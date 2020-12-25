Stephen Bander: “Be the best client or patient to others that you can be”

Be the best client or patient to others that you can be. This way the person knows how you would represent him or her if the roles are reversed.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephen M. Bander of Bander Law Firm.

Stephen M. Bander first received widespread recognition in the U.S. immigration law community in 2003 for representing, with the assistance of the FBI Chicago Office, one of the first women in the country to be granted T-1 status (victim of human trafficking) by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and for which he was interviewed by The Chicago Sun Times.

In 2006, Stephen accomplished precedent-setting work in Matter of Buschini establishing that persons born outside of Cuba to a Cuban parent with no Cuban residence can qualify under the Cuban Adjustment Act. This precedent helped thousands of families of the Cuban Diaspora become U.S. lawful permanent residents, and, as a result, individuals born outside of Cuba — and media members — frequently seek Stephen out for his advice and insight on the Cuban Adjustment Act.

Stephen is also well known for assisting foreign nationals facing long delays in the adjudications of their application, or petition, receive a final decision from USCIS. He has brought over 100 U.S. District Court complaints against USCIS challenging its delays and practices. His expertise on this was the subject of a live interview on MSNBC with Alex Witt.

Similarly, with foreign nationals facing long delays with the USCIS Immigrant Investor Program, Stephen is recognized for assisting his clients to obtain grants for expedited reviews of their petitions. For example, on average, the Immigrant Investor Program Office only grants 16 expedite requests per year to individuals. In 2020, it granted three to Stephen’s immigrant investor clients.

Stephen graduated from New York University School of Law’s Joint Degree Program, with both a J.D. and an LL.M in Taxation. Prior to law school, he majored in International Relations with a concentration in Latin American Affairs and a minor in Economics at the University of Virginia, where he received Intermediate Honors and was a member of the Raven Society.

After gaining experience in complex business transactions at a leading Florida law firm, Stephen joined Bander Law in 1999. It was with great pride and admiration that he was able to work alongside his father, Michael A. Bander (1938–2018), and continues the firm’s legacy of working with families who have multi-generational relationships with the firm. Stephen’s firm handles the complete spectrum of U.S. immigration matters: nonimmigrant visas, employment-based immigration, family-based immigration, nationality, naturalization and removal. His clients are individuals of all races, religions or socioeconomic status.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I began working in corporate and tax law at big firms and was burned out. I needed something different. My grandfather passed away and left a small estate to his grandchildren. My father, one of the first South Florida lawyers to concentrate on US immigration, asked me to handle it. He had me work out of his immigration firm’s library where I met his paralegals who needed guidance and assistance. I realized immigration law incorporated the fields in college and law school that interested me: foreign affairs, trade and investment and taxation. I also just loved being with my father.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of my favorite early memories in my practice occurred in the aftermath of 9/11. USCIS was holding the naturalization applications of US permanent residents originally from the Middle East in indefinite limbo. I was one of the first to begin suing USCIS in US District Court as these delays were unfair and terrifying to my clients. My first US District Court appearance was in front of the legendary James Lawrence King. Judge King asked me why USCIS shouldn’t take its time in processing my client’s naturalization application in order to make sure he is not a terrorist. I responded that if my client may be a national security risk, I would hope USCIS acted sooner rather than later since he was walking around with impunity. Judge King agreed, down came his gavel and USCIS was ordered to make an immediate adjudication.

Upon leaving the courtroom, I was overwhelmed with emotion. I knew these indefinite delays based purely on national origin were wrong, harmful to America and that I was doing what I could to effectuate change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, the most interesting projects I’m working on involve helping individuals get waivers to return to the US from the UK, Schengen Area countries, China and Brazil due to COVID-19 travel bars. I am also advising US residents on other countries’ travel bans. It’s exciting for me to navigate the patchwork of COVID-19 travel bans.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

Perhaps the most interesting cases are when someone has no idea that he or she is a US citizen.

One time a Cuban-born local businessman came to the office for a consultation. He had recently been placed into deportation proceedings because of a criminal conviction that occurred when he was younger, and his lawyer told him that he was going to have to agree to a deportation order to Cuba. After hearing his story, I told him that he became a US citizen automatically upon his mother’s death right before his 18th birthday. I then escorted him to the Miami Passport Agency where he was issued a US passport.

Another time a Venezuelan senior citizen came to my office having just had his application for lawful permanent residence denied. The denial was legally correct, but the application should never have been filed by the initial lawyer. The Venezuelan told me that he once had a Green Card and had graduated from high school in New York City before moving to Venezuela shortly after his 18thbirthday. I had him immediately check when his parents naturalized as US citizens. When he told me it was before his 18th birthday, I told him that he’s been a US citizen since he was 17. I then took him to be issued a US passport.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Aesop and Greek mythology inspire me. Aesop’s Fables was one of the first books my father read to me because he believed it would be a good foundation for my personal development. I have the original copy he gave me as a child and I still read from it. I just gave a copy of the same edition of Aesop’s Fables to my long-time paralegal’s son who is in kindergarten.

As a University of Virginia alum, Thomas Jefferson is the individual in history of whom I know the most. His Declaration of Independence, appreciation of the importance of agriculture, architecture and design and commissioning the Lewis and Clark expedition all inspire me.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

Spend as much time working on yourself as you do your career. We all have a lot to learn about ourselves.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Establish an Article I Immigration Court. All individuals in removal proceedings shall be appointed counsel if they cannot afford their own. Reform the use of civil asset forfeiture.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A signature purpose of the current US immigration system is to unite families. That’s what my job entails.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

I enjoy using my problem-solving abilities to help individuals in a Byzantine immigration system.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

The incredible importance of daily rigorous exercise. It is the best way to give your mind a break Engage with your clients about their backgrounds. It teaches you empathy and expands your knowledge about the world. Others can try, but only you can make yourself feel bad. The best way to keep a confidence is to forget what you were told. Be the best client or patient to others that you can be. This way the person knows how you would represent him or her if the roles are reversed.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Although the Miami Dolphins are my team, I would like to have a private meal with Coach Belichick. I greatly admire his intellectual depth and flexibility. He created an organizational structure where an individual can focus just on doing his or her job and rely on others to do their jobs. He is a student of football’s history and knows the technical rules of the game inside and out. Finally, he is following in the footsteps of his famous father — while paving his own way — something I, too, am doing after mine, Michael Bander.