Stephanie Korour Of ‘You’re Beautiful the Label’: “Serve”

Stephanie Korour is a speaker and writer, plus the founder of You’re Beautiful the Label, a lifestyle company dedicated to empowering badasses to get out of their heads and create the changes they want in their life and in the world. She is also launching an energy-focus drink called Empowered Elixir, with every purchase funding the planting of a tree, and supporting the recovery and recycling of over three 500mL bottles’ worth of ocean-bound plastic. Both endeavors employ people from developing communities to do this work.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My high school gym teacher, Mr. Haag, encouraged me to join a track and field team. He would always keep me in the loop of races in the city, then come and cheer for me along with a few other classmates. It instilled in me, from a young age, to see sports as an outlet and a grounding activity. When the world would get tough, I’d turn to exercising and moving my body. This helped build my confidence in myself; I learned I could depend on myself and to only compare myself with who I was yesterday.

I’m a very physical person, so in sports I was able to shine. This was my gateway to my wellness-focused lifestyle. I became conscious of what I put in my body, and of my physical passion.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My go-to beverage is Empowered Elixir! I actually created it to help lift my mood, help me focus, reduce stress, and deliver me clean energy. Energy drinks on the market are filled with artificial ingredients, they’re super sugary or high in sodium. And to top that, caffeine gets our blood pressure to rise which can cause anxiousness or give us the jitters. That’s because it is a vaso-constrictor, it temporarily shrinks our blood vessels. It stresses our body and our body reacts accordingly… by releasing cortisol, the stress hormone!

According to ScienceDaily, cortisol affects fat distribution by causing fat to be stored centrally — around the organs. The good news? L-theanine, an ingredient in my drink that comes from green tea, counters that! It’s a vaso-inhibitor; it keeps our bodies from getting stressed out! With a 2:1 ratio of L-theanine to caffeine, we can get all the benefits of both ingredients without the unwanted side effects. Brilliant, right!? Empowered Elixir also has ashwagandha root, which helps with muscle building and repair, and also serves as an anti-stress supplement. It is a powerful adaptogen that’s been used in Ayurvedic tradition for 4000 years.

Electrolytes are important as well, but I found that drinks with electrolytes are often very high in sodium. I felt that I was holding onto a lot of water and would always feel bloated after drinking one. The electrolytes in Empowered Elixir are from ionic sea trace minerals, so one bottle only has 5mg of sodium.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I first become driven to embark upon a journey towards creation, and in order to do well, you have to be inspired by and passionate about what you do. One thing I was most cognizant of: there was nothing I loved more than performing at my peak and being in the most solid state of energy, mental clarity, and awareness. I quickly learned that science could provide some amazing solutions for that, and I wanted to create a product that could help people live at that peak state and embark on whatever journey sets their soul on fire. So that’s where the inspiration for Empowered Elixir comes from — using the best science to optimize our peak physical and mental performance!

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My biggest challenge was patience, and surrendering to the process. When faced with an obstacle, I’m driven to find solutions, to get things done, and to move forward. But oftentimes, if we just wait and trust the process, solutions surface with time.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

For every bottle of Empowered Elixir sold, three 500mL bottles’ worth of ocean-bound plastic is recovered and recycled. We employ individuals from developing communities to do this work. ​​Through our partnership with PlasticBank, each bottle sold will fund the removal and recycling of three times as much plastic waste from nature as we use in our packaging! Under our Plastic Offset Certification, our products carry a negative plastic footprint.

With every order we also plant a tree. Trees are planted in areas affected by severe deforestation. In collaboration with our tree-planting partner, Eden Reforestation Projects, we are helping to fund reforestation, revitalize ecosystems, and empower local communities. Planting trees helps offset our carbon footprint many times over. Eden Reforestation Projects reduces extreme poverty and restores healthy forests by employing local villagers to plant millions of trees every year. Eden plants trees across eight countries and 179 project sites, including Nepal, Madagascar, Haiti, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The pro-environment and anti-poverty associations we’re working with — Eden Reforestation Projects and PlasticBank — are extremely exciting to me. They let me make a direct, positive impact on our planet and the people on it — how cool is that? Partnering with them is a great example of how businesses can be forces for good in the world, and it’s exciting to me that more and more young businesses are following this same path of conducting business for the greater good. I love that Empowered Elixir isn’t just supporting the wellness of those who drink it, but that as a business we are supporting the wellness of the world as a whole!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Faith and action-taking. When we have faith and hold the image of how we want things to turn out, and feel grateful for them having turned out, then we start having thoughts and ideas that help us move forward in that direction. The next most important step is to then take action! When an idea comes to mind, put in the work to close the gap between where you are and where you want to be. Responsibility. When you’re running a business, everything falls on you. You can’t blame others for mistakes. Take your time and be patient. You have to make the time to ensure that errors and omissions are not overlooked. When my bottle label for Empowered Elixir had to be resized, for example, I was sent a final version and it looked great… or so I thought. Luckily, they needed to slightly change the font size of the “mL” on the front of the package, so I was sent one more proof for my final review before printing. Really taking my time to study it, I suddenly noticed several errors on the label. If I hadn’t overseen the whole thing, thousands of incorrect labels would have been printed and I would have had to pay the price.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

The Merriam definition of wellness is “the quality or state of being in good health especially as an actively sought goal.” And I think that’s perfect — wellness is by definition an ongoing process. It is not a destination, it is a way of being, a way of life that supports good health in order for us to really enjoy life. It is an emotional, spiritual, and physical quality or state. It is holistic. It is harmony and flow. One of my biggest goals with Empowered Elixir was creating a drink that fit into this mindset and helped support that process by providing energy and aiding focus without all the usual drawbacks of caffeinated beverages.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Some of my grandmother’s last words to me were, “good health is so precious. We don’t know its value until we’re sick. Be grateful for your good health and don’t take it for granted.” My grandmother was incredibly dear to me and her words couldn’t be more true. To truly savor and enjoy life, to move freely on this earth, our wellness becomes our greatest ally. When we have wellness, we can choose a destination and move freely towards it. When we don’t have wellness, we can only think of how we lack it.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

I honestly have no idea about other employers, but what I have become more conscious of is being more understanding and compassionate. A graphic designer I was working with had agreed to turn around some work to me by a certain deadline. She then asked if it were okay if she took a couple days off and pushed back the deadline. I didn’t question her at all, and gave her permission to take those days off. I’m more forgiving and understanding. I also feel mental health is so darn important! If someone needs time off, I give them the safe space to A) ask for it and B) actually get it without any negative consequences.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health And Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Integrity: You can only get so far without integrity. I’ve come in contact with leaders in the personal development industry who mostly have their own interest in mind. But you can look at who they work with. Who goes to them looking for support with their health and wellness? They’re not presidents or leaders of their industry. If they simply shifted their ways and served others, they’d see a massive shift and increase in their influence. That is my humble opinion. Knowledge: You need a constant thirst for knowledge, looking at different schools of thought, reading each; and then critically thinking about the knowledge, applying and seeing what sticks to your business and what doesn’t. Innovation: An extension to knowledge is the ability to innovate. Do not constantly try recycling old material; expand, move past it, add to that knowledge, grow. Few things are more painful as an entrepreneur than taking someone’s educational course, loving it, then investing in a more expensive course only to realize it was the same cheaper course with some lipstick on it! Most people aren’t stupid, they’ll catch on and you’ll lose your reputation. Malleability: Change is a constant, so be open and receptive to it. If you’re teaching something that, through experience and practice, we learn no longer serves people, be open to changing it so it serves people! Don’t get stubborn in your ways. Serve: Focus on really serving people. Ask “how can I best help individuals overcome their pain points? How can I best serve?” Then go and shamelessly serve. It shifts from “sales” to “service” when you’re truly providing something that helps transform people’s lives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Compassion and interacting with one another as teammates. I would love for it to be super trendy to be compassionate and empathetic towards one another. A movement of “I see we’re of different opinions, and that’s okay, here’s my intention: peace, love, and unity! What is your intention?” To come together as a team, instead of you versus me! I would love a movement where people could see the difference of opinion as a strength and invitation to see different people’s views; to have an opportunity to grow and learn something new; and at the end of the day, to see each other as fellow citizens of the world with the intention to be happy, peaceful, and loved.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Marie Forleo, I think she’s just fantastic. I absolutely love her energy and we both shared the same mentor. If there were one person who I could “cheers” a glass of Empowered Elixir with right now, it would be her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please follow me on Instagram @StephKorour and @empoweredelixir, and you can visit my site www.yourebeautiful.co! We’ll be launching a site for Empowered Elixir soon as well: www.empoweredelixir.com.

