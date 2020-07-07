Stephanie Red Feather: “Big, open hearts and a desire to serve others”

…I’m not a big social media person, to begin with and most of my interactions are related to my business. Before I jump on, I get very clear about exactly what I’m going to post so I can stay focused. When I choose to scroll through Facebook, for example, I give myself 10 or 15 minutes and only respond to posts from people I care about or have a relationship with. Each HSP needs to determine for themselves what their own filters are, but I recommend asking yourself a very helpful and revealing question: Does this feed me or does this drain me? Then listen to your body’s response.

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rev. Dr. Stephanie Red Feather.

Rev. Dr. Stephanie Red Feather is a divine feminine change agent and champion of empaths. Author of the #1 best-selling book The Evolutionary Empath: A Practical Guide for Heart-Centered Consciousness, her passion is to help fellow empaths embrace their soul’s calling to evolve humanity to the next level of consciousness.

Stephanie’s motivation comes from the difficulties experienced navigating her own spiritual awakening after leaving a 10-year career as an Air Force officer. This time in the “crucible” activated a deep desire to support others in making similar life changes with greater ease, less cussing at god, and a massive toolbox. She has been serving as a spiritual teacher, healer, and guide for over 13 years.

Stephanie lives near Kansas City, MO with her husband and two cats, though her first love will always be horses, which she rides as often as she can. While spiritual development is her passion, in her spare time she is a closet nerd, consuming science and nature books and documentaries for fun. Learn more at https://bluestartemple.org.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

I call myself a champion of empaths because, having been one my entire life, I know the struggles that come with being a sensitive soul. I have worked with empaths, highly sensitive people, and all forms of spiritual-energetic-physical-emotional sensitivities for almost two decades. My recently released book The Evolutionary Empath: A Practical Guide for Heart-Centered Consciousness hit #1 on Amazon US, UK, Canada, and Australia, is a best-seller with the publisher and is also available on audiobook. This book is a direct expression of my passion to support other sensitive souls so that their journey to empowerment is not as long, painful, and confusing as mine was. Clearly there is a need for this information!

In addition, I am a shamanic minister as well as a spiritual healer, teacher, author, and founder of Blue Star Temple. Through this “storefront” I provide the tools, inspiration, and products (that I wish I had 20 years ago!) including workshops, video home study programs, downloadable workbooks, meditations, articles, and more. All of my work is born directly from personal experience and grounded in the practical application so people can take what I offer and apply it directly to their everyday lives.

I also have a story in the #1 best-selling book Chaos to Clarity: Sacred Stories of Transformational Change where you can read about my dark night of the soul experience, a 5-year period of time that I call “the spiritual crucible.” My spiritual awakening encompassed multiple parallel awakenings, including inviting back my divine feminine, acknowledging I was an empath, and accepting that I was destined to be a lightworker. It is from this symbolic death and rebirth process that my business was born.

Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

While it is true that a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP) can get their feelings hurt or be offended more easily, it is important to look beneath this surface reaction. It is too easy to dismiss someone and say “oh, she gets her feelings hurt easily because she’s so sensitive.” The bigger question is why do HSPs respond so dramatically? What is going on underneath that causes this hypersensitivity?

I think of HSPs as being born with their sensitivity dial turned up to 20, like we got a 2-for-1 deal with our sensory receptors. Most HSPs exhibit highly sensitive nervous systems as well as extreme sensitivity to the emotional state of others. This can show up in multiple ways, such as feeling what everyone else is feeling without recognizing it (thinking it is your own), getting easily overwhelmed or overstimulated, needing plenty of downtime and self-care to restore balance, falling into codependent patterns in relationship, or feeling responsible for other people’s emotions or problems.

While I don’t consider HSPs to be exactly the same as empaths, they do have many similarities and I think a brief comparison is helpful in characterizing these relatively new concepts and bringing them into the mainstream. In my book, The Evolutionary Empath, I define what an empath is and refer to five distinct qualities an empath possesses. They are:

1. The ability to merge with and absorb the energy of other beings (people, animals, or anything with life force), which stems from a very open personal energy field.

2. A highly sensitive nervous system. This makes us prone to overwhelm and overstimulation, which requires extra-vigilant self-care.

3. Great sensitivity to the energies around us and an ability to perceive or access subtle information stored in the energy fields of all types of life-forms. This makes it easy for us to tune in to the “unseen” realm of spirits, including angels, apparitions, the dead, energy fields of people and things, paranormal experiences, past lives, the Akashic records, people’s emotions, animal communication, and much more.

4. The premium we place on peace and harmony in relationships, our environment, and our own energy field. Given our heightened sensitivities, we will do anything and everything to keep our relationships and environment — and therefore ourselves — as stress-free, calm, and harmonious as possible.

5. Big, open hearts and a desire to serve others. This makes us inclined toward careers focused on service as well as over-giving and putting ourselves last on the list.

HSP’s definitely peg #2 of the five qualities of an empath defined above, and may exhibit one or more of the other four qualities as well.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

HSPs are certainly predisposed to exhibit a high degree of empathy. But I believe for HSP’s it isn’t so much that they feel empathy as it is that they feel everything more strongly and intensely, even to the point of internalizing what the other person is experiencing. When expressing empathy, humans access an internal sympathetic response, a concern for what another person is going through. A common bond, however temporary, is created as we recognize the sameness in a stranger. Our heart “goes out to them.” We can put ourselves in their shoes and understand things from their perspective. This is a normal response.

For HSPs, it’s a matter of amplitude. (Think of graphing a sound wave. In physics, the amplitude is the maximum extent of a vibration or oscillation). When we are in our unconscious years (meaning we haven’t yet recognized or accepted our sensitivities) it is almost certain that we live from the unhealthy aspects of those sensitivities. This means that when an HSP’s empathy response turns on, they might become completely debilitated by the overwhelming intensity of the emotions they are picking up from the other person. They might feel the other’s anguish, grief, or despair as if it is their own anguish, grief, or despair and quite possibly may be unable to recognize that those emotions are not their own.

HSPs and empaths have more “porous” or open energy fields and, without proper attention to boundaries and energetic hygiene, can easily be more offended by hurtful remarks, or feel painful emotions more intensely. These reactions are amplified by our sensitive nervous systems. When we are unconscious that we are configured this way, it can seem like every offhanded comment throws us for a loop and we are frequently labeled as fragile, unstable, moody, reactive, or thin-skinned. It takes plenty of inner work, self-reflection, and a hefty energetic/emotional toolbox to discern where we end and the next person begins. In determining the edges of our own personal energetic boundary, we can clearly identify what is ours and what isn’t, gauge and moderate our reactions to others’ emotions and comments, and stay grounded in our own center. Then we have the ability to control the extent of our empathy response, process our emotions in a healthy way, and not be taken out by every “negative” event or comment.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

HSPs and empaths can definitely have a stronger reaction to anything that depicts emotional or physical pain, for reasons I described in my answer to the previous question. Our highly sensitive nervous systems and unchecked empathy response can incapacitate us for a period of time if we don’t have an awareness of what is happening or why, and if we don’t have established tools for coping in a healthy way.

In my book, I interviewed a woman named Amy who is particularly sensitive to disasters and tragedies that happen on a global scale. Amy has learned that if she becomes irritable and agitated (not her normal state), she treats it as a red flag and assesses if what she’s feeling is hers or not. She will check the news to find out what’s happening in the world, and usually some form of natural disaster, bombing, terrorist event, or something that involves many souls crossing over at once has occurred.

Another woman I interviewed, Raquel, cannot watch violent movies or television shows. She went to see Kingsman with her husband and, she shared, “I was so altered that my husband and I had a fight. I was so unsettled that I couldn’t speak. I bit his head off. It was like disassociation. I left my energy and my body so much. I had to find a way to get back to myself.”

Can you please share a story about how a highly sensitive nature created problems for someone at work or socially?

Again referring to Amy’s story from my book: Amy recalls a period in her early twenties when she had something scheduled every single night for three weeks. She didn’t yet recognize that she could say no and hadn’t gotten to know herself well enough to discern what she liked and didn’t like doing. She also felt a sense of obligation to those who asked her to participate in the various events. That period was a turning point, as it pushed her to the limit and left her completely exhausted, and she realized, “This will kill me if I keep it up.” When she was in this pattern she would crash hard and often get a migraine. She didn’t yet have a concept of or know how to be more mindful of managing her energy field or establish boundaries, so this three-week period helped create a critical awareness.

When does the average person’s level of sensitivity rise above the societal norm? When is one seen as “too sensitive”?

It is hard to get a bead on what exactly “normal sensitivity” is because even when it is expressed in “normal” people in “normal” situations, there can still be tremendous judgment! It is highly subjective and there is definitely a double standard. For example, it is more acceptable for women to be sensitive than men. It is more acceptable for certain professions to be sensitive (such as health care workers or therapists) than others (such as law enforcement or construction workers). It is more acceptable for children to be sensitive than adults because we assume children are still learning to “thicken their skin.”

It is important to recognize that we still live in a highly patriarchal society. This means that, in general, anything that is related to the masculine principle is highly valued; anything related to the feminine principle is devalued (which, by the way, HSP and empath qualities pretty much peg the feminine side of the house). Therefore the archetypal masculine and left brain qualities (such as being linear, logical, practical, action-oriented, competitive, assertive and focused on results) are upheld and praised while the archetypal feminine and right brain qualities (intuition, creativity, sensitivity, cooperation, flexibility and fluidity, nonjudgment, relativity (as opposed to the absolute), nurturing and caregiving, present-moment awareness, and receptivity) are denigrated and dismissed.

This is an essential framework to understand because, in that framework, our culture wears exhaustion like a badge of honor and exalt our martyrs. Work hard! Sacrifice! Force that round peg into that square hole! Make it happen! You can sleep when you’re dead! Suck it up! Stop your crying! These are the mantras of the over-expressed, unbalanced masculine archetype. In this paradigm, sensitivity is deplored and seen as a hindrance and weakness.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives one certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

It can take time to relate to our sensitive qualities as assets instead of liabilities. This usually comes with a great deal of personal development work, learning to establish boundaries, and practicing good energy management. When we get to this state, we recognize that our qualities allow us to perceive things that others can’t and gives us the ability to relate deeply to just about anyone. We are great crap detectors, investigators, mediators, counselors, therapists, artists, creatives, and more because our superpowers are our compassion, empathy, perception, and understanding.

Instead of considering ourselves as the canary in the coal mine of our lives, let us consider that we are the way-showers. We are frequently the first ones to recognize and speak up when something is uncomfortable, unfair, harmful, toxic, damaging, or unjust. We value peace, harmony, and cooperation and so we can also be great in group settings (once we’ve learned to stay tucked safely inside our own energy field and not let harmful energies into our space.)

Ultimately, viewing your sensitivities as a gift is a choice. It allows you to own your uniqueness and marks a major shift in your perspective where your sensitive nature is no longer an aspect of yourself that you do battle with or wish you didn’t have but a set of characteristics that you recognize as having great value in the world. You begin to “use your powers for good.” You come to a state of peace and acceptance with this part of yourself. You begin to acknowledge that all of the experiences you have had in life shaped who you are today at this moment.

Can you share a story that you have come across where great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Instead of sharing one story, I would invite readers to consider every successful therapist, counselor, teacher, spiritual leader, or artist they know. In shamanic terms, we speak of our greatest wounding having the potential to become our greatest “treatment” or gift. You can bet that every one of those happy, fulfilled, thriving sensitive souls learned to value their sensitivities and turned their pain and anguish into their strongest treatment to share with the world. They would not be as successful as they are if they didn’t acknowledge, embrace, and employ their special sensitive qualities.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Empathy is a natural human response, but for HSPs it’s like we live in that heightened state of connection and feeling 24/7. We are born with an ability to deeply feel other people’s emotions, often taking them on as our own without realizing it. Being highly sensitive is part of our make-up. While other people can feel empathy toward a person a situation and then shift gears and move on with their day, HSPs carry the effect with them, often to their own detriment.

It’s also crucial to highlight the importance of the degree of consciousness a highly sensitive person is wielding when their empathy response is activated. Awareness makes all the difference between an unhealthy response and a healthy response. An unhealthy empathetic response will likely be codependent, overwhelmed, disproportionate to the event, out of balance, and will knock a person completely off their center.

In a healthy empathetic response, the HSP will recognize they are having a reaction to someone else’s issue, acknowledge that those emotions are not their own, and find a healthy way to process the emotions they are feeling. They might even take action like praying for the person, volunteering at a charity, or donating money to a cause. The healthy (conscious!) reaction will include constructive ways to process the event without knocking the HSP off their center or incapacitating them to the point they cannot participate in their own life.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

This is where vigilant self-care and discernment come in! HSPs and empaths absolutely must use conscious discrimination to determine what is worth their time and energy. We must weigh the benefit and the risk of any social activity, whether live or virtual. In this case, the risk of participation is taking on other’s dross or negativity, lowering our personal vibration, wasting time on unproductive conversations, or getting sucked into a pointless argument or defense of a position. HSPs must learn to create a healthy detachment — an energetic separation — between themselves and the machinery of social media.

Personally, I have developed an internal “alarm” that tells me when I’ve had enough. My body gives me clear signals when my personal frequency is about to dip because of prolonged exposure to social media. Those signals include a general heaviness, a feeling of “ick” on me, leaving my body, and getting nauseous. I realize some of these might be subtle or even strange cues, but each person’s body will give them distinct and unique signs when the activity has moved from healthy to harmful.

I’m not a big social media person, to begin with and most of my interactions are related to my business. Before I jump on, I get very clear about exactly what I’m going to post so I can stay focused. When I choose to scroll through Facebook, for example, I give myself 10 or 15 minutes and only respond to posts from people I care about or have a relationship with. Each HSP needs to determine for themselves what their own filters are, but I recommend asking yourself a very helpful and revealing question: Does this feed me or does this drain me? Then listen to your body’s response.

How would you advise your patient to respond if something they hear or see bothers or affects them, but others comment that they are being petty or that it is minor?

Personal integrity is key here. And integrity first requires that we have some sense of self, otherwise, how do we know how we even feel about a thing? In my book, I talk about how, as empaths and sensitives, it is challenging for us to figure out where we end and the next person begins. Because it is so easy to blend and merge with others, we tend to shift our locus of identity outside of ourselves by dropping our anchor in another person and live our life from their point of view. Part of our inner work is to call our energies back to ourselves and reclaim our own throne. We need to be self-referencing, centered in our own energies. Then and only then can we begin to get a strong sense of who we are. Then we can decide what is worth taking action on and be clear that we are acting from our own authority and not out of codependence or someone else’s expectation of what we should do.

This is a key discriminator, so I want to emphasize the point (and it’s also good advice for everyone, not just HSPs)…we first need to be sure that our response originates from within our own set of beliefs and values and not from the pressure of what someone else thinks we should do. This “someone else” can include the internalized voice of a parent, pressure from an authority figure, or extreme codependence in a relationship, for example. So this is the first thing I would address with my client.

Next, if a client feels clear and compelled to take action on something they hear or see, I would ask them questions like “what would you hope the results of your actions would be?” and “how can you intervene or share your perspective to the greatest effect without acting from your own trigger or going on the attack?” I would remind them that they cannot control another person’s response and to make sure they are prepared for nothing to change so they aren’t disappointed. As one of my teachers told me once, “It is your responsibility to ask for what you need, and it is no one’s responsibility to comply.” This is the cold hard truth of sharing our needs and speaking our truth in the world. Sharing our truth means understanding that it might make no difference and have no impact.

I would also advise my client that if someone else thinks the event is petty or minor, they have the right to their own belief or point of view. But it is unfair to expect you to have the same belief or point of view. If it feels right to you, then don’t worry about what someone else thinks. In almost all cases, you do not owe them a justification. I would coach my client on preparing for what others might say or do in response to their activities so they aren’t blindsided, surprised, or decide to backtrack and renege.

These answers may seem a bit pessimistic and elaborate, but I have learned that in working with highly sensitive beings, other people’s reactions and emotions can decimate us if we don’t do thorough mental/emotional preparation. And that includes the emotions and expectations of the people who are judging us for doing it and the emotions and responses from the person/people we are confronting. Most people don’t think past the words they want to speak or the action they want to take. Thinking our action through from start to finish ensures that we are coming from a solid foundation, acting from integrity, and prepared for whatever the outcome might be.

What strategies do you recommend to your patients to overcome the challenges that come with being overly sensitive without changing their caring and empathetic nature?

As HSPs and empaths, we absolutely must develop our life skills toolbox. This includes things like getting intimately familiar with your personal energy field (so you know where you end and the next person begins), practicing daily energetic hygiene (think of clearing your energy field like dusting and vacuuming the house), learning to draw boundaries (such as saying no and asking for what you need), engaging in radical self-care, staying grounded in your body, and doing your own personal inner healing work.

Depending on what skills a client already possesses, or what tools are challenging for them to develop and practice, we’ll adjust and personalize the focus as needed.

It is critical to recognize that if we do not tend to and fortify our own personal energy boundary, we will never feel safe enough to “expose” or sensitivities and will continue to hide, deny or repress them.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

Being an empath or HSP is not just a feeling we experience. Feelings are transient or fleeting. How we feel about something can change, and oftentimes feelings are reactions to something happening at the moment. Feelings are impermanent. We can feel many different emotions and sensations throughout the course of a day, and maybe there are certain ones we feel often or regularly. But as humans, we are not defined by our feelings. They aren’t permanent character traits. Being an empath or HSP is not a psychological or emotional state that we occasionally access inside ourselves when someone in our world is going through a difficult time (this is called empathy). Every human has the ability to feel empathy, but that’s not the same as being an empath or HSP.

Being an empath or HSP is not something you can turn on and off. This is not to say that you don’t have control over it or that it can’t be managed. But make no mistake, it is not a skill, competence, knack, or proficiency. It is something you live with 24/7. Whether you acknowledge it or not, whether you suppress it or not, it is an undeniable part of who you are.

Being an empath or HSP is not a gimmick or parlor trick, nor is it an act to get attention or avoid things we don’t want to do. Our sensitivities are real. We feel things other people don’t feel. We sense things other people don’t sense. When we are overwhelmed or overstimulated, it is not because we are weak, unskilled, or afraid. It is because we are almost literally paralyzed by too much input. Our threshold of overwhelm is much lower than the average person.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful, and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

First, if someone is experiencing this personally, I would advise them to eliminate the people from their life who just don’t get it, who aren’t interested in getting, or who are incapable of getting it. Even if it’s your Family of Origin. It is painful to cut ties with people you love and care about, but only you are responsible for your well-being. If you are surrounded by (or even just have a few) people in your life who continually judge, criticize, or even punish you for your sensitivities, then do your best to wish them well and let them go. When you get clear about what kind of treatment you will and will not tolerate, your personal frequency will strengthen and you will begin to magnetize your soul family to you.

On a societal level, it’s going to take time for perceptions to change. As I shared earlier, a paradigm that includes “sensitivity is weakness” and “I’ll sleep when I die” places no value on our sensitive qualities, nor the self-care we require to maintain our mental/spiritual/emotional/physical health. HSPs and empaths are an anomaly in Western treatment, Western psychology and Western culture. So often we are given labels or diagnoses of depression, anxiety, or hypochondriac because traditional psychologists and doctors have no other framework within which our sensitive qualities fit.

On a bigger picture level, I share in my book that I believe empaths are here on purpose to help humanity evolve to the next level of consciousness. We show up on the planet with refined sensitivities and a slightly different energetic physiology. Highly sensitive people are part of this wave. There’s a quote from the movie Moneyball that says “the first guy through the wall always gets bloodied.” As sensitive souls, we are the first wave, busting our way through the wall and getting bloodied. This means that we don’t always have the parents, teachers, and social structures that recognize or understand our sensitivities. Choosing to incarnate as an HSP or empath at this point in human evolution takes guts and we often have to pave our own way and go against the grain. This includes enduring all of the judgment, ridicule, and torment for our sensitive natures. If you are an empath or HSP…I honor your courage!

(Choose) Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each. or

1. “You and I are one, but we are not the same. (And that’s healthy!)” It can be confounding to recognize that, on one hand, we all originate from the same source and are all “one” (depending on your belief system), yet on the other hand we have to live in a body where you and I have different values, priorities, likes and dislikes, hobbies and more. It is crucial to recognize that — in human form — you are distinct from every other human and that it is not only okay but absolutely necessary, to maintain your own sovereign energy container. You have edges (the “fence” around your kingdom) and you get to choose who and what you let in through the gate. This includes people, problems, emotions, family or world crises, and anything else you choose. This determination is the difference between codependence and overwhelm (a collapsed energy field) and strong, healthy energy boundaries.

2. Energy hygiene is a must! Just like you have to do the dishes, dust, vacuum, clean out the closets and other household chores, as a sensitive soul you must tend to your personal energy field on a daily basis. This includes clearing your energy field, shoring up your protections, making necessary adjustments to your personal and/or work environments, and watching out for energy leaks.

My favorite energy clearing technique is to simply do three deep breaths. Imagine you are a tree-drawing up life-giving water and vital nutrients from mother earth on the inhale. On the exhale, imagine angels brushing your energy field with wings or standing under a special waterfall that clears your field of anything that isn’t serving you. Release your breath, giving these energetic waste products to mother earth to transmute for you (like turning manure into fertilizer). Repeat two more times.

3. Learn to say no! There are many versions of drawing boundaries, but the most important is learning to say no. William Ury, the author of The Power of a Positive No, says, “No is the tension between exercising your power and tending to your relationship.” It is important to recognize that no doesn’t always mean “no, never.” No can also mean not now, I need some time to think about this, or I cannot do what you’re asking in the way you are asking so would you allow me to support you in this other way? No is a way of defining yourself and creates a distinct edge between what you are and are not willing to do. No creates vital space, which is crucial for sensitive souls so we can maintain our sense of self.

4. Find healthy ways to discharge and process your emotions. Overwhelm, overstimulation, other people’s emotions, and problems…it is easy to completely collapse our own energy field under the weight of all of this input. We must have a daily practice to allow those excess energies to dissipate and clear. It could be a time in nature, physical activity, journaling, prayer, yoga, or talking it out with a therapist. What is it for you? If you are doing the other four suggestions on this list, you will also find the intensity of the overwhelm lessening over time. It can help to think of yourself as a “pass-through” for these energies, grounding or discharging them into the earth like a lightning rod vs. a closed container where the excess emotions build up and have no place to go.

5. Engage in radical self-care. In general, self-care includes activities that feed you, calm your nervous system, help you regain your center, cleanse and restore your energy field, reduce anxiety and stress, recoup from exhaustion, and make you smile and laugh. While all of the items in this list can be considered forms of self-care, embracing self-care as a daily practice is an act of rebellion. In the Western world, many of us are programmed to believe that we only deserve rest, support, or a break if we are completely depleted, exhausted and the tank is empty. It is nothing short of a total paradigm shift to embrace one of my favorite Rumi quotes: Never give from the depths of your well but from your overflow.

When you’re on a plane and the cabin experiences a loss of air pressure, you are instructed to put your own oxygen mask on first and then aid those who need assistance. This is the essence of self-care. You cannot show up, be 100 percent present, and give your best when you are running on fumes and have expended your reserves.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have always believed that exposure to other cultures, countries, viewpoints, and ways of life gives us valuable perspective, compassion, and a sense of oneness (instead of division) with other peoples around the world. I would love for every child to have the opportunity to travel to other countries and experience completely different cultures, religions, climates, and structures of government. Even if they cannot leave their country, programs to introduce them to other cultures, religions, or climates within their own country would be beneficial, as well as sharing carefully screened documentaries so they can at least see something different from what they grew up with.

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.