came as a simple stroke of luck. However, it is possible to see far beyond that.

From Net’s perspective, it is simple: just to dare to find a way, and go for it.

Dare

If you’re wondering what to do, it’s simply daring to be your own boss. Strive for a better future, for a better life.

Find Your Strength.

Everyone in life is born with skills and abilities. The first step is to find out what yours are.

Believing In Yourself and Going for it

You must keep in mind that more than one person will want to see you fail. Your task is only to listen to positive contributions and, for the most part, listen to yourself.

Constant Growth

This does not mean being greedy. Growing constantly is not conforming, it is solely convincing you that you can always give more.

Innovate

Day after day, new ways of doing things come to light. You must always climb steps and never stay in the same place.

Thinking Big

If today you work from a broken chair with old clothes, thank yourself for that and believe that soon your hard work will give you a better life.

Consistency

Think that you work hard so that your children or loved ones don’t, and get the strength to be consistent. Remember, a drop does not break stone by itself, but by its constancy.

Share

After achieving your success, leave behind footprints to help others shine through you, what is shared multiplies.

Net, an Example of Overcoming

Netanel Kohen started his venture from an ordinary day in high school. He is the example that the painter of your success is yourself. With daring, goals, self-confidence, perseverance, innovation, and big thoughts, he started the quest for his dreams. Today, he has been in the market for four years with seven business figures.

Currently, Net has come to work with celebrities like Benjamin Kickz, famous for characteristic shoes, which of course, has to do with their business.

NXTGEN has a team of approximately 15 marketing experts, who are not currently involved in mobile applications. Netanel Kohen lives in constant personal and professional growth. “It’s about thinking that you can give more. One must always believe that you can be better, and you are,” says Kohen.

Besides, NXTGEN has full-time developers. Netanel is a believer in leaving positive footprints in the world, and in 2018 when he decided to open NXTGEN, he opened the doors of employment to more than one. The world-class mobile application implementation company is based in Florida, USA.

Net: I won’t forget my starting point, but I am clear about where I want to go

Netanel kohen does not forget that everything was born when he was in secondary school, but his objective is to continue growing as a person and company. He wants to be the creator of many applications that inspire the world, to make constant improvements that help in the growth of NXTGEN. The objective is to stay successful, to be successful makes you happy, your life changes once you decide why, and for what to live.

Life goes beyond birth, growth, and reproduction. It’s about setting goals for yourself and going for them, and after you’ve achieved your objectives, keeping yourself humble. Net recommends growing without secondary intentions and always focusing on the objective. In the beginning, it is always basic, and these are the projections that take you to where you want to be.

NXTGEN started with one guy’s dream of implementing nightlife applications, and went further by creating about 400 projects for various clients around the world. NXTGEN provides marketing experts, developers, designers, and beta testers, that offer quality services at an affordable cost. Although Netanel Kohen has achieved great things already, he expects to soon see himself as a more successful man and entrepreneur.