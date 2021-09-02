Stephanie Wiseman of YML: “Always have a mindset of continuous improvement”

Always have a mindset of continuous improvement. Always be open to feedback. You don’t have to agree with or use every piece of feedback, but being open to the fact that you’ll never know everything, and being around people who can help you grow and challenge you is critical for any business leader. How can you consistently succeed if you aren’t constantly improving?

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Wiseman. Stephanie is a former developer turned business development professional with over 12 years of experience working with clients on strategically growing their business. She has worked at top agencies including BBDO, Work & Co and LBiDigitas where she focused on digital transformation, product design + development, SaaS solutions and more. Stephanie’s experience as a strategic account director enables her to work closely with clients to understand their goals, and collaboratively create an approach that ensures mutual success.

Throughout her career, Stephanie has worked with both emerging and established brands to launch and relaunch digital properties, software, and apps. Throughout her career she has been a digital advisor and fierce advocate for technology that enables exceptional customer experiences, while also working directly with clients to understand their organization and the impact digital transformation can/will have.

Stephanie’s client partners have spanned industries, stages, and locations, including Louis Vuitton, CitiBank, Ralph Lauren, Cartier, Columbia Sportswear, Fox Sports and Bloomingdales/Macy’s. With a heavy background in e-commerce and retail, Stephanie has been able to assist other industries that are feeling the “Amazon effect” to get ahead of the game and delight their customers with digital products that make an impact.

Stephanie lives in Soho, Manhattan, where she is an avid boxer, yogi and traveler including a recent summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro. She is the proud owner of her English bulldog, Lou.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I was 9, I was in the hospital for a month, and outside of all the sleeping and procedures, I was very bored. My grandfather brought in a laptop so I could chat with friends online. I started to make small applications and websites during my down time, and continued to do so during high school and college as a freelancer. As I was graduating I put my sights on making experiences for big companies — to build real things for awesome organizations. However, I started on the business side at an ad agency as an account coordinator rather than engineering. I found one of my biggest strengths was explaining the role and value of digital products to our clients, as they were so new at the time that most people needed education. Over time, I did more and more of this kind of work at agencies and other companies, until eventually I joined YML.

Can you tell us a bit about your current role and what you do?

My title is VP of growth and brand, but we joke that I’m the head matchmaker — making sure we’re pairing with clients who will get the most from YML and where we will drive the most impact. I ensure that we partner with companies who we can really help with projects the team is excited about and can execute well.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “aha!” moment was meeting the executive team that I’d be working with. It’s rare that you meet everyone and find that they’re smart, capable, and will help you grow and become better. I had previously met our CEO Ashish, and his commitment to building an agency focusing on outcomes (much more like a tech company) really hit home for me. Seeing Ashish’s passion for building teams and a future of YML was exciting — and seeing the previous products YML had made for awesome brands like Universal Music Group and Google sealed the deal for me.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My grandfather was an incredible inspiration for me, and started me on my journey. He not only brought me that first laptop, but he was a successful entrepreneur who went out on his own and built a successful footwear manufacturing business from nothing, and I learned the invaluable lesson from him that if you’re a good person who starts something and helps others, it will go a really long way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

YML stands out for its smart thinking and focus on impact. A lot of companies, particularly services, fall into the trap of “What’s our manifesto? What’s our secret sauce?” That’s all fine and dandy, but what people really want is to be shown how you will make an impact for them and deliver. Everyone on our team is aligned on this — from copywriters, to designers, to engineers — everyone understands that their role is delivering impact in some shape or form. We’re all measured by the impact we deliver, and we all understand that each individual’s contribution forms a greater collective whole. And this makes our work consistently impactful!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I used to feel like I had to use my success and go start a charity or do something big. What I’ve learned is that helping individuals through 1-to-1 relationships is the most meaningful to me. I’ve done a lot of mentorship, and seeing how I’m impacting a specific person’s life is powerful. We’re all just humans, we’re all trying to figure it out. If I can give some insight, some lessons I’ve learned, and help someone with what they’re going through, it feels powerful.

One particular area I’ve offered mentorship in is sharing investment knowledge with my non-male colleagues. When mentoring, I typically work with women in tech. I’ve consulted many businesses on growth strategy, been an active investor myself, gone to a few sessions on investing and building wealth over time, and I love imparting this knowledge onto my coworkers to help set them up for financial success. No one teaches this in school, and the trading community can be a bit “bro-y” and exclusive. But women usually have better success in portfolio management than men! So, empowering other women in the company with general financial investment advice is something I’m really proud of.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Always have a mindset of continuous improvement. Always be open to feedback. You don’t have to agree with or use every piece of feedback, but being open to the fact that you’ll never know everything, and being around people who can help you grow and challenge you is critical for any business leader. How can you consistently succeed if you aren’t constantly improving? Be resilient. Business is a sport within itself, and your company isn’t your family, it’s your team. People retire from the NFL at 30, but business isn’t like that! You have to preserve your mind and spirit to prevent burnout. You have to protect your energy, which everyone only has so much of. Everyone has limits, and knowing those and not over-exerting yourself is so important to being successful. We’re in this for the long-haul, take care of yourself! Be a nice human. The power of being nice, supportive, truthful, transparent, and following the golden rule (treating others the way you want to be treated) is so, so important, and will pay incredible dividends over time. There will be times when you have to tell someone that you like and respect that their idea isn’t a good one, and this will be hard. But if you stay transparent, stay supportive, and treat others with dignity and empathy, people will notice, and you’ll wind up in a good place.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I honestly don’t have a story here! My mantra is “no one knows what they’re doing.” Everyone is just making decisions based on past experience, their perception, the world they’ve lived in, and the information they have at that moment. No one knows how to do everything, so take advice with a grain of salt. For every cliché there’s another cliché that means the opposite, and everytime you get constructive feedback, it’s your decision whether or not to take it. No one really knows what they’re doing, we’re all just winging it. So beware the Buddha who introduces themself, or in other words, if someone claims to know everything, they’re full of it!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

It’s just the grind. Wake up early, stay out late. You don’t have years of experience. I used to get angry when people would say you don’t have the experience, I would think to myself, “I know what I’m doing!” But putting time in and getting experience makes you able to do everything faster, makes you better at thinking and more confident making decisions. If a client asked what technology I would recommend for the XYZ project, 5 years ago I’d have had to do a bunch of research. But now I could likely give them a great recommendation in a few minutes. I’ve gotten more comfortable in my space, and that’s the benefit of the grind.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One common mistake is to try to boil the ocean. If you’re starting a business, you need to focus on the one or two things you do really well. If you do that, do something new, and solve a real problem, you’re well on your way. Focus on what’s really important, and don’t try to solve everything.

Another common mistake I see is people making an app or a product that’s insanely niche, and just not scalable. Or, they underestimate the amount of time, effort, and money that it takes to start something. That doesn’t mean “don’t start new things,” but it does mean you have to have a certain level of scrutiny for yourself and your vision. That can be really hard! You have to both believe in yourself immensely and constantly improve if you want to be a successful entrepreneur. To make this easier, get opinions, gather information, and be open to dissent. You don’t have to use everything from every dissenter, but take it all in and use the most important pieces as fuel.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, I’d like to create a day of empathy. Everyone, especially the older you get and the more you’ve worked, gets into their own mindset, which can be hard to break out of. I consider myself empathetic, but I still find myself thinking “this person is doing this wrong, they don’t know XYZ.” Empathy is hard! So, for my day of empathy, I’d like to see people walk a mile in each other’s shoes. Maybe people could swap places with someone random from a totally different place in the world to build that empathy. Everyone has their own specific likes and dislikes, and it can be hard to explain exactly how you work to others. I wish everyone could understand each other better — I think a day of empathy would help with that.

What advice would you give to women in tech about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness?

Don’t take sh*t, embrace your superpower.

For women in tech who are burning the candle at both ends, I have two pieces of advice: You have to find an environment that is protective of your space, and you have to set boundaries. It can be really challenging to leave a bad work environment, but it’s always worth it. And you have to set boundaries, because if you don’t, it will come around and bite you. If you work until 9 every day, it sets an expectation and you will burn out. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t work hard (of course you should), but you should also treat your energy like a pro athlete would. A marathoner doesn’t sprint the whole time, they wait until they’re going downhill. Know when to push yourself, and when not to. If you want to be successful, remember to budget your energy efficiently, because no one has an infinite amount of it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

YML.co

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!