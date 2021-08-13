It’s a marathon not a sprint — run your own race. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the comparison game and feel like you should be further along. You are exactly where you are supposed to be.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Simpson.

Stephanie, MFA, MA, CPC, ELI-MP, 200 Hr RYT, is an Artist, Coach, Educator, and Speaker. Drawing on her background in movement, meditation, trauma, and psychology, she partners with people and businesses/organizations to achieve their greatest potential by nurturing the connection between the mind, body, and spirit. Skilled at holding space so that people and businesses can get clear on their purpose and align their purpose with their goals, Stephanie empowers her clients to live courageously and to the fullest. www.stephanie-simpson.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Of course! I grew up as a dancer, theater, and musical theater artist. The Arts were a way for me to understand myself more deeply, express myself in a variety of ways, and connect authentically with others. I always start by sharing that because my background in the Arts has informed the work I do now in Consulting, Coaching, Facilitating, and Speaking. I have always been fascinated by people, their stories, and the psychology behind their decisions, specifically with how they have overcome obstacles, how they continue to develop who they are, and how they connect with others. My academic work in the Arts and Psychology fields has been a foundation for the trainings I create and facilitate and the coaching/consulting work I do. The research I did during my MFA in Dance Performance/Choreography degree at Smith College focused on how people can perform optimally in high intensity situations, specifically looking at fear and their relationship to it from a mind body perspective. Much of my research integrated theories and models from Sport Psychology, Positive Psychology, and Self Psychology.

During my MA in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Spirituality Mind Body degree at Columbia University, Teachers College, I focused on stress management from a holistic mind, body, spirit perspective. This research integrated practices and theories from Organizational Psychology, Somatic Embodied Leadership, Meditation/Mindfulness, and Coaching Models. As a Certified Professional Coach trained by the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC), I use the Core Energy Leadership framework to empower my clients in living more consciously in all areas of their life. As an Artist, the practices of play, storytelling, listening, self-reflection, and community building are fundamental in all my work. I love that I can combine all my passions and interests and use them not only in my own life, but also as a way to support and serve others!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was 23 and living in Los Angeles, I was working at an advertising agency as a junior account executive. I took the job after working a few freelance jobs as an assistant in TV and Film Production. I moved to LA because I wanted to pursue my creative interests though I didn’t quite know how and what that would look like. When I landed the advertising job, I was in disbelief; there were definitely candidates that were more qualified than me. I learned so much in that position both personally and professionally. After about 6 months, I realized that even though this job was a great opportunity, and I was setting myself up for a “successful” career it just didn’t feel right. There was something else that I was supposed to be pursuing.

After a few weeks of debate and struggle, I finally decided to trust my intuition, and I gave my two weeks’ notice. I remember my boss being surprised and asking if I had another job, which I did not. I explained to him that I really loved the culture he built where people were encouraged to follow their artistic passions. I realized that I, too, wanted to do that. And that meant taking this leap of faith of leaving the job to pursue my Dance, Theatre, and Choreographic dreams. To my surprise, he was incredibly supportive and helped me transition into my next chapter.

This story was a pivotal moment for me. It was the first time I quit a job, and it was a moment where I trusted my intuition enough to act on it. In addition, I learned that when you are true to yourself and share yourself authentically with others, things really do work out. The timeline may not be exactly how you imagine it, though it’s amazing the people and opportunities that come your way when you take a chance on yourself.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting out in my Coaching/Consulting business I was very overwhelmed. I spent a lot of time looking at how other people in the Coaching/Consulting space were running their businesses and presenting themselves to the world. I felt lost and didn’t know where to start. I had all these ideas though didn’t know how to put them into actual services, how to market them, and offer them to clients. I decided to hire a coach to help me.

After a couple of sessions with this coach, I had a bad feeling that the relationship wasn’t going to be productive and healthy for me. However, I ignored that feeling and kept working with her. I rationalized to myself that she was the expert, I was the “new girl,” and that I should listen and do what she said. By the end of our coaching agreement, I felt worse than I did before. I left with a website that didn’t reflect who I was. In fact, it looked more like her website. The ideas I had for services never got realized because she didn’t think they were what I “should” be doing. The strategies she promised as part of her service package worked for her business though never resonated with me.

It took me a while to bounce back from that coaching relationship. I was upset with myself for not listening to my intuition and sticking up for myself. I was upset with the coach for the many ethical boundaries she crossed. And I was upset that I was even further away from my dream of having my own business. However, looking back on this situation I learned many valuable lessons. First, trust your intuition. Your body tells you what you need to know. It may be scary to follow your intuition at times though you won’t regret it when you do. Second, what makes you unique is YOU. There is no need to try and be anyone else other than the best version of YOU. Third, it has become very important to my practice to be clear with clients on when I am Consulting versus when I am Coaching versus when I am Facilitating. All roles can be extremely powerful when used correctly. As a Consultant, my role is to share my expertise with the client and provide strategies for them to integrate into their business/life. As a Coach, my role is to be support my client’s goals and hold space for them as they make decisions on next steps. As a Facilitator, my role is to teach skills and tools to clients that will support them in reaching their goals. These are boundaries I take very seriously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people I am grateful for and who have helped me get to where I am today! It really does take a village. I have been fortunate to train and be the student of many wonderful teachers, healers, and mentors — many of whom I still have strong relationships with today. I wouldn’t have the strength and resilience I have cultivated if it weren’t for these brilliant and patient teachers holding space for me as I learned more about myself in a holistic and integrated way.

I am also deeply grateful for the students I have taught all over the world. The space they allowed me and the trust they had in me as I workshopped the ideas I had is a gift I will always cherish. A lot of the work I do with current clients and many of the keynote speeches I have given come from what I learned being a teacher for 15 years. Though I was technically their teacher, I always say that I learned more from them; they were some of the best teachers I’ve had.

Finally, my family and close friends have always been a constant support as I continue to follow my heart. I’m sure many times they have been confused and maybe even nervous with some of the steps I have taken though they have always had my back and trusted in me and my process. It’s important to have a strong support system that can remind you of your strengths, courage, and talents in the moments when you are doubting yourself.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I have noticed over the years how often people would say they were “stressed out.” It almost seemed like a badge of honor. The more they put on their plates, the more tired they were. There was also more they needed to do so they could be more “successful.” Though, I also noticed that many people didn’t seem happy or fulfilled; they seemed burnt out and looking for ways to fill a void. I also observed that people felt they needed to be different versions of themselves depending on whether they were at work or with family or with friends or with significant others, which causes unnecessary stress, suffering, and exhaustion. When not managed properly, Stress can cause serious health issues. It can also affect the way people communicate and treat others both personally and professionally. Unfortunately, most workplaces are driven by stress and fear, which may elicit some results in the short term, though is not sustainable over time.

As a Speaker, one of the topics I get asked to speak about often is Stress. I highlight in these keynotes that Stress will always be a part of our lives. We actually need a certain amount of stress in order to perform optimally, so we don’t want to fully eliminate it. Instead, through creating more awareness from a holistic mind body spirit perspective, people can learn to re-define their relationship with stress so that it works with them and not against them. Many people go through life doing what they think they “should” be doing because they were never given the time and space to figure out what they actually “want” to be doing. When you live from a place of “shoulds,” that causes suffering and dis-ease. However, when people are given the space to reflect on how they feel, what their fears are, what their dreams are, what they value, and what lights them up, they can then create a life that is aligned, mind body and spirit, and authentic to them. From this embodied place, they bring their whole self to all areas of their life and show up with confidence, which allows them to communicate more effectively, navigate adversity more easily, and live more freely.

There are many tools that can support people in managing their stress as well as the process of understanding themselves more deeply. Pulling from my diverse background, I created the “21 Day Stress Management Workbook: A Holistic, Interactive Guide to Re-Define Your Relationship with Stress.” The intention of the workbook is to educate people on the many tools that that can support them from a holistic perspective and get them in the habit of taking time for themselves every day. Re-defining your relationship to Stress is a daily practice so it was also important to me that the tools in the workbook could be done both in and out of the workplace. By the end of the 21 days, people have entire toolkit they can pull from going forward and they have created a habit of checking in with themselves daily.

I work with clients in a variety of ways from 1:1 coaching to group/team coaching to giving keynotes to creating and executing strategy plans to support individuals and businesses in creating cultures that are sustainable and thriving. Wellness is the foundation of those cultures and includes effective leadership, creativity and innovation, community and connection, and overall mental, physical, and emotional health. Especially as we continue to transition back into the world and into new ways of working, creating cultures that prioritize Wellness from a holistic perspective will be crucial.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Get clear on your Values. I recommend identifying your top 3 Values. You are the Leader of your own life and these values then become the foundation and compass for your life. The help you to make decisions that are in alignment with what’s important to you. Remember to Breathe. Your breath is your best tool for bringing yourself back to the present moment. When you are in the present moment, you release worry about the past and anxiety about the future. Focusing on your breath for even a few minutes can also change your physiology when you are in the stress reaction. It provides you space so that you can respond rather than react in the situation. Practice Self-Care daily. Self-Care looks different for everyone and can look different every day. If you don’t make sure you are taking care of yourself, you won’t be able to be there for others. Even taking just 5 minutes a day for yourself can help to keep your cup filled. Self-Care is also about knowing when to reach out to others for support. There is no shame in needing help. Tap into your Creativity. You don’t have to be a professional artist to be creative. We are all creative beings and just like self-care, creativity looks different for everyone. Re-igniting your artist within, allows you to reflect and think more critically, collaborate more effectively, and remember what it means to Play and have fun! Move your Body. Through moving your body, you learn more about it and the messages it has for you. Your body is a powerful resource that holds an abundance of wisdom. Moving your body also helps to release the catabolic hormones during the stress cycle.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to start a movement where people are encouraged to unapologetically be their true and full self in all areas of their life. For them to do that, they first need the time and space to figure out who they are and what they want. Listening, sharing, and validating stories is a powerful experience. When we listen to someone else’s story, we acknowledge and validate them which creates connection and community reminding us that we are not alone. When we share our own story, we allow others to acknowledge and validate our experiences which allows us to feel seen and heard and creates belonging.

The Arts are a powerful way to create spaces where community, storytelling, self-reflection, and play are resources and tools that are used to create and sustain wellness and healing both individually and collectively. I would love to have a business rooted in an Arts Education philosophy that provides adults, especially those whom never experienced an Arts Education growing up, a variety of ways to access programs, content, workshops, and support that can be done either through their workplace and/or on their own. I would really love for workplaces to incorporate more of an Arts Education philosophy in how they run their companies. I truly believe that when we re-ignite our artist within, we tap into our full selves. If we can get the adults to live more authentically and know how to connect with others in a deeper way, especially in the workplace, we then create a culture where our children learn that it is safe and encouraged for them to embrace their full selves and accept others for being their true selves. Our differences are no longer looked at as a negative thing, instead our differences are celebrated and create a stronger collective.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Stay true to yourself. You don’t have to fit into a “box.” All your interests and gifts are what will make clients want to work with you. It’s a marathon not a sprint — run your own race. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the comparison game and feel like you should be further along. You are exactly where you are supposed to be. “Mistakes” and “failures” are your biggest teachers. I know many people say this and yet, our relationship with failure still tends to be a negative one. When I am directing/choreographing a show I allow myself to make mistakes during the creative process. In fact, many times the “mistakes” become the most memorable moments of the piece. What would happen if we looked at all areas of our lives like the creative process? What you think might be a “mistake” may actually be the answer. It takes a village. Even though I own my own business, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am without reaching out to mentors, teachers, peers, and friends. You don’t need to know everything and do everything on your own. Reach out for help; collaborate with others. Have fun! If you aren’t having fun, then why are you doing it? Find the joy in the process and appreciate ALL parts of the process.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

These are all causes that are important and relate to each other. For us to sustain ourselves over a long period of time, individually and as a group, we need to focus on our mental health, physical health, emotional health, and spiritual health. We need to become more conscious of our thoughts, feelings, and actions. In order to do this, we need to allow for spaces both in and out of the workplace that encourage people to be vulnerable and engage in both self-reflection and communication with others.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephaniesimpsoncoaching/

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/StephanieSimpsonCoaching

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/stephaniesimpsoncoaching/

Website — http://www.stephanie-simpson.com/

Thank you for these fantastic insights!