Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stephen Hawking’s Beautiful Message For Anyone With Depression

Stephen Hawking, well known for his work in theoretical physics, has one of the greatest minds of our time. He was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. As a young child, he wanted to study mathematics, but once he began college, he studied Natural Sciences. During his first year in Cambridge at the age of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Stephen Hawking, well known for his work in theoretical physics, has one of the greatest minds of our time. He was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. As a young child, he wanted to study mathematics, but once he began college, he studied Natural Sciences. During his first year in Cambridge at the age of 21, Hawking began to have symptoms of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Doctors gave him two-and-a-half years to live.

Throughout his life, Hawking has taught, researched, and provided the world with beautiful messages. He once said that his expectations were reduced to zero when he was given the ALS diagnosis. Since then, every aspect of his life had been a bonus until his death in early 2018.

STEPHEN HAWKING’S BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE FOR ANYONE WITH DEPRESSION

One of the most brilliant minds did not allow these life challenges to stop him. He continued studying. Hawking has twelve honorary degrees. He has dedicated his life to finding answers about the universe, the Big Bang, creation and scientific theories. He cannot speak or move. While bound to a wheelchair, however, he has found ways to inspire the world, encouraging us to find the mysticism in the stars. Hawking says:

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. If you are luckyCONTINUE READING

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tags: mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness, mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,mental health, depression, anxiety, positive thinking, happiness, spirituality, self-improvement, motivation, happiness,

    Vesna King

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Hawking Challenge

    by Richard Hodge
    stephen-hawking-quotes-by-kunal-bansal-chandigarh
    Community//

    Some Quotes By Stephen Hawking

    by Kunal Bansal Chandigarh
    Community//

    “How I Used My Dog To Raise Money For Young Immigrant Families”

    by Akemi Sue Fisher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.