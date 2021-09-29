Stephanie Scalise: “Appreciate everything you have and are given”

Appreciate everything you have and are given. There were days, especially after chemotherapy, that I wanted nothing to do with anyone, yet my friends and family kept visiting and sitting by my side as I slept. You can still appreciate the help, even if it’s simply being physically present next to someone and keeping their spirits high.

Stephanie Scalise always knew she wanted to help others in some professional capacity, but it was not until her senior year at Syracuse University while teaching an acting class for children with Down syndrome when she decided to pursue a career in special education. She went back to graduate school and throughout her career has included stints as a substitute teacher, a vocational trainer, a reading teacher, a volunteer and a learning advocate/coach. Scalise has worked across the country at various public schools, at elite private schools and most recently through her Atlanta-based firm SS Educational Specialists, where she focuses solely on individual learning in private practice.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I’ve always been a bit of a medical misfit. If there is a one in a million chance for a side effect or reaction to occur, it is all but inevitable it will happen to me. Now two of my three daughters believe the same thing. I’ve always been very active. In high school it was in organized sports; in college it was family ski trips and backpacking through Europe; and in motherhood it has been joining my three daughters in their chosen sports, along with my own training and workouts. Unfortunately, that has come with way too many broken bones, strange diagnoses, and surgeries. My cancer journey started with malignant melanoma in 2000, which I had to fight to get biopsied. I always know I’d have a lifetime of watching for cancer, but never thought it would end up being breast cancer.

I am a lifelong learner who started my professional life in fine arts, specifically advertising design, and quickly found my calling in special education and advocacy for children who learn uniquely. I had no idea until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2015 how much my career path had affected my three daughters, particularly in terms of nurturing their incredible empathy for others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Shel Silverstein and Maya Angelou are my two favorites for life lessons.

The Voice — by Shel Silverstein

“There is a voice inside of you

that whispers all day long,

‘I feel that this is right for me,

I know that this is wrong.’

No teacher, preacher, parent, friend

or wise man can decide

what’s right for you — just listen to

the voice that speaks inside.”

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” Maya Angelou

The Shel Silverstein quote is something I have shared regularly with my children and students. It speaks to being true to yourself no matter what is happening around you. In the end, you are accountable for your own choices and actions- and can do nothing to impact what others are going to say about you.

Maya Angelou was an exceptional person with great wisdom. She always had a smile on her face and spoke the truth. I am a true believer in the idea that if you are going to correct someone and tell them there is a better way, then you better be willing to step up and DO whatever it is in the correct way. These quotes go together quite well in that you can only control your actions, so always be true to yourself and do what is right.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

From day one I’ve been very open about my diagnosis and journey that has followed.

I knew from the moment I had my biopsy that the call was going to come back with a positive breast cancer diagnosis. And at first I was all business. The scary part occurred August 28, 2015, my initial surgery date when I was supposed to have the double mastectomy and reconstruction at the same time. They found that my lymph nodes were affected during that surgery causing them to abort the reconstruction and put in expanders instead. From October 2015- February 2016 I had eight rounds of chemotherapy in addition to 28 doses of radiation, ending in April 2016.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Since my mom had just gone through a double mastectomy and reconstruction, I was already familiar with the process but when I heard I had to go through both chemotherapy and radiation, I got frightened and began intense research. With my past medical misfit reactions, I was terrified at how my body would react to the chemotherapy drugs- and I was right in that I had an allergic reaction to my first dose.

How did you react in the short term?

My first reaction was all business and self-advocacy: I told a room full of doctors and other healthcare professionals we were shifting gears and doing a double mastectomy & reconstruction instead of a lumpectomy. I was the one who led my treatment and looking back, my doctors are very happy they listened as Stage 1 quickly turned to Stage 3 during surgery with the discovery that my lymph nodes were affected.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

As previously stated, I was all business and had a ‘let’s get this done’ attitude. Before my August surgery, I got all of my volunteer and work assignments covered until October and told all of my communities why as well. I was very humbled by the outpouring of help offered by my communities and tried to defer the help, but no one let me do so. I was on multiple prayer lists from a range of religious groups, and felt the love from friends, acquaintances and even many individuals I’d never met. On the outside I stayed strong for my then 11,13 & 15 year-old daughters, but I kept asking myself ‘Why did it have to be breast cancer?’ and as a result, spent some time crying in the shower just so no one could hear me.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Without question…100 percent my three daughters as each of them reacted in their own way. My girls are truly outstanding individuals, and I could have never imagined that this bump/challenge in our journey of life could have such a positive empowering impact on our family. The girls banded together to support themselves, me and our family as a whole. They made sure their work was done, arranged rides to and from activities, took care of me when they were home, cooked, and cleaned as needed, so all I had to do was get better. They continue to amaze me on a daily basis!!

My then oldest, 15-year-old, Samantha, took hold of the reins and made sure she and her sisters made it to every sporting and school event on time and in good spirits. She even drove me around when needed. My then 13-year-old, Lauren, was unusually quiet, but later came to find out that she was expressing herself in a personal narrative for school, which in turn was the start of Strides for Survivors, a nonprofit she and her sisters co-founded in my honor. She even slept at the foot of my bed every night to ensure I was ok. My youngest Emilie, an 11-year-old at the time, kind of shut herself off from the reality of my diagnosis and even hid in her art room in an effort to avoid anything negative. She inadvertently became a magnet for other peers going through similar family journeys and as a current high school senior, still remains a pillar for her friends in need. These girls astonish me every day, and there is no better example than through their efforts starting the aforementioned Stride for Survivors, a nonprofit organization benefiting breast cancer patients and survivors at TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation. The fact that they do not see that raising close to 50,000 dollars in five years as anything out of the norm is extraordinary!

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Wow, I’ve never thought of it that way. I’d have to say be true to yourself not only in the given moment but always! Live in the now and do what makes you happy, even if it is not within societal norms. Always pay it forward….leverage your knowledge and experiences to help others.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Another great question. I knew I had a positive influence on my community but I never expected the amount of support I received from my clients, peers, and colleagues. I was and still am humbled by the fact that for nearly one year my family received three to five meals every week. I knew my girls gleaned empathy from my work with children with exceptional abilities (I never say disabilities), but until they managed to turn the worst experience of their lives into a phenomenal experience by starting Strides for Survivors, I did not realize how much.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I always shout from the rooftops about the game-changing impact TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation has on breast cancer patients and survivors at every opportunity I get. I was so fortunate to spend time there utilizing there many resources and getting to know their very talented and compassionate staff. We as a family also show others how to turn, what could have been devastatingly awful time in our lives, into a positive opportunity to give back to the community who helped us so much.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Just because someone is a doctor does not mean they have the final say about your body. Trust your body and react accordingly. Be your own self-advocate and get multiple opinions. Don’t ever settle, fight for what you need and want for your treatment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

You are not alone. There is a village of courageous women and men who have travelled this journey and emerge as thrivers on the other side. A direct quote from my girls: “When we were younger, our mom’s co-teacher was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time all we knew that our mom was working more hours to help her friend, but never saw the impact firsthand. Another close family friend had preventative surgery 10 years ago and again our mom supported her and we’ve heard many stories. Our first real experience was with our grandma who had breast cancer the year before our mom. Once we became so vocal about breast cancer and started Strides for Survivors, we did not realize how many of our friends have and are currently going through this journey with their moms and/or grandmas. Whether you share your diagnosis with others or chose to keep it private, pick someone to confide in and help you along your journey. My girlfriend, who has helped three of us through each of our journeys, was just diagnosed herself. She recently mentioned how each of us got through our respective journeys differently, but knowing she has such wonderful group of women supporting her will get her through the tough times as well. Yes, she will be joining us in the distinguished club she never wanted to join, but also knows will we help her the entire way. Also, get rid of anything toxic around you- just because you are a friend or a family member, doesn’t mean you can’t ask them to give you space and time. Take your time because if you move too fast then healing take that much longer. You know the saying “Two steps forward, five steps back,” well, it is really magnified in your recovery. If the doctor says take two weeks of no lifting, then you do it and then take an extra few days on top of that. Your body will thank you in the end! Trust your instincts/gut and speak up. Right before my double mastectomy and reconstruction, I was meeting with my plastic surgeon for my pre-op appointment. I reminded him of my ‘medical misfit’ identity and told him if anything can go wrong/ against the plan, I would be extremely prepared. He remembers this and for the first time ever took expanders into a reconstruction surgery as well as taking a step back to wait for the biopsy results before beginning my tram reconstruction. The term tram refers to a reconstructive surgeon using your own abdominal muscles and tissues to recreate the breasts, so there is nothing foreign in your body. It was worth the wait because I could no longer have the reconstruction in the same day. I had to go through chemotherapy and radiation treatments first and would not have my reconstruction until a year later. Appreciate everything you have and are given. There were days, especially after chemotherapy, that I wanted nothing to do with anyone, yet my friends and family kept visiting and sitting by my side as I slept. You can still appreciate the help, even if it’s simply being physically present next to someone and keeping their spirits high.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I think my girls have done just that. Strides for Survivors has widened the community’s understanding and education of life after cancer. So many did not believe in the body’s ability to heal and recover and had no idea of the support TurningPoint could bring not only to them but their families. I don’t even know where to begin with my recovery. The staff at TurningPoint was not only my “go to” resource for questions that the doctors were disregarding, but they continued to be my physical therapists, my confidants, my advice nurses, my educators and ultimately, my saviors. I went in broken and confused and emerged stronger than I went in mentally and physically and also assumed the role as an outspoken advocate for breast cancer rehabilitation care. I’ve been a longtime member of a weekly Pilates class TurningPoint hosts, and then I’ve continued to leverage this remarkable organization for their tireless support, trusted massage therapy and lifelong friendships I established during my time as a patient there.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

If Maya Angelou were still alive today, she would definitely be my first choice. I’m drawn to those passionate people who speak up for a cause and follow their word. Two such individuals are Spanx founder Sara Blakey and her husband/serial entrepreneur Jesse Itzler. They both talk the talk and walk the walk. I follow them on social media and absolutely love how they both put themselves and family first and yet reach so many through their philanthropic initiatives and inspirational outlooks on life. You can follow them: @jesseitzler & @sarablakely

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram @ stridesforsurvivors

Facebook Stridesforsurvivors

stridesforsurvivors.org

