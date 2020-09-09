Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Steps to Beat Your Competition – Anthony & Megan

Online shopping, widely known as e-commerce is becoming popular than ever. Whatever you want is just a click away, be it an essential commodity, FMCG product, electronics or any other product for that matter. With the ever-growing demand for online shopping, many people have ventured into the e-commerce business and have become online sellers. AMZ Handsfree, a company coined by Anthony Agyeman and Megan Shears offer business services where it helps the sellers to grow in the e-commerce industry.

Anthony says to become a successful business, you need to find ways to stay a step ahead of your competition. Doing so is often easier said than done, and there’s no simple answer to how to beat your competition. Competition exists in every market. Think about that statement. It’s the reason why some of the best ideas can flop, and why some of the most average people can be wildly successful. Somewhere along the way there was a competitive advantage.

But it’s also one way to pull ahead of your competition — find and create unfair advantages. “If you want to be successful in business, you need to welcome your competition with open arms – just don’t let them walk all over you. Strike the right balance between respecting your rivals and focusing on how you can beat them, and you’ll have a winning formula,” Stay focused and understand your business’s core competency.  

Megan Shears says there’s often a tendency to get sidetracked by the shiny object syndrome and to recalibrate your business every time you come up with a new idea. By not focusing, it’s possible that your message gets diluted, and as a result, there’s market confusion in regards to what your business does. Stay One Step Ahead Of The Enemy. Have a holistic understanding of your business. Investigate the environment where you are working, including the players. Understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Here, we want to share  steps that can help you to win a battle, but not the war because this war is never ending process

Position strengths to weaknesses

Even if your competitor has a better product and is willing to sell it at a lower price, you can still win. Every competing company has weak points — places where your brand can outperform. Things like domestic customer service or extended guarantees on a product can go a long way if done right.

Follow the Steps of Your Competitors

I know that you have strategies, tactics, and plans. But, do you know that also your competitors have the same things to compete with you and other competitors on the market. What are they doing? How are they doing business? How they approach doing business in the market? What are they doing to make their customers happy?

These and million other questions can give you the real picture of your competitors. These answers will help you to build better strategies, tactics, and plans for the competitive battle.

Not being prepared for competition

If you stay ready, then you don’t ever have to get ready. A competitor is always just around the corner. When something becomes more profitable, or cheaper, there will always be competition. Anticipating competition is the only way divert a devastating fall.

Seize All Opportunities

If you prepare a well-thought-out battle plan, you will be able to forecast future events. Seize on all possible opportunities that will open up for you. If there are none, then create these opportunities yourself.

Becoming number one is easier than remaining number one

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below.

