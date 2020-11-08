Steps Parents Can Take to Ensure Their Children Succeed

Every parent wants to see their child succeed. But in order to do so, they’ll have to be directly involved in their child’s life to make sure they’re meeting their academic goals. Their child can’t do it alone, and parent involvement can make a world of difference. Here are some steps that parents can take to ensure that their child succeeds in school.

Build a Relationship with Their Teachers

Building a relationship with their teachers can be vital to their children’s academic success. Parents should attend parent-teacher conferences and show interest in their child’s academic studies.

If the teachers feel like they can trust the parent, they’ll be more likely to share their child’s successes and notify them when their child is struggling. The teacher might also build a stronger relationship with the child if they have positive interactions with their parents.

Take Homework and Schoolwork Seriously

Since parents have been out of elementary school for years, it can be easy to forget the importance of homework. They should always take their child’s homework seriously and give them time to complete it. Instead of rushing them to get done or acting like it’s not important, they should set expectations for their child’s homework and treat it like any other household rule.

They should give their child time after school to complete their homework and assist them if necessary. Additionally, they should give their child a safe, quiet space to work on their assignments undisturbed. If the parents take homework seriously, the child will start to take homework seriously, too.

Provide a Healthy Environment for Their Child

A child’s home life can have a drastic impact on their academic success. If they live in a chaotic environment where they never know what to expect, they’ll have trouble concentrating on their studies. Parents should create a structured routine for their child that includes homework times, bedtimes, a healthy dinner and a little time for their child to relax at the end of the day.

Parents should also prepare their kids for the start of the school day. They should wake them up at the same time every morning and have a healthy breakfast waiting so they’ll be alert and ready when they get to school.

Originally published on GreggJaclin.org.