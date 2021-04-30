Stephen Hawking, well known for his work in theoretical physics, has one of the greatest minds of our time. He was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. As a young child, he wanted to study mathematics, but once he began college, he studied Natural Sciences. During his first year in Cambridge at the age of 21, Hawking began to have symptoms of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Doctors gave him two-and-a-half years to live.

Throughout his life, Hawking has taught, researched, and provided the world with beautiful messages. He once said that his expectations were reduced to zero when he was given the ALS diagnosis. Since then, every aspect of his life had been a bonus until his death in early 2018.

STEPHEN HAWKING’S BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE FOR ANYONE WITH DEPRESSION

One of the most brilliant minds did not allow these life challenges to stop him. He continued studying. Hawking has twelve honorary degrees. He has dedicated his life to finding answers about the universe, the Big Bang, creation and scientific theories. He cannot speak or move. While bound to a wheelchair, however, he has found ways to inspire the world, encouraging us to find the mysticism in the stars. Hawking says:

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. If you are lucky… CONTINUE READING

