Stephanie Korour of ‘You’re Beautiful the Label’: “CONFIDENCE”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Korour.

Stephanie Korour is a speaker and writer, plus the founder of You’re Beautiful the Label, a lifestyle company dedicated to empowering badasses to get out of their heads and create the changes they want in their life and in the world. She is also launching an energy-focus drink called Empowered Elixir. Every purchase funds the planting of a tree and the recovery and recycling of 3 x 500ml’s worth of ocean-bound plastic. Both endeavours help employ people from developing communities to do this work.

As an elected Board Member of the Dalai Lama Center and Director of the Heart-Mind Wellbeing Foundation, Stephanie has joined the mission to change the education system to include teaching compassion and heart-mind wellbeing to children, teachers, and those who look after children. Stephanie holds an undergraduate degree from the University of British Columbia, and a law degree with honors from the University of Buckinghamshire in England.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

You know, my story wasn’t really that uncommon. I grew up with a nuclear family: a good mother and a good father. There are always challenges that you have to deal with as a kid, and I dealt with plenty of that, as well as the interesting friction that can come with relatives. I was a free-spirited kid with a mom who was a little bit strict, wanting things a certain way. And I don’t think she was really ready for a free spirit. Most of the principles provided to me were driven towards a sense of duty to do what other people expected of me, rather than to follow my own heart.

I think maybe my mother wasn’t able to fully follow her own heart at that time, though she’s since been able to. But that probably made it hard for her to inspire her kids to do the same.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

This career path is hard to define because I’m an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship is not defined by anything in particular. You become driven to embark upon a journey towards creation, and in order to do well, you have to be inspired by and passionate about what you do. One thing I was most cognizant of: there was nothing I loved more than performing at my peak and being in the most solid-state of energy, mental clarity, and awareness. I quickly learned that science could provide some amazing solutions for that, and I wanted to create a product that could help people live at that peak state and to embark on whatever journey sets their soul on fire.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Serendipity is real — there are no coincidences. There were several individuals who were very inspiring to me while taking this journey. As a little girl growing up in Canada, I never thought I’d have the opportunity to meet businessmen like Arnold Schwarzenegger, motivational speakers like Ed Mylett and Les Brown, and athletes like Mike Tyson. I even got to sing with Gene Simmons. Through this journey, I’ve witnessed my ability to envision what can be, and the world’s desire to pull and attract that into my life. Before embarking into entrepreneurship, the pathway to my goals were never clear. But lo and behold, the world is ready to arrange things in our favor. If you hold your heart to that desire and initiative, you can live in the world you want to see.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Faith & Action-taking: When we have faith and hold the image of how we want things to turn out and feel grateful for them having turned out. We start having thoughts and ideas that help us move forward in that direction. The next most important step is to then take action. When an idea comes to mind, put in the work to close the gap between where you are and where you want to be. Responsibility: When you’re running a business, everything falls on you. You can’t blame others for mistakes. Take your time and be patient: You have to make the time to ensure that errors and omissions are not overlooked. When my label had to be resized, I was sent a final version and it looked great. Then they needed to slightly change the font size of the “mL” on the front of the package and re-sent the label for my final review before printing. I suddenly noticed several errors on the label. If I hadn’t overseen the whole thing, thousands of incorrect labels would have been printed and I would have had to pay the price.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

​​Change is always hard for people and society. We women once didn’t have the rights we have today but we are levelling the playing field. When you go out and demand more and demand better, you initiate change, and some people in society have a hard time with that. But this change is synonymous with growth. We are growing as a society, but with that growth comes growing pains.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

An example from my own life: oftentimes I’ve had really great people in my life who are men, who want to provide assistance, support, and help for what I’m doing. And they do it with the greatest sense of love and friendship, but oftentimes they tend to be very strong in their voice, because that’s the approach they’re used to as men. But this is my business and my product. I had to become strong in my convictions, and to understand that by showing them those convictions, I was helping them to build respect and to grow. Now they step back and understand that this is my business and that I’ve got this!

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

It’s critically important to understand that people are people. I know that sounds very cliché, but people are complicated, people have fears, people have insecurities. I think one of the greatest strengths you can master when you’re strong in personality, no matter your gender, is empathy. Learn how to connect people with what is going on in their actual lives. It doesn’t mean you have to weaken your position, or that you can’t maintain your strength. What you can do is be compassionate, and be empathetic, and you can open up opportunities for people to tell you what is going on in their lives. Oftentimes faced with a strong personality, people like to barrier themselves. If you treat their openness as a weakness, they’ll close themselves off completely to you. Give them permission to feel whatever they’re feeling and create a safe space where they can tell you what is going on in their minds, hearts, and lives that are causing their fears, trepidations, or just distance. By giving people that little bit of space, you can lead growth and build a better long-term relationship where they don’t see your strength as something to be feared but as something that can be revered.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

I think we have to teach people to care more about one another. One of the biggest problems in the world is that we’ve become so distant from each other, even though we’re so connected digitally. That distance doesn’t allow you to see individuals as human beings. It’s critically important that we care about one another, no matter our gender. Specifically when you’re talking about women being seen in the light they deserve. The labels we sometimes give people make them one-dimensional, taking the humanness out of them, which creates distance. This keeps society from growing, because labels are static and one-dimensional, and people are much more dynamic than that.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

There have been times when I have been in professional positions where if I decided to take the standard route of advancement, it would have never happened because I’m a woman. I have worked for people that were chauvinistic or bigoted or close-minded or misogynistic. As a female entrepreneur, there’s more freedom. I can tell you from personal experience in Canada and in the US, society opens up a lot more opportunities than people want to believe. We have to make sure we don’t cling onto things that happened in the past. I can say that yes, I have dealt with some really horrible people along the way, but as an entrepreneur and as an independent businesswoman, I see a lot of light and a lot of reasons to be optimistic about what the future holds.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

From my own experience, when male leaders bring forth their ideas, proposals, or projects, people look at the actual ideas and proposals being presented. The idea is then rejected or adopted on its own merits. When a woman leader brings an idea forward, oftentimes we question her motives, we judge her appearance, her background, her behavior, her personality, etc. Our acceptance of her project, proposal, or idea is first filtered through that impression or judgement of her.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I’m very fortunate that my partner is also an entrepreneur. He understands me, he’s been there for me and supports me. But my family, for a period of time, had real difficulty with the steps I was taking. I come from a culture, like many others, that sets certain expectations for their kids and going against the grain can ruffle some feathers. When you’re on a path to achievement, especially something unique, it is oftentimes the people closest to you that cut you the deepest. I don’t think that’s something anyone is necessarily prepared for. Especially when you first embark on a dream, it’s going to be the people you love the most that are sometimes the ones who are going to try and take you down the fastest.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I understand life is made of these different components and all levels of happiness relate to one single truth: greater experiences in life in all facets are directly correlated to the personal development of you as an individual. To find balance, I had to work on myself first. I had to really look at how my personal development could help me in terms of finding these balances, happiness, and stability in different areas of my life.

Another important aspect of my journey has been fitness and nutrition. That’s actually what inspired me to create Empowered Elixir. I wanted to add something to the good-for-you space that helped people accomplish more and perform at their peak, with the focus, endurance, clean energy, and hydration to accomplish more. It really encapsulates everything I did to balance my personal life and career.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Beauty is a very personal thing. I believe that you should embrace whatever makes you happy, whatever makes you operate at your highest level. There’s the old saying, “there’s no better feeling than a fresh haircut.” We feel good when we look good. Looking good from a beauty perspective is all about what makes you feel good individually, not what other people are going to think of you. It is important to not get caught up in what other people are going to think. You need to be true to yourself.

How is this similar or different for men?

With men, beauty is not necessarily regarded in the same context, but it really doesn’t have to be that way. Men should be just as proud of how they look and of looking a certain way based upon whatever they’re feeling, whatever makes them happy, and has them operate at peak potential. In terms of the expectations, it’s less about certain aspects of beauty and becomes more about what’s acceptable in a formal business versus an informal environment. There isn’t often enough room for individual expressionism when you’re fitting into some of these boxes. I think men do have more leeway on what their spectrum needs to be, but similarly I look at beauty as a personal thing. It shouldn’t be about what people think. It should be about what you think of yourself.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

CONFIDENCE: I’m the kind of person who has no issue asking for what I want. I’m confident about what it is I’m providing. My greatest success is that I will literally walk up to somebody, talk to them about my business, and put the sale in front of them. I have landed countless clients by having the courage and confidence to ask for what I want. COMPASSION: One of the partners I had to rely on for my business was unresponsive for a period of time. I found myself growing very impatient because of his inability to communicate expectations and to deliver. And I found I was very cautious about how I communicated. I wasn’t sure exactly what was going on, and it turned out that he had a family emergency. It was my ability to be compassionate about his human condition and to realize that oftentimes you don’t know the circumstances on the other side that helped me maintain a positive relationship with a key partner. I didn’t burn any bridges or cause any problems by showing a lack of empathy. SELF-AWARENESS: Every single day I practice self-awareness and personal development. Understanding where you are, where you need to go, and what you need to become to get there is critical. It is an everyday exercise, not a single-day exercise, and it is relentless, so I don’t have one single story to tell. A THICK SKIN: You must learn to deal with rejection. When you go ask for something you want, many times you’re going to be rejected. People will say they don’t like your idea, or that there’s someone out there with a better idea, or they’ve seen the product before, or somebody else is doing it, or the market is already supersaturated and you’ll never make it. You must build the ability to turn a blind eye to that. The most important thing is moving over to the next prospect. Sales are part of any fundamental business, no matter what it is: you’re either selling yourself or you’re selling a good or service. It all boils down to one thing: the ability to take rejection and move on. A GOOD SMALL CIRCLE OF PEOPLE YOU CAN TRUST AND LEAN ON: You’re going to have dark days, and whether it’s friends, a spouse, siblings, relatives, a coach, or a mentor, you’re going to need a shoulder you can cry on, somebody you can vent to, someone you can laugh with, and who can help you get through it. Several times a year you’re going to need them to be there, to take you to dinner, or just grab a cup of tea or coffee and have a conversation. I’ve kept and have been blessed with a tight circle of friends that have been around me consistently throughout my journey.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

With my experience getting mentored and trained by Martha Beck (Oprah’s coach), I’d say Leonardo DiCaprio: It would be a dream to meet him, hold space for him, and support him with his environmental endeavours.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.