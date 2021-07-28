Stephen Gallagher of The Trattoria: “Always cook from the heart”

Always cook from the heart. When you’re excited about a dish your cooking, your customers can taste it, and they’ll be excited about it too. My menu consists of some staples — dishes that I have worked on and refined and that are consistently popular. But then there are dish that I switch out or switch up, that I innovate and develop. These dishes are one of the ways that I nurture my love for cooking. They keep my menu — and me — fresh.

Chef Stephen Gallagher’s cooking career began humbly. During his freshman year of high school, Steve began a part time job washing dishes in a bakery. He soon realized that, although he did not want to be a baker, he was in love with food. Upon graduating high school, Steve attended the New York Technical Institute, where he studied culinary arts.

Steve has since worked at a number of local Long Island restaurants, including Star Boggs and The Jamesport Manor Inn. He has also traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was the Chef de Cuisine at The Buccaneer Terrace Restaurant on St. Croix, and he moved to Colorado to work under Chef Bertrand Bouquin at The Summit Restaurant of The Broadmoor Hotel. In 2009, Steve began work for Eric Lamondo at his causal, food-focused family of restaurants. He began work as the Chef de Cuisine at Kitchen a Bistro, before becoming the Executive Chef of Kitchen a Trattoria. In November 2013, Steve purchased the restaurant from Chef Lamondo, and renamed it The Trattoria.

When not in the kitchen, Steve and his wife, Jessica, enjoy taking advantage of the North Fork’s robust food and wine industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

It might be a disappointing story, actually, but kind of fell into cooking. I had been pushing shopping carts in the King Kullen parking lot, when someone in the bakery quit. The store management asked if I wanted to work in the bakery, and it was inside and that parking lot was getting pretty cold, so I said ‘yes.’

I worked in the bakery for two years, when a friend of mine told me that the Country House was looking for cooks. I had the bakery experience, so I applied and got the job. I found that I liked cooking much better than baking. I really thrived in the energy of the kitchen and I knew that was what I wanted to do.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I own an Italian restaurant, so that’s the kind of food that I focus on. Maybe not what you’d expect from a guy with the last name Gallagher. But the opportunity arose to take a job at an Italian restaurant, so I threw myself into Italian cooking and developed a real passion for it. I was given carte blanch to do whatever I wanted with it, and I’ve always enjoyed playing with Mediterranean flavors.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

As a restaurant owner, whenever snow is in the forecast, I have a difficult decision to make: I have to weigh the safety of my staff and costumers over the disappointment of guests who had planned to dine with us. And this decision is made all the more difficult by the fact that it seems like weather forecasts are wrong as often as they are right. I’ve closed because the weather reports were predicting a blizzard and we ended up with only two inches of snow.

One day there was only two or four inches of snow predicted, so I decided to stay open with just my sous chef and I. He lived right next door to the restaurant and didn’t have to drive home. I had a truck with four-wheel drive. I told the waitstaff to worry about coming in — that it wasn’t worth the risk for the few covers we had on the books. I was hoping for a couple of walk-ins, but as the storm picked up, I didn’t think we’d even get that much. We ended up with over a foot of snow — and a completely full dining room. I was running around the dining room trying to take care of tables, dashing to the stove to try to cook what I could, and my sous chef was putting food out as quickly as possible.

We ended up getting through the night and everyone got home safely, but I learned my lesson to just close when it snows in order to avoid messy roads — and a messy dinner service.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

When I first purchased the restaurant, I put a lot of pressure on myself to be successful. My wife and I were starting our life together, I had taken out loans to make the purchase, and on top of that, I had employees depending on me. It was a lot, and I was definitely feeling it. Those first few months, I was in a constant state of anxiety about pretty much anything and everything that could go wrong. The thing is, I’d been running that exact restaurant for a few years before I bought it. I knew what I was doing. I just had to learn to have confidence in myself and to trust my instincts.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It’s all about the flavors. I think that there tends to be a misconception that impressive plates of food are intricate, with lots of different components show casing lots of different techniques. But in my experience that’s just not true. A simple dish, if done right, can really wows folks. And it can be way more enjoyable than a dish that is convoluted, overly esoteric, or too fussy.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

For me, the perfect meal is more about the company than the food. My wife and I have had some excellent dinners together, but what made them really memorable was that we were sharing them with each other. I believe that the experience around the food is integral to your enjoyment of it, which is definitely something I bring to the way I run my restaurant.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Going out for nice meals is definitely an inspiration. I also purchase cookbooks and read through them. But there is something about traveling into the city and going out to dinner, tasting favor combinations or cooking techniques that I’ve never tried before that really pushes me to innovate. That was one of the most challenging parts of Covid — not going out to eat.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Right now, I am working to make sure that everything goes smoothly as we transition to more normal operations now that Covid restrictions have been lifted. We want to make sure that everyone who visits the restaurant feels as safe and comfortable as possible to ensure a good experience of my restaurant and food.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

It is really important to have work/life balance. On the one hand, I think it is crucial for the chef or own to be on the premise. Customers see you and feel taken care of. And you can just feel when a restaurant isn’t being run properly because of an absentee owner. But it is also important to have scheduled time away from the restaurant, time to spend with family and friends.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. You’re cooking food, not saving lives. Perspective is important. Being in the kitchen can be incredibly stressful — but at the end of the day, we’re just cooking for people. If a table has to wait another minute or two to be seated or for their food to arrive, it will be okay.

2. It’s not like you see on TV. Cooking shows and reality TV tend to present viewers with an unrealistic understanding of what it is like to be a chef. I spend a lot of my very long days going to the market to get product, snaking drains, fixing toilets. Not exactly glamourous stuff.

3. Don’t go to culinary school. Full disclosure: I went to culinary school, but I wouldn’t recommend it. Instead of taking out all of those loans for a degree, try to work at a couple of high end restaurants. You’ll learn a lot about cooking and the business, but more importantly, you’ll learn whether or not this is the life you want to get into.

4. Stay in shape. You’ve probably heard the phrase “don’t trust a skinny chef,” but as a chef you really have to do your best to stay in shape. Working the line can be pretty grueling — a lot of long hours on our feet. Staying in shape helps you to keep from getting run down.

5. Always cook from the heart. When you’re excited about a dish your cooking, your customers can taste it, and they’ll be excited about it too. My menu consists of some staples — dishes that I have worked on and refined and that are consistently popular. But then there are dish that I switch out or switch up, that I innovate and develop. These dishes are one of the ways that I nurture my love for cooking. They keep my menu — and me — fresh.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

The black pasta with calamari and spicy tomato sauce. It is one of my personal favorites.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a restaurant owner, I meet and talk to lots of different people from different walks of life, and who have very different perspectives on the world. As I talk with them, I get a sense of not only what they believe, but where they are coming, which has really helped to broaden my understanding of the world and all of its complexity.

If I were to start a movement, I think it would be to get people with different ideas and from different backgrounds to sit down to talk — and more importantly to listen — to each other. Preferably with some good food and a nice bottle of wine.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!