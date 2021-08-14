Stéphanie Tumba of Sté Tumba Capital: “Compassion”

Turbulence in your mind will drain you. Regretting thoughts, pointing out mistakes, or focusing on the negatives of the situation will only hold you back. Take time to review this episode in your life; you may be feeling held back, or even consumed by anger, frustration and pain, and start to see yourself through loving and holy eyes. So have compassion and respect for yourself. Be your own cheerleader and treat yourself the way you would like to be loved and treated by others.

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stéphanie Tumba.

Stéphanie Tumba was born in Paris, France and resides today in London, United Kingdom. She is the founder of Sté Tumba Capital, an angel investment vehicle focused on seed and early-stage investments. She offers the founders she invests in, her exclusive 360-degree Wise & Rise Program designed to provide purpose and set out clear roadmaps to success, giving them the guidance and advice, they need in all aspects of their life: health and fitness, intellectual life, emotional life, character fulfillment, spiritual life, love and relationships, social life, financial life, career, and, ultimately, a great quality of life.

She has recently been involved in a brand-new initiative called Filming For Charities. The venture matches artistic passion and talent with a drive for philanthropy. The initiative aims to transform and improve the lives of others. Each video is a unique creative project inspired by a specifically selected charity, and that charity becomes the beneficiary and receives the proceeds from the video filmed by the team.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have always been entrepreneurial-minded. At 16, I worked (evenings and school holidays) as a door-to-door salesperson, dealing in arts and antiques from unknown artists to buy my first real estate investment in Paris (where I was born). I had no fixed salary, but the commissions were mega-high, and that pushed me to go the extra mile to hit my targets. This was how I started my journey in entrepreneurship, buying my first property.

I went to university to study Languages, with a major in English Civilization & History. Alongside university, I set up my first two businesses with my two sisters:

one in fashion, Celest Couture, and an events agency in Paris called Agence Féerique. When my businesses failed, I switched university course and graduated in Business Management, starting my career at L’Oréal in France for a few months before moving to London via Madrid.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson probably changes every week depending on my mood, my inspiration and probably my readings.

Today, the subject of the interview inspires: “It is often said that you must go through the darkest night in order to get to the infinite light,” from The Untethered Soul by Michael A Singer.

The “darkest night” here refers to a chaotic situation, a dramatic loss or life-changing experience or even all at the same time. It means, one has to embrace the darkness to find the light. The light can materialize in a variety of forms, for example, new skills, new purpose, new character, new strength, new career, and so on.

In my life, I’ve had the most amazing opportunities or made the most superb encounters after going through dark places. At one point in my life, I found myself a young divorcee (I wasn’t even 30 at the time), without a job and without a place to live. I thought it was the end and really felt like a failure, even ready to go back to my home country, France. But I was resilient, and, out of this experience, I managed to meet amazing people who are the reasons why I am an entrepreneur today.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Thank you, what a nice thing to say. In my opinion, the top three qualities that helped me to be who I am today are:

Firstly, resilience — never give up. Keep your goal in mind, yet don’t be rigid; try again and again but differently. It is very important to keep on going with your ideas but learn from your failures.

I had a couple of trials before I managed to achieve sustainable success. I had an events company at 18, and two other companies, one was in fashion, and one was a lifestyle brand, in my twenties. All of them failed miserably for a variety of reasons. Yet, I never gave up on my dream to have a business, and I have always known that I wanted to be an entrepreneur and work for myself — since I was 16. But I would never have imagined that I had a gift for investments.

Next, a commitment to learning is very important for an entrepreneur. When I had my events company at 18, I was studying English at university. When I failed, I switched to Business Management. I committed myself to becoming an entrepreneur and I decided to learn all about it: finance, marketing, sales, etc.

And self-discipline would be my last choice. It is fundamental to success. You really need to have the ability to forgo instant and immediate pleasure, in favor of some greater gain — YOUR BUSINESS SUCCESS.

It gives you the power to go, work, hustle toward your goals without being distracted by parties, vacations, and nice weather. Even as a 16-year-old, I was very focused on buying my first apartment. While my family and friends were going on vacation during the summer, I was working to finance my deposit. At 18 years old, when I had Agence Féerique (my events company), my sisters and I missed billions of the parties that people of our age were going to. But we were committed to our business. Your business is important, and, upon your success, you will have plenty of vacations and parties to go to.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

This is the first time that I’ve spoken about this episode publicly. A lot of my friends don’t even know. It’s quite personal, but I’m in a comfortable place mindfully, spiritually, and personally to share this story today.

My ex-husband and I were trying for years to conceive. We never managed, so when I got pregnant a few years ago, with my boyfriend, it was a miracle, as I always thought I was the problem with my ex-husband (he had a child already).

However, a few weeks into the pregnancy, I lost the baby. It was the most traumatic experience I’ve had in my life. Not only because of the loss, but also because it brought up a lot of unhealed wounds from my childhood. They were then wide open, and I had to deal with my loss and also with these feelings that I had suppressed for so many years. It was a double shock for me and a lot to deal with at the time.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of this event was the invisibility of the pain, and to keep on dealing with my business as though nothing happened.

You see, when you fall and break your foot, or have a Band-Aid, the world can clearly see that you are injured. They will automatically jump in and ask questions like, “Are you okay? How did it happen?” and naturally offer help and support. No one expects you to act normal, like nothing happened.

With miscarriage, you suffer immense pain and grief, but are forced to go about your days as if nothing happened, because no one can see your pain or understand the loss in itself. You are grieving for “someone” that never actually existed in real life. It’s the scariest and toughest part of it.

And, the worse thing was to tell myself that this might happen more than once, or that I may not even be able to ever be pregnant.

How did you react in the short term?

I had a breakdown. I felt like a failure; I blamed myself, and I completely turned my life around. I focused on me and my happiness, and, sadly, broke up with my yet to be husband at the time. It was an intense, chaotic moment, and my choices were deliberate, voluntary yet necessary for my well-being. I sought advice and embarked on a spirituality awakening. I made my spirituality, my happiness, and the quality of my life my priorities.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I allowed myself time, and confessed, relied on, and opened up to my loved ones. I expressed my pain to a therapist, distracted myself with the most amazing life experiences around the world, started meditating daily, and implemented mindfulness practices.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Firstly, I avoided numbing the pain; I expressed it to my friends, family, and therapist, and this was very beneficial. More importantly, I commemorated my loss; We had a proper goodbye to my baby boy.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

In my case, after trying for a baby for so many years, I have to see the positive side of my pregnancy. I could be pregnant. This, though, helped me immeasurably to heal and see the bright side of life.

When it comes to the emotional shift, it came gradually, and this is the only way it can be sustainable. Rapid emotional shift does not exist unless you’re the Iron Lady or you’ve been through it so many times that you’re numb to the pain. You have to go through stages that empower you to become a better person. Today, I look back at this episode of my life as a blessing, and the reason why I became more spiritual.

In the framework of my spiritual awakening, I became more aware and observed my emotions and feelings. By doing so, I was able to embrace them, understand them, and let them go much more easily.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I never believed in therapy.

Life coaching, absolutely, but therapy was something I felt was for people with serious mental problems, or for weak and lazy people. Well, my dearest friend Samantha persuaded me to contact one and explained the benefits of going through this process, and I cannot thank her enough for the most amazing advice.

My friend Barbara was an amazing support during my miscarriage too. She’d listen to me for hours, was open when I was talking about the baby, and really encouraged me to talk. After a loss, it is very important to have a strong supportive “royal court”, meaning a strong circle of friends.

Finally, my therapist, who helped me go through all of this dealing with past trauma as well, and, more importantly, he helped me sustain my happiness and well-being. Today, I can say rightfully that people underestimate the impact of having a therapist in their life.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

In my case, I am happy to know that I can conceive, and this was an amazing piece of news. I also empowered myself by building up my knowledge about what causes a miscarriage and how to prevent it. The good news is that, even after a miscarriage, 65 percent of couples go on to have a successful next pregnancy.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned a lot about myself, and still am, since this event. Firstly, I would never have thought that a miscarriage could lead me down a dark spiral of self-blame, open old wounds, and provoked such anger.

This body of mine never tricked me until that day. Why did I feel tricked? Well, at the time, my reasoning was different; I firmly believed that I was tricked because my body made me believe that I could conceive, and I lost the baby. I lost trust in my body and hated it. Before this event, I could not conceive, period. This was what I understood from my body. I have to learn to trust it again and love it more than ever. This was a very important shift in my healing process as well. Today, I trust my body more than ever, and I firmly believe that, when I’m ready, I will conceive.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

All through my life, I learned that to heal after a life change you need to go through different stages:

First — acceptance.

Stop resisting your feelings and emotions — do not suppress them — find a lesson and a purpose.

In Deepak Chopra’s book The Seven Laws of Spiritual Success, a complete chapter is dedicated to surrender to whatever happens to us (the good and the bad), because if we fight and resist it, we are generating a lot of turbulence in our minds

Accepting the experience and to “feel” it through is the best way to let it go.

My second thing is compassion.

Turbulence in your mind will drain you. Regretting thoughts, pointing out mistakes, or focusing on the negatives of the situation will only hold you back. Take time to review this episode in your life; you may be feeling held back, or even consumed by anger, frustration and pain, and start to see yourself through loving and holy eyes. So have compassion and respect for yourself. Be your own cheerleader and treat yourself the way you would like to be loved and treated by others.

Third is self-talk correction.

Clear your life and energy of any negative and challenging people, situations, or events. Release old ideas, negative thought patterns, or even sarcastic comments you may be using to put yourself down. Recognize and realize the power of your words, thoughts, and intentions. Clear, cancel, and release anything you no longer want or need in order to make more room for change.

Fourth is gratitude.

Gratitude and grief can coexist. Being grateful for what remains after you have experienced a challenge can be a powerful way to deal with, and heal, that loss. To empower your life, turning your attention to how it is enriched rather than focusing on the loss, is one powerful and healthy approach to confronting life’s many trials.

Finally — embrace the change and grow.

Tell yourself that the worst is now behind you, and you are ready to move beyond the challenges that you have been facing. Recognize how far you have come and acknowledge how much healing has taken place in your life. Reflect on the shift, leave the past behind and move forward. The present is only a gift if you are able to receive it and see the opportunities in front of you.

Every experience is a learning experience. I do believe that we are all students of life, and what has happened in our life hasn’t happened to us, it’s happened for us. We all have incredible resilience and capacity to overcome whatever darkness or unknown we face.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be the FLOW Movement as defined in the book The Psychology of Happiness by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi.

“Flow”, known colloquially as “being in the zone,” is the mental state in which a person performing a specific activity is fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus, full involvement, and enjoyment.

I would love to see the people around me focusing on less and ignoring what people think, say, do, or what the media and society dictates to them, and instead, constantly living in the zone, enjoying life with activities, people, even the job that they love.

By doing so, people will have a more fulfilled life, be more productive, through their passion they will inspire others, and be, ultimately, happier. This is a world I like to dream of.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a breakfast with Michael A Singer, the author of The Untethered Soul and The Surrender Experiment. These two books played a big part in my spiritual transformation. They took me into a deep self-journey where I have to be face to face with my own “self”. They completely turned my world upside down. Pure fire!!

I would love to meet him, to have his view of intuition, and to know more about inner growth. And — Why not? — have him as a spiritual mentor.

