Stephen Mathai-Davis of Q.ai: “Understand the risk you’re taking, and don’t take too much risk”

Understand the risk you’re taking, and don’t take too much risk. Always think about upside/downside. That’s something I learned from the market because it’s not something I was trained into thinking. When you make an investment bet, make the decision knowing that your upside significantly outweighs the downside and that the downside is something you can manage. One of the big lessons we’ve learned over the last few years is that individual investors, especially those being empowered by free trading apps, etc don’t properly understand the downside risks they are incurring when they make investment decisions.

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephen Mathai-Davis.

Stephen Mathai-Davis, CFA, CQF is the Founder & CEO of Q.ai, a Forbes company, where Silicon Review rated him among 2021’s top CEOs. He’s also a wearer of many hats: full-stack data scientist, seasoned trader, securities analyst, macro portfolio strategist, former competitive boxer and kickboxer, husband and father. Stephen launched his first startup, investing research platform Quantamize, in 2018, and has since been dedicated to taking on the 25+ trillion dollars fund-management industry with the launch of the first AI-powered investing app, Q.ai

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I grew up in the industry. I’ve been exposed to institutionalized investment management since I was eight or nine years old. I was learning both about macro-investing and stock investing when I was 8 years old. I like to joke with people that investing is the family business — that and politics (and economics) is what dominates our family discussions when we all get together.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far?

In my early 30s, I launched a LatAm-focused hedge fund. I learned right away that the community of Latin American investors was bifurcated: the Portuguese speakers and the Spanish speakers. The Americans were always separated out since many of them were not strong speakers of either language.

I’m fluent in Spanish and Portuguese though I was known for speaking Spanish since I spent a lot of time in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries. My first time at the Santander Conference in Cancun, I walked into a group meeting with a really well-known CEO of a Brazilian company, and there were Spanish and Portuguese speakers. When I walked in, I sat down, and the Brazilians started speaking in Portuguese. Nobody really understood what they were saying, until I started speaking in Portuguese, which shocked everybody. You have to imagine — the Brazilian investors were speaking with the Brazilian CEO in Brazilian Portuguese and the rest of us were forced to speak in English. It shook up the room when I switched into Brazilian Portugueses. At that point, I began to develop a reputation in the investment community — and especially within the LatAm investment community — as an American who could speak Spanish and Portuguese, so everyone was very careful around me because I could understand what they were all saying. It turned into some very awkward interactions!

Another one I’ll throw out: When the mining minister from Peru came to the US, I was invited to go meet with him… Nobody at the meeting on the investor side of the table was Spanish speaking — no one knew that I am fluent in Spanish. The minister and his aides were going back and forth talking about how they were going to answer questions people were asking in English in Spanish, and nobody could understand what was being said.

Mind you, at that time, I’d been to Peru several times, so I had studied the infrastructure, the growth that was occurring and all of the investments that were happening. They didn’t know I was Spanish-speaking because of my last name. Finally, they were saying some stuff in Spanish, and one of the senior aides was telling the minister what to say. And, in the middle of his sentence, I interrupted the aide in Spanish to say, “That’s totally incorrect… What you’re saying is nonsense.” Everyone got totally uncomfortable because, suddenly, their entire conversation, which none of us were supposed to understand, I was following the whole thing.

Then, the lead commodities analyst for an investment bank invited me to a meeting, who I happened to be friends with, to say, “Let’s go out for drinks and grab something to eat afterwards so you can tell me what everybody was saying!”

Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Be very careful about what you say and your assumptions about people! That was an important lesson in my career: Never underestimate other people.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Q.ai is bringing institutional-grade investing to the individual investor, and we’re doing it through AI. But, really, what we’re doing is democratizing access to the strategies you see at hedge funds and other elite asset management companies. It is part of our broader mission to power a personal wealth movement.

If you look at the individual investor today, whatever he or she has access to is just the breadcrumbs of the industry. That’s because the individual investor has never been a focus of the investment management industry since the industry itself was always geared towards making as much money as possible. The best way you do that is by working with high-net-worth individuals and other rich folks.

My perspective is that true democratization and true wealth equality will come from giving people the chance to invest the way the smart folks do.

I was having a really interesting debate earlier today with my uncle who is really interested in this stuff. He’s the former CTO of a major investment bank. I argued that while there are some negatives associated with the AI revolution and everything going on in fintech, the positive impacts to society (and our standard of living) really outweigh the downside risks. What all of this is truly going to do is bring real wealth equality through capitalism — not through social policies and other types of regressive taxing. That is true personal empowerment and is a goal worth fighting for/.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I started to come back to Wall Street after pursuing a professional career in martial arts and kickboxing, I went to interview at AIG Investments. I was being interviewed by the Head of US Equities, who was told a lot of positive things about me — that he had to meet me, etc. I walked in with a black eye about 15 minutes late. (Which usually means you’re not going to get the job!) I remember I was drinking a hot chocolate from Dunkin Donuts — I had this big coffee cup. I should not have been hired…

We were staring at each other for a few minutes with nothing said, and I asked if he was thinking about my shiner. He’s like, “Yeah, where did you get that from?” And I said, “I wasn’t in a bar fight. I was competing in kickboxing.” He goes, “Oh, okay!” We started talking, and he and I hit it off.

Needless to say, he eventually hired me even though everyone else on the investment team said, “Absolutely not!” And the rest is history.

If it wasn’t for him seeing past some of my unique peculiarities and differences when (when I was younger), I would not be where I am today. He hired me to work for him and the rest is history.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The whole pandemic has been up close and personal for me with my wife being one of the lead GPs at a hospital here in Bergen County, New Jersey. I can share with you how I’ve managed stuff at home, especially with the stress she was dealing with. People were dying — three or four people a week at one point, including many of her patients. Nurses were dying, and spouses of nurses or other people at the hospital were dying, so it was pretty tough. It took a psychological toll on us at home.

I kept repeating to my wife to take it all day by day and grab onto the positive things. I reminded her that the kids are healthy, I’m healthy, and that our parents are healthy. It is always important to focus on putting one foot in front of the other and focusing on the near-term rather than being overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenge in front of you. Always move forward and focus on all the positives in our lives.

This is something I learned very quickly… I went through a professional crisis in 2008 at AIG because the market crashed around us. There is a human tendency to go to the worst possible place when panics or shocks occur — fear is a powerful drug that many of us can’t escape. It is very difficult to ignore that feeling and stay focused and positive, knowing that things will be okay, one way or the other.

You simply need to put one foot in front of the other. Sure, you have to be realistic, but you can choose to look at the glass half full or to look at it half empty. That’s a choice we all make.

Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing 500 dollars every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

I would say to continue to do what you’re doing there. I wouldn’t necessarily pull money out. It’s a very difficult time in the market.

What history has shown is that compounded interest is one of the wonders of the world. To realize that, you have to look past the internal market volatility and say that every month you are going to invest in something. You have to take the good with the bad because, overall, the stock market will trend higher. The outlook for long-term GDP growth in the US remains strong ; the US economy is one of the most robust economies on the planet. Everything points to continued economic expansion over time. In the shorter term, there might be volatility, but it’s very difficult to time that. I would not advise anyone to do that.

Make sure you’re just investing a little bit every month. That’s why I do. I put money into our app on a recurring basis every month. Sure, you may want to put money into other things that may offer you some more protection. For example, I don’t know that I would tell someone to invest all of their money into the S&P Index. But I might say to put some into Gold, some into the S&P 500 and, given my own interest in the secular trends in tech, I’d be putting some money into tech. And obviously, I like to play short-term trends and themes — especially those which resonate with me personally.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

One of our kits is quite the opposite. I’d be looking at travel, hospitality and consumer, and at the way technology is disrupting those sectors and who the winners are coming out of it. Healthcare is not a cyclical investment. You put money into biotech or some of the other trends occurring in the space, you just have to understand that you’re taking cyclality as part of your investment risk. The secular trends are so positive with biotech that you have to accept the good with the bad.

The idea that you wouldn’t be investing in travel, hospitality and the US Consumer is nuts. Consumer is north of 70% of GDP in the US. Travel, consumption, hospitality, leisure, this is all what drives the market. I’d be betting on all of it.

Are there sectors that provide exciting and lucrative investment opportunities today, specifically because of the volatility and uncertainty?

I think cleantech is another lucrative investment opportunity. Whether it be electric vehicles or solar or rare earth metals, we know that’s going to be a driver of things down the road.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

It’s still in the early stages, but I think the NFT movement is one that is going to be here to stay. I think it’s going to be a major theme for younger investors, both millennials and Gen Z.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have 10,000 dollars that they want to put away today for a long term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

So pretty much the conversation that my wife and I have! I would tell them to put money into the stock market in digital assets. I would not touch fixed income at all. I would expose myself to stocks, ETFs and digital assets because that’s the future of the economy. With rates so low, there’s the probability of them going up to the point where the return on investment is worth it.

Ok, thank you! Here is a more general finance question. You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

So, how would I teach my two toddlers, Stephanos and Sofia, how to invest?



1. First thing I will tell them is that they should only invest in things that you understand. I’m not saying you need to understand Blockchain protocol, but if you don’t understand digital assets, and you don’t understand what Blockchain technology is, you shouldn’t invest in it, as an example. Because, if you understand it, you’ll have a better understanding of the market volatility that occurs with it. The smartest investors are always the people who understand what they’re investing into.

2. The second thing I’d tell my kids, because we started opening up investing accounts for them, is that, if you want to be a smart investor, a smart investor is always investing at least a little bit every day or on a frequency. That’s because compounded interest is the smartest tool in your investment toolkit.

3. Understand the risk you’re taking, and don’t take too much risk. Always think about upside/downside. That’s something I learned from the market because it’s not something I was trained into thinking. When you make an investment bet, make the decision knowing that your upside significantly outweighs the downside and that the downside is something you can manage. One of the big lessons we’ve learned over the last few years is that individual investors, especially those being empowered by free trading apps, etc don’t properly understand the downside risks they are incurring when they make investment decisions.

4. Be contrarian. When the consensus is saying one thing, it’s usually the opposite. You can’t be afraid to counter what everyone else is thinking. You have to be willing to take that risk and say that everyone else is missing something and take the other side. You’ll find that, more often than not, the truth is somewhere in between. But taking the contrarian approach, you will increase your probabilities of having a successful outcome.

5. Don’t expect anything if you’re not going to take risks. If you’re going to be so risk-averse, don’t even invest because you’re not going to get anything out of it. If anything, you may get a negative return. If you want to invest, realize financial independence, and get true financial freedom, you have to take risks. Just make sure you understand the risks.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Marcus Aurelius said: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” That was a really important lesson for me to comprehend, especially when I was younger and adamant about positions and perceptions. What I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older is that there’s no truth — no one who is right or wrong — just our perceptions. That’s shaped the way I interact in all of my personal and professional relationships and even how I approach investing.

Another one is, “Common sense is not so common,” which is attributed to Aristotle. You would think that we could all agree on logic and common sense. What I found when I was more involved in politics and in finance and business is that common sense is not common at all. Rational thinking is not usually what drives people. Emotion is what usually drives people. It took me a little time to get my head around that.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Q.ai is triggering a personal wealth movement. We want people to start thinking about investing as a way to empower themselves. It’s a way to truly realize real freedom. Because real freedom, at least in our society, is financial freedom. It’s the ability to go do whatever you want or live whatever life you want to live. You get to make the decisions you want to make.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.