Stephen Oyoung: “Stay curious, and open to what they are saying”

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Stephen Oyoung.

Chinese American martial artist, actor, stuntman, and fight choreographer Stephen Oyoung stars as ‘Ken Sung’ in Freeform’s “Good Trouble” as he finally steals the spotlight in Hollywood after cutting his teeth in the industry for over 15 years training celebrities like Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington and Adam Driver. An advocate for the ‘Stop Asian Hate’ initiative and industry professional, Oyoung’s credits include “Jupiter’s Legacy,” Spider-Man (Video game), THE EQUALIZER, THE LAST AIRBENDER, THOR, SICARIO, and “NCIS” to name a few, and can be seen next voicing the role of Jason Todd / Red Hood in WB Montreal’s 2022 video game Gotham Knights.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was always the class clown, the performer in school plays. I never thought I’d pursue a career in entertainment, but after graduating college my mother and father sat me down and asked me what I would do for free. At that time, I was heavily into martial arts, but I was also debating whether or not to pursue a career in graphic design. But when I really thought about it, I said acting. They were super supportive and basically gave me ten years to try to make it. My father said if I couldn’t book one role, just one role in ten years? Then it’s probably time to think of something else.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve had a lot of fun experiences in Hollywood and in live theater. I’ve done fight choreography for Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Gardner, and Denzel Washington. I’ve been able to travel the world and shoot in amazing locations and work with the best people. So it’s tough to say what’s the most interesting per se. But I’d have to say starring in a car commercial with George Clooney was pretty surreal and wonderful. Literally George and me in a car for four hours. The entire time I just kept telling myself be cool, be cool, be cool!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made plenty of mistakes! Most of them weren’t that funny at the time. The best mistake I made was being late to set once, and I got chewed out by the action director, but I never forgot that lesson which has helped me in the rest of my career. Never be the one production waits on!

Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

I think every time you see a diverse face that doesn’t look like you or people in your circle, you expand the world a little. Popular culture is critical in how people perceive other people. Sometimes the only exposure someone has to an entire culture is through film, television, or music. So anytime I can play a role that you see on your screen I feel like it helps round out your perception of people who look like me in your mind

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

I can’t speak for the average consumer out there, but I like to think I made my father proud. When he was growing up during the 1970s, my father — who was an accomplished martial artist in his youth — was actually invited to screen test for a few movies by some Asian production companies looking to cast the next Bruce Lee. My father never got to pursue that path, so I’m sort of living his dream of being an action star in some small way.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

Entertainment is the easiest and quickest way people inform impressions about the world and the people around them. So it’s critical we have a wide spectrum of experiences to fill out people’s minds. When people see you as a human being, with a full life, when they can be invested in your stories, when they can see themselves in you and your experiences, you’ll have more understanding between people. Less hatred. More love. It’s as simple as that.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Support underrepresented artists, move them into positions of greater responsibility. Stay curious, and open to what they are saying. Be their fans!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Problem-solving. When someone can pull a group together and achieve a concrete goal, that’s real leadership. Stacey Abrams is the prime example in my mind of doing just this.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be on time. Everyone knows everyone. It takes one hundred no’s for every yes. It takes time. Your work doesn’t define you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would end human trafficking across the globe and lower the wealth gap.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father always said if there’s something you want, try. The worst they can say is no. That applies for anything in this life. Try it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

The Rock. He’s such a powerful brand and a force for good worldwide, and he’s just charming as all get out. I’d definitely ask him to put me in his next movie too!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @stephenoyoung

Twitter: @mrstephenoyoung

Website: stephenoyoung.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!