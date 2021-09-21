Stephanie M. Casey: “TENACITY”

TENACITY: There will always be new things to learn, obstacles to overcome, problems to solve.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie M. Casey. Stephanie has worked in major, indie, and new media on both coasts and in Texas for 25 years on a variety of communications, media, business, and production efforts. As Founder of Website Design Company, Lovage Inc., her background in motion picture production informed the Lovage 30-Day Website Development Process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It was an accident that I ended up with a company exclusively providing website design! I have always worked in communications and chased various aspects from working on movies to touring the country playing music to helping grow large events to building up online communities. When social media and the general digital world came about, I always dabbled. When I founded my company, Lovage Inc., in the summer of 2016 — we offered more general consulting and marketing support. However, almost all clients always needed a new website, so we sort of tossed that into the deal. It became apparent that by focusing a website’s design and messaging we were doing lots of communications and brand refinement for a company so we honed in on exclusively offering website design.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Oh gosh — there have been so many! One of the most exciting opportunities to come my way, so far, was being interviewed, live, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Lovage primarily builds websites on the Wix platform and we have been a partner with them for many years. In 2019, my Wix Partner rep approached me about doing a live appearance for a segment on Cheddar News to which I said, “absolutely!” What a unique and special experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Honestly — I can’t think of a “funny” mistake. Echoing the sentiment of many a business founder before me… all the missteps, pivots, restructuring, and honing are part of the process of defining and refining your business. When I filed my business I did it in a different tax structure than I wanted and had to go through rounds of paperwork with my CPA to correct that. Not exactly “funny” but certainly a lesson of — double-check start-up business paperwork (or have a professional do it for you) when launching a new business!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh gosh! It’s all about those initial breaks into an industry, right? When someone offers a path to an opportunity… My very first one was when a guest speaker came to a small, editing class I was taking at NYU. I was working part-time at a company which had the new editing technology computer of the time and I had learned how to use it. A few of us went out for coffee after the class and I must have told the guest speaker, enthusiastically, about my new skills. She got my information and recommended me for a position on a Bill Moyers documentary that summer, which I was hired for between my junior and senior years of undergraduate. I just kept getting lucky within my newly burgeoning network after that, but it all started with that opportunity. I don’t remember that woman’s name but she opened my first big career door for me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Well, it’s straight-up anti-feminism from generations of that being the norm — not paying women, women not having a respected place in the workforce to lead, to have rights, to contribute value or get credit for their contribution. We have come far in the past 60 or so years but we are still carrying our boulders on our backs from that history, right? There aren’t a lot of examples in front of us — no taking for granted that founding a company is a viable option. For most women, there is no automatic expectation of gateways, funding, or even trust in what you can or do offer. We have to figure it out and prove all of that and it can’t be with mediocre achievement — it has to be exemplary and we have to push our way to the front with those credentials and, even so, may still face basic obstacles such as trust, want, opportunity, harassment, etc. All of that is certainly intimidating, exhausting, and unappealing which may hold women back from founding companies.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

“Representation Matters.” Support and promotion of women-owned businesses is essential on all fronts. Not just from other women and their sympathizers but from the male-owned big business of all types — enterprise and government. And there needs to be effort until women-founded and run is so normal it is a boring, pedestrian topic. Specifically, more business mentorship, dedicated opportunity, and support from the university to the boardroom would be great. This should come from the old boy’s network where the channels to success are generations-deep and readily passed on to their progeny and same demographic. They are the ones who can really shake this up and change things. Not just for women but for anyone who isn’t a privileged, white male.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are natural leaders and half the population. With women crafting companies we get more variety and broader ideas in product and process development, company culture, and business execution. The result is more diversity in jobs, products, and innovation appealing to wider audiences for more success — all the tides rise.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I am not aware of a list of widely-held founder myths but I will say that, for me, for most of my life — the idea of building something like a company seemed completely outside of what I was trained for or capable of. Like something much bigger. However, founding a company is no different from starting an online community, or a movement in your town or kid’s school, or getting a bunch of people you volunteer with to come together behind a cause and organizing how that happens. It’s just a new arena in which to learn the rules and regulations and make shit happen.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I’d say Type A’s are often natural leaders and have less fear of jumping into unfamiliar territory and building something from nothing. Leading anything requires focus, determination, drive, bravery, and stamina. Once you hire people, it’s not just about you and there is added pressure, there. The beauty of creating a company is, as Derek Sivers wrote, you are creating “your perfect world.” Meaning — you can try whatever you want as far as operations, hiring, and delivery of your product. Lots of people are more content to not have their work be such a large part of their headspace so being assigned specific tasks and carrying them out (i.e. a day job) is better for them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. TENACITY: There will always be new things to learn, obstacles to overcome, problems to solve.

2. WANT: You have to want to create, lead, envision & re-envision, manage, stumble, suffer, question everything, hit a plateau, and then invent the next mountain to climb. If the idea of all that does not fuel and excite you, working for someone else might be a better choice.

3. RESILIENCE: See above. Also, as a woman, you may be pre-judged, distrusted, and inappropriately spoken to or hit on — By your customers, clients, and peers. Some people will judge you, as a woman, before considering you as a business person. When I started Lovage, I made a fake man’s name email who “responded” to initial sales inquiries. Sometimes, when I would meet or speak with a potential client, man or woman, they would refer to that male name they had initially “connected with” as the boss or the owner, even though that email had no information to that effect and I had presented myself as the owner to that potential client. I let that email and “man” go once Lovage was built up a bit. We are still very much conditioned that men are in charge and women serve.

4. COURAGE: Being a Founder means being brave and pushing through things.

5. A WOMAN’S PERSPECTIVE It is possible to build a successful business in a different way than the traditionally male-dominated model. Flexibility, Compassion, Consideration of lifestyle and family, Team Structure and Communications are all areas where women may want something different. And it may be an improvement. DO IT.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am a “lead by example” type and always try to be fair, give credit where credit is due, mentor, and encourage ideas or behavior by doing them, myself (kindness, volunteer efforts, speaking out against injustices, and standing up for someone are some examples). I’m big on the starfish parable — you can’t help everyone but for every single person or animal or piece of nature you make a difference for, it matters lots to them and that adds up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Holistic Thinking. As a culture, we need to reframe our habit of combatting symptoms rather than a root problem. This applies to business, life, law, health, and, happiness. We have a short-term-thinking, reactionary way in the USA. Generally, we don’t effectively address issues until at the end stage when the issues are often addressed with surface management. A few examples of spaces for this — educational efficacy, drug and alcohol abuse, or, say, integration of a more diverse workforce. Exploring backward to the root “why,” then creating systems and offerings which create a new, more desirable path for success is how to really effect change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m going to go with Martin Gore of Depeche Mode. He has largely stayed out of the public eye, for the duration of his career, and it would be cool to sit down with him to hear about the trajectory and life behind creating and still performing in one of the most influential pop bands.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.