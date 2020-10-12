Stephen Orso Has Become Synonymous With Modern Entrepreneurship

The rise of the information age also produced a new kind of entrepreneur: independent, tenacious and resourceful. Widespread connectivity and the ability to analyze and modify existing business models have prompted young visionaries like Stephen Orso to reimagine the rules of the game.

Stephen Orso has quickly become the poster boy for new and tenacious generation of young business moguls. Orso is currently managing multiple businesses in these fields on top of maintaining important revenue producing relationships.

From a very young age, Stephen experienced business success during his Sophomore year of high school when he started a high-end sports memorabilia company. Growing up playing baseball, his fandom introduced him to the world of game worn jerseys, but the profit margins are what motivated him to dive deeper. Ahead of the curve, he quickly became an early adopter of online marketing techniques, which opened doors to even bigger possibilities. “I remember being in high school and negotiating a deal to buy all of Michael’ Vick’s game worn jerseys,” Orso recalls. “I had to convince my father to drive me to Philadelphia to do the exchange at Mike’s apartment. My dad thought I was crazy,” Stephen adds. That deal, and a few like it, led to Stephen quickly running one of the most successful independent sports memorabilia companies in the country.

Thanks to the young businessman´s innovative approach and his warm, friendly business style, Stephen quickly proposed a deal to his father to become partners in an entertainment company with him in order to leverage his newfound network of athletes. Soon, Stephen had organized social events surrounding significant sporting contests and in 2011, they successfully executed multiple events for Super Bowl XLV. Due to Stephen’s burgeoning network of high- profile contacts, their events were often sponsored by major brands such as Facebook, Sports Illustrated, and featured performances from musical acts like The Black-Eyed Peas, P Diddy, Diplo and more.

By Stephen’s senior year of high school, he was faced with the difficult decision of going college for D1 baseball or remaining in New York to continue his entrepreneurial endeavors. Stephen quickly found himself being introduced to a new world of opportunities and determined to take advantage, he started his next venture.

But Orso´s focus as an investor has not been limited to talent. In his portfolio, you will also find brand and products that aim to be high quality and health conscious such as Barely Bread, a certified non-GMO, gluten free bread company or Flow Water, a 100 percent alkaline spring water with celebrity backed investments from actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musical artist Shawn Mendes. With anything Stephen commits to, whether it’s a product or an artist, he has to believe in what the vision is.

Having found great success in numerous different sectors, Stephen is constantly looking for new ways to innovate and vertically integrate his businesses. His latest endeavour, a mini-series focusing on fine food and influential chefs, looks to explore the stories behind some of the city’s most iconic restaurants, something Stephen’s 25 years in New York has taught him all too much about. The project was slated to go into production this coming summer and will be available to the public in early 2021.