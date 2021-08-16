Stephen J. Valentine: “Successful podcasters, like successful teachers, practice active listening ”

Successful podcasters, like successful teachers, practice active listening — they don’t listen until they get to speak or enlighten, they listen with the intention of helping the speaker (student) to articulate their understanding and enlightenment. Their job, as listeners, is to show the speaker that they are fully hearing them or to ask questions in order to promote successful discovery and communication.

Stephen J. Valentine is an educator and author from Montclair, New Jersey. He is a teacher and administrator at Montclair Kimberley Academy, Coordinating Editor of Klingbrief, a publication of the Klingenstein Center at Columbia University, co-author of Make Yourself Clear and Blending Leadership, and host of the podcast Inquiry to Insight. He thinks out loud, most days, on his popular blog, www.refreshingwednesday.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

My personal backstory is an example of how repetition of behavior and practice can lead to almost endless variety. Reading and writing my way through college and into and through graduate school led to teaching reading and writing (English) and more of my own writing. Which led to teaching others about teaching and even more of my own writing — newsletters, scripts, essays, books, podcast episodes. And now I do all of the above at the most wonderful school in the most wonderful town, Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair, New Jersey.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

The most interesting thing is that every time I press record and start asking someone questions, I become the best version of myself. That is, I become the precise kind of listener I always aspire to be, offering the fullest expression of empathy of which I am capable, and practicing the kind of attentiveness that I and everyone I know struggle with on a daily basis. Podcasting can be great for the person being interviewed, but make no mistake — it’s good medicine for the podcaster, as well.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

I wouldn’t say this is a big or funny mistake, but a mistake I used to make more often than I do now is to forget about the power of even the most basic microphones. They hear everything, record everything, and then you have to work around sound mishaps. It pays to think about where and when you’re recording . . . and to offer good and firm opening instructions for your guests, i.e., don’t tap your ring on the table, don’t shuffle paper, don’t slurp your coffee, etc. You may have to settle for a noisy recording if you don’t tend to these details at the outset.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

It really depends on how we’re defining the word podcast. I’ll do so liberally to allow myself to tell a quick story.

I’ve been recording people’s stories, in their own voices, since I attended graduate school at the University of Virginia in the late 90s. A friend of an enemy of a friend connected me with a 90-year old woman who wanted to record her story before the completion of her life. I borrowed a car each week and drove deep into the country with a microcassette recorder and a stack of cassettes. (For music buffs, I was literally following the David Berman song, “up the hill past 694, at the stone wall make a left…”) I feel very lucky that this was my first “assignment” relevant to podcasting because her story felt very important and precious to me and yet it was recorded on these really flimsy tapes that seemed like they could snap at any moment. So I handled them with immense care. I used to transport them in a half empty tissue box.

After each interview, I would drive home and immediately transcribe her words, no matter how late it was, worried always that the recorder would eat the tape when I played it back. These moments of semi-panic and its inverse — deep attention — were my first realizations of the burden of responsibility you have anytime your work entails the telling of someone else’s story. It’s like a flame that you have to keep lit, that you have to protect.

That was 20 years ago and important because when I picked up podcasting properly — just a few years ago — I had this formative memory to tap into. Every time I press record, clearing a space for someone to share their story with me, I think about my UVA experience and tap back into that feeling of reverence. Though the tools have changed, I imagine — no, I know — that every time I interview someone I’m hanging something precious and cherished on a very thin line.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Learning is essential to the making of beautiful and meaningful work, in the short run, and a great career, in the long run.

There are always levels of focus and particularity that we might not know about or see, but that people are practicing in their effort to create incredible and lasting work.

Practice itself is a gift. If you’re lucky, you have the chance to do work that matters to you for most of your working life. I’m trying to shift the mindset of my listeners from how do I arrive at success to how might I travel successfully down the path I’m on currently?

And, to call out a single recent interview, I want to play Rick Diamond’s interview for every 15-year old that I know (including my own son). He somehow found a way to turn an interview about investing and technology into a study of how to prepare for an unknown future, how to use one’s assignments to explore new topics and new potential, and good, old fashioned work ethic.

As that example demonstrates, I hope, too, that my listeners leave with the thought that the person I’m talking to is much more interesting than I am!

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

I’d prefer slow-listenable to binge-listenable, but my podcasts tend to be shorter than they could be, so you can do with that what you will.

As for categories, I’m not aware that I operate in one, so let me invent one: community-based podcasting. My goal is to interview as many people as possible who have somehow interacted with the school where I work [Montclair Kimberley Academy]. Our mission statement hones in on the concept of knowing students and aims toward transformative educational outcomes. So if you’re part of our school, our job is to know you and to help you to grow further and faster than you might otherwise . . . Inquiry to Insight is my attempt to know more deeply the members of a community and to understand the ways that the community has altered their trajectory for the better.

As for me as a podcast host, the only thing remotely special about me is that I’m a teacher and I have long training and experience as a teacher within a school that is on the cutting edge of how to teach, how the brain works, how technology can connect and enliven relationships, etc. So I’m not pointing to myself here, but to the fact that I’m a teacher coming out of a very particular context, literally a “school of thought,” where we think about and practice teaching in a very particular way.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

There are a few rules that I apply to all of my creative practices (or what some people would call “side projects” and please don’t call “side hustles”).

First is the rule of 5, which is something I made up to help my students do things that they don’t want to do but probably should do, like participating more frequently in class or attending teacher office hours more consistently. As a teacher, I know from long experience that the best way to build discipline is to reduce friction in a process and to simply get used to the steps in the dance. So I tell students facing a challenge, “do it 5 times,” and then we’ll talk. After they’ve done something 5 times, I ask them, what did you do in the beginning that you are not doing now? What’s easier now than it was at the start? Over the course of 5 test runs, they usually streamline and own the process and just know how to go down the path and realize that it’s not as bad as they were imagining it to be. It’s the same with podcasting. Do it 5 times and you’ll figure out how to keep doing it. If that doesn’t work, do it 5 more times. That’s the rule of 10.

My second rule is, work with a collaborator/partner. Things are just more fun that way and also, creatively, you benefit from having to react to someone else’s decisions. So, for me, besides my guests, my podcast partners have been Jill Maza, Gretchen Berra, Reshan Richards, and Grant Cornish.

My last rule, and this one speaks specifically to burnout prevention, is to work on bounded projects. Decide on a series concept or a set number of podcasts, giving your project a definitive start and end. It’s okay, for me at least, to knock myself a little bit off balance if I know I’m going to have an end point where I can then fill up my tank, rest, recover, and figure out my next project.

Look, I’m a teacher, which means I think constantly about motivation and how we all have to play around with psychology — sometimes our own! — to get started, to keep going, and to make our best effort consistently. That’s the basis of all of the rules.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I’m inspired by listening to other people talk about their learning. This is why I like reading, teaching, and podcasting. At my school [Montclair Kimberley Academy], we talk a lot about formative assessment, which, in simple terms, is an assessment that teachers offer to students but do not grade. Instead, they provide feedback. Students benefit from this — and often love it — because they learn how to improve without having a high stakes consequence, in the form of a grade, applied to a learning experience. (In a business setting, this is why employees often say that their annual reviews feel completely unconnected to their actual growth and development. It’s hard to grow, or have a conversation about your growth, when your bottom line is on the line.) Teachers benefit from formative assessment because this allows them to get really close to the stage of learning that each student is in. For me, getting really, really close to learning is not only a great tool as an educator, but also the single most fascinating thing I can do with my time. Podcasting is a way for me to amplify that practice and its subsequent joy.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I could name a lot of specific podcasters, but here’s what I think is best for someone trying to learn about podcasting. (Fair warning in that this is an anti-hack of an answer. It will require a significant time investment from anyone who engages with it.) Find a podcast that has been around for at least 100 episodes and that offers access to the entire podcast archive. Then, open a notebook and listen to the first five episodes, episodes 15–20, episodes 25–30, etc., all the way up to the most recent episode. Take note of the way the podcast changes and improves. Listen to the kinds of questions the podcaster asks. Do they change? Which ones consistently elicit interesting responses? Does the podcaster become a noticeably different listener? Does the sound quality improve? By the time you finish this study, you’ll be close to developing one of the most important secrets of success — a high personal standard.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Like my answer above, my blueprint is that each person has to find their own blueprint by studying real work and by doing real work. I’m not trying to dodge the question, but there’s a really important truism in teaching: whoever is working the hardest is learning the most. If I distill my own blueprint, then I’m robbing the listener of the chance to build their own blueprint, i.e., to learn the most. As a teacher, that would be malpractice!

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

As I’ve said, any success I have as a podcaster comes from my training as a teacher at a school that takes the training of teachers very seriously — it’s almost like a teaching lab. And, in my own writing and research, I’ve thought a lot about how teaching practices apply to fields outside of education. In fact, at the close of Make Yourself Clear, my last book, co-authored with Dr. Reshan Richards, we wrote a chapter called “Think Like a Teacher.” That invitation holds true for podcasting, as well. Successful podcasts do what successful teaching does, with one caveat. I’m not talking about the kind of teaching that most of us grew up experiencing, wherein a “sage” (teacher) offers lessons on a “stage” (the front of a classroom). I’m talking about teaching that puts the student at the center of the action.

So here goes…

First, successful podcasters, like successful teachers, practice active listening — they don’t listen until they get to speak or enlighten, they listen with the intention of helping the speaker (student) to articulate their understanding and enlightenment. Their job, as listeners, is to show the speaker that they are fully hearing them or to ask questions in order to promote successful discovery and communication. Second, successful podcasters, like successful teachers, practice preassessment, helping them to understand where their interviewee (student) is situated at the start of the conversation. Preassessment yields information that preps the ground for a successful interaction. Third, successful podcasters, like successful teachers, use formative assessment. They’re not listening to their interviewees with the intention of judging them or forcing them into a box. Instead, they are listening in order to adjust their own plans, their own questions, their own posture, their own view of the interviewee (student). They may have an idea about where they want the interview to end up (which is the fourth teaching move, called understanding by design), but they are willing to follow the needs of the interviewee. Fifth, successful podcasters, like successful teachers, attempt to create an experience for their interviewee that is meaningful, relevant, and personalized. If you’ve ever been in a classroom where those elements were not present, then you understand why they are so important. Your interviewees will engage and share to the extent that the conversation is in service of transformation for all involved rather than a mere transaction. If it feels meaningful to them, and it’s obviously meaningful to you, then together you will make something that could only be created in that particular circumstance — like a great class.

All of these practices — active listening, preassessment, formative assessment, understanding by design, and meaning making — make for a successful classroom or podcast. Podcasting is teaching.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

I have no issue booking great guests because I practice community-based podcasting (as mentioned, and possibly invented, earlier). So anyone connected to my school community is a potentially interesting subject (because the community itself is an interesting subject). Access is no problem because the community is fairly small — not at all unreachable. And people like and take pride in being part of it. So they are usually happy to speak with me.

My secret for producing my podcast in a professional way is to work with an amazing producer — Gretchen Berra — and sound engineer — Grant Cornish. I recognize that this is a huge privilege, one many podcasters don’t share, but it’s important for me to say it out loud because so much really good stuff out there in the world is the product of mostly hidden teams. So, you see one person acting or performing or podcasting or closing a deal, and they get all the credit. But they would be about half as successful without their team. That’s the case for me for sure!

I’ve never been interested in monetizing my podcasts because I know what education costs. Every time I have the chance to interview someone, I learn so much and immediately feel like I’m in debt to the universe. If I ever develop a big enough audience, I might take on an advertiser or two, but I would be very picky. I do believe that connecting people with products or service that improve their lives can be a value add. But I would have to know my audience really well and then be very disciplined about which products or services I might introduce to them.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Across many fields and disciplines and walks of life, I’ve seen too many people spend all their time pondering the best shovel or bucket and never actually jumping into the sandbox to start playing around. So, my immediate answer to your question is that the best equipment to start with is the equipment that will get you started most quickly. That could be a laptop mic and Garage Band. Or something a bit fancier, but also easy, like a Yeti Mic plugged into a laptop. My point is, if you want to podcast, don’t mistake planning for podcasting (unless your goal is to plan or produce a podcast). Capture some sound, any way you can, listen to it, and then iterate from there. Allow yourself to be bad at the beginning and then just try to get a notch better each time you practice.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always said that if more people made a daily practice of listening to John Cage’s 4’33’’ (it’s less than five minutes), then the world would be a better place. Maybe someone can build an app that reminds us to tune in and then connects us afterwards. A community committed to silence — worse things have happened.

