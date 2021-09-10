Stephanie J. Miller of IFC: “I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models”

I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models. I recall when I was a young manager and was first being considered for a promotion to director level. At the time, I didn’t see anyone at that level who looked or talked like me. There were very few women and very few people with an interest in promoting environmental issues. Sometimes you need to be the role model you are seeking.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie J. Miller.

Stephanie Miller is the former Director of Climate Business at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. Within her 25-year career at IFC, she led global teams to find innovative solutions to climate change, including the launch of IFC’s successful green buildings program for emerging markets. She is the author of Zero Waste Living, the 80/20 Way: The Busy Person’s Guide to a Lighter Footprint, and is passionate about helping busy people understand the profound difference they can make on the climate and waste crises through their individual actions. She founded Zero Waste in DC where she reaches a wide audience through keynote presentations, learning events and household consultations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I am the daughter of two parents with a travel bug. This meant we spent our vacations traveling around the country and around the globe. It also meant we moved every few years, including to New Jersey, Florida, Minnesota, France and even a short stint in Denmark.

There is something very humbling about being the new kid on the block. Besides the exposure to different communities and cultures, it teaches you to pay attention to the mood of the room, to listen before you speak, to get the lay of the land before jumping in with your own ideas. It teaches you how to take some initiative because otherwise you can get stuck on the sidelines. For many years I described myself as a shy person, but at some point I realized I’m not really shy. I just wasn’t willing to rush in before I had the chance to grasp my surroundings.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

The goal I have for Zero Waste in DC is simple: I want to empower each “too busy” individual to be a crucial part of solving the climate and waste crises. I am passionate about these twin environmental challenges and I believe they must be solved by three actors, each operating from their points of strength: government, private sector and individuals.

The point of strength for individuals is in the power of their choices to have a positive impact on the environment and also to influence the behavior of those around them. The behavior of individuals is powerful because it sets social norms that can reverberate across communities, influencing others and signaling to private business what is important to us as consumers.

For example, the plastic straw ban now in effect in many places started with the initiative of a 9-year-old Vermont boy upset by all the plastic straw waste. His Be Straw Free initiative led to a powerful straw ban movement. Businesses began to offer more sustainable alternatives to plastic straws and the movement led some U.S. states to enact legislation banning plastic straws.

The message I want to convey is that we don’t have to start our own environmental movement to make a difference. We can each act with more deliberateness and let others know about the choices we’ve made. This alone can create powerful ripple effects of change. My organization offers learning events to small and large groups — for example to company employees, to university students and faculty, and to residents of apartment buildings — so they can realize their potential for change and feel empowered to act on that potential.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Some of my earliest memories as a child were of walking with my grandmother in our neighborhood. Along the way, she would pick up whatever trash she found. I believe that’s when I started thinking of myself as an environmentalist.

Later, in my career at the International Finance Corporation (IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank), I felt lucky to hold positions that had a lot of meaning to me. As director of the climate business department, I loved being able to shape the institution’s direction on climate change and I felt privileged to work with businesses and governments trying to do the right thing. But I didn’t love the contradiction I often felt when I would come home from work and realize I wasn’t doing much in my own life to live sustainably.

I will admit to feeling paralyzed and overwhelmed by all the ways in which I was not doing enough. I knew, for example, that my transportation choices were very carbon intensive: flying frequently for work didn’t feel like a choice but driving to work every day — though time saving — always made me feel guilty. My thinking went something like this: “If I can’t do anything about the really big choices then why bother on the other stuff? How much difference would it make anyway?”

Then, two years ago, I left my career at the IFC and decided to take a “gap year” before heading into my next endeavor. I suddenly had time on my hands to figure out what I could do in my personal life that would make a difference. I did a lot of research, visited all the recycling facilities in my area, began eating a more plant-based diet and started composting. And my research showed me that I could make a difference. I wish I knew then what I know now and I am passionate about getting the word out to others.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

The first chapter of my book, Zero Waste Living, the 80/20 Way is called “The Aha Moment.” It happened at the dry cleaners. I was a frequent customer at my local cleaners, President Valet, but had always been bothered by all the plastic lining that I would bring home with my clean clothes.

When I first started my “gap year,” I decided to do something about it. I asked the clerk at the cleaners whether I could bring in my own reusable garment bag and have my clean clothes packaged in that instead of plastic. To my surprise, she was happy to oblige. Shortly after this success, I asked the owner whether she would consider adopting a reusable bag program for her clients. She enthusiastically agreed and immediately placed an order for green reusable bags with her logo printed on them. Within a few months, the store had sold several hundred bags and today more than one third of their customers use the bags.

This experience showed me three things:

busy people may want to do the right thing, but just don’t have time

businesses may want to do the right thing, but fear taking a risk that will affect their bottom line, and

once people see a new, easy way they can do the right thing, they jump pretty quickly on the bandwagon.

This made me want to step up and do more.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

My start on zero waste living was about following my passion. As a busy professional who carried environmental interests close to her heart, the question that always bothered me was: what could the “too busy” person like me do to make a difference in combatting the climate and waste crises. Once I had time on my hands because of the “gap year” I took, I wanted to answer this question for myself.

My research and experience led me to the simplicity of the 80/20 rule: by focusing on those things (the 20%) that we can do to make the biggest (80%) difference, even busy people have a role to play in fighting these twin crises. For example, I had no idea that food waste was such a large generator of greenhouse gas emissions and that individuals are the largest contributors to food waste in the U.S. and Canada. There are simple actions individuals can take to drastically reduce their food waste.

Once I realized which individual changes were easiest to implement and could have the most impact, I wanted to share this knowledge with others. I told all my friends and family, discussed on social media the steps I was taking, and gave talks in the community. The people I spoke with responded positively and I realized I was starting to influence others to be passionate about a zero waste lifestyle.

Following my passion, acquiring knowledge, sharing that knowledge and then getting a positive response from people were the important first steps in getting my business started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting thing that happened to me along the way to starting my business was being asked to write a book. I was putting the final touches on my website, getting ready to let people know about my business and the services I would be offering when suddenly I was asked to write a book by a publisher I know who had seen one of my zero waste presentations.

The book would be part of a series called Resetting our Future and offered a platform for authors to share their vision for a better future post-pandemic. The book would need to be written quickly — within six weeks — and would be published within three months, a daunting timeline. This was an offer I couldn’t refuse, so I put my business launch on hold and wrote the book. Since my business is all about sharing knowledge, what better way to get the word out!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

I’m embarrassed to say that most of my mistakes revolve around technology snafus. I’m not a technophobe, but I tend to panic when I get a technology glitch. I think it’s a generational challenge.

The funniest mistake I made was when I was giving a Zoom workshop on recycling to 35 residents in an apartment complex. At the last minute, I had to travel so I found myself giving the virtual workshop from a hotel room. To block out the hotel room background, I decided for the first time ever to try using a virtual background. When I got to the Q&A part of the workshop and tried to hold up my props one by one, none of them showed up well because of the virtual background. I should have realized at that point that the solution was to turn off the virtual background, but instead I kept trying to get the object in the frame…to everyone’s frustration. “Could you move that container a little to the left, please.” “Hold it a little further back, I think.”

I have had many technology snafus before and after that incident. The lesson I take away is: always try to stay calm (I think better that way!) and try to maintain a sense of humor.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I would be nowhere without mentors — formal and informal — who have guided me, listened while I worked out a new idea, bucked me up when I wasn’t sure I was going in the right direction, and been there to share in the joys. Some are friends, some are ex-colleagues, some are family, and one is my publisher. And some don’t even know how much their encouragement has meant to me and how much they have pushed me to do more.

When you are a solo entrepreneur, it can get lonely. You sometimes don’t know whether your ideas have resonance, whether they’ll take hold, whether they are interesting to people. When I give a workshop or a talk and later someone writes to me to tell me that they’ve drastically reduced their food waste or started composting or started buying drinks in aluminum cans, it warms my heart and propels me forward. It makes me want to work harder to get the message across to more people.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes. The climate and waste crises will only be addressed with the urgency required if all actors are working toward the same goal.

First, policymakers must set ambitious goals and provide the funding to deliver on them. And they must do this quickly. We need legislation in support of renewables, energy efficiency and on fighting plastic pollution. For example, the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act at the national level, as well as similar state-level legislation would start to shift responsibility for waste management to the private sector through “extended producer responsibility” initiatives.

Second, individuals need to use their power as consumers to choose more sustainable products and they need to use their power at the ballot box to elect politicians with sustainable plans. They should also weigh in with their support for important pending legislation. A call to your representative takes only minutes and can have a big impact.

Third, society as a whole needs to rethink consumerism. Current levels of consumption are simply unsustainable. The fast fashion trend, for example, is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions. We need to rethink the entire industry — from choosing more sustainable materials, creating a more sustainable level of demand, and ensuring used clothes are disposed of responsibly.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Profitability is important for any business to survive. I believe that developing a more environmentally conscious business can drive profitability further. Over the next few years, companies with a sustainability-minded approach will be more and more valued by consumers.

I mentioned how President Valet took a risk and was willing to be the first dry cleaner in the neighborhood to adopt a reusable bag program. This risk paid off quickly, as their customers were happy with what they considered to be an even better service offering. In fact, some neighbors switched to this cleaner because their own cleaner did not offer the reusable bag option. Customers appreciate the leadership President Valet showed in offering this more sustainable alternative and they feel they are better served by this business.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models. I recall when I was a young manager and was first being considered for a promotion to director level. At the time, I didn’t see anyone at that level who looked or talked like me. There were very few women and very few people with an interest in promoting environmental issues. Sometimes you need to be the role model you are seeking. I wish someone had told me that there’s no such thing as being caught up. When you are productive, people throw more things your way. The only way to ever catch up is refuse to take on anything new, which brings me to… I wish someone had told me that it’s ok to say no. Saying no is a form of prioritization. With more experience, I’ve learned to trust my instincts and to get more comfortable with the idea of saying no. I’ve found it saves me time when I say no earlier and it also saves time for the person making the request who doesn’t have to deal with a lot of back and forth hemming and hawing. I wish someone had told me that it’s all about the people. Working for and alongside great people is energizing, inspirational and brings out the best in me. Working with difficult people saps my energy. It took me many years to realize that the most important factor about whether to take a new job or task was whether I had a sense I could work well with the people on the team. I wish someone had told me to better protect my space. I think the pandemic has shown all of us that we need to prioritize our health, our families, and our general well-being. No one can do this for us.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

That’s an easy one. This is their future. Nobody has more at stake in it than they do.

I would also remind them that they have much more power than they realize: as consumers, as citizens who vote (or will vote soon!), as shapers of social behaviors.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are actually two quotes that hold a lot of meaning for me. So much so that I used to have them taped to my work computer.

The first, from Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax was: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s Not.”

The second one was from Nelson Mandela: “The greatest glory in living is not in falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

Both of these quotes are calls to arms for me in trying to make a difference, no matter how much effort it takes. And not to give up when things don’t go as planned. We must care. We must have passion. We must be determined to succeed despite the inevitable obstacles.

Do I always feel like I can get back up after falling? No, not at first. This is why these quotes are so powerful for me. We all suffer defeats. We all live through disappointments. It’s hard sometimes to keep going. We need our friends and family to boost us up during those times. And sometimes some powerful quotes help, too.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, Greta Thunberg, though I doubt she would be available to have a meal with me! She is too busy and has only travelled to the U.S. once since becoming the climate change activist celebrity she is today. Of course, I’d be happy to meet her in Stockholm on my next visit to Europe.

I would want to talk with Greta because she has inspired me and so many others. I have long felt there was a gap between the powerful data being accumulated by climate scientists and the urgent need to communicate the implications of this data to policy makers and individuals. Greta cuts through all the complexity with her simple plea to those in power: follow the science. Her communication style is consistent, urgent and energizing. That is a rare combination. She has done more to bring awareness to our climate change crisis than any person I can think of. She is leading the generation that must be act quickly to protect their future, and the same generation that must push for action by those in power. She is forcing policymakers to think in the medium and long-term instead of the short-termism that normally defines them. I would want to ask her what my generation can do to help her movement.

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can find me through www.zerowasteindc.com, on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @zerowasteindc and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/stephanie-j-miller. The link to my book is: Zero Waste Living, the 80/20 Way.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!