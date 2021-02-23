Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stephen Patterson on Staying a Strong Leader Through Emotional Exhaustion

One of the five stages of burnout is being emotionally exhausted. Brought on by chronic stress, emotional exhaustion manifests itself as routine feelings of physical depletion and emotional fatigue. The source of stress can be anything from one’s work to one’s personal life, but the result is a lack of interest in most things and a general feeling […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the five stages of burnout is being emotionally exhausted. Brought on by chronic stress, emotional exhaustion manifests itself as routine feelings of physical depletion and emotional fatigue. The source of stress can be anything from one’s work to one’s personal life, but the result is a lack of interest in most things and a general feeling of lethargy. When you are in a leadership position, this can be an impediment to your work.

2020 was a challenging year for everyone, regardless of industry. In the academic world, COVID caused a complete disruption of the entire teaching paradigm, forcing educators to scramble together a reasonable substitute. Educational leaders faced the additional task of overseeing the changes. The logistics of coordinating hybrid classrooms, ensuring both students’ and teachers’ safety, easing parents’ minds, and maintaining a good curriculum track has been a time-consuming and frustrating endeavor for many educators.

Most leaders excel in hard skills, but 2020 has caused an uptick in the need for soft skill development. Employees’ mental health and wellness are paramount to any organization’s success, and empathy has been the guiding force behind successful leadership this past year. Whether you are resolving conflict or just letting voices be heard, the parents, students, and teachers in your life will have a better time adapting to this new normal if they feel leadership support.

Encourage your team to find an outlet to expel any pent-up energy or emotions from working all week. When creating or modifying a work culture, the most effective method is to lead by example. If you want your employees to know that they should feel free to express themselves in a safe environment, hold virtual office hours for them to air their grievances. Demonstrate how to perform short mindfulness exercises or other means of self-care. In addition, remind your employees that it is ok to cry. It is not a sign of weakness to express emotions. 

Another mindfulness exercise to perform yourself and teach your employees is practicing gratitude. Not only does it help reframe any existing conflict by placing it in a bigger picture, but it also holds a trove of psychological benefits. The more relaxed and content you are, the better you can lead others. 

This article was originally published at https://stephenpatterson.net/

    Stephen Patterson, Educator at Orangefield

    Educational administrator Stephen Patterson has built a thriving career in the field of education over 20 years in Orangefield. His work in the Texas educational system has been long and fulfilling, and he has developed into a knowledgeable and capable leader. His first foray into education was as a middle school teacher with the West Cove, and later Beaumont, school systems. His work was rewarding, and he moved on to pursue a more leadership-focused role. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in order to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership, and he taught as an adjunct while he attended. His first role post-doctorate was with the Orangefield Independent School system, where he began as an assistant principal. He progressed through leadership roles to his most recently attained role as the superintendent. As a leader and educator, Stephen has developed a powerful and thriving base of knowledge, which cements him as a pillar of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Why Administrators & Physician Leaders Fail At Solving Burnout

    by Michael Leyson, MBA
    Community//

    Burnout Has Negative Health Effects

    by Natalia Zavodchikov
    Community//

    How to Cope with 2020 Burnout

    by Janelle Bruland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.