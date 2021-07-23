Stephanie Greer: “Immerse yourself with the community of people that you want to impact”

Immerse yourself with the community of people that you want to impact. It’s tempting to look to experts, models or data analysis for answers to society’s problems. But at the end of the day, society is made up of individual people. It’s each person’s life and choices that will be impacted by what you create. You’ll find the best opportunities and solutions by staying as close as possible to the real people you’re working for rather than other stakeholders.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Greer.

Stephanie Greer, PhD is the co-founder and CEO of Akin Mental Health. Akin is on a mission to create a digital health platform to support families caring for a loved one with severe mental illness. Stephanie holds a PhD in neuroscience from UC Berkeley and has led evidence-based product development in tech companies including Apple, Hopelab and a number of start-ups.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in the suburbs of Washington D.C. in what would seem to be a pretty normal two-parent, two-child household. When I was about six years old, my mom had her first psychotic break and was diagnosed with Bipolar-1 disorder. My family was totally in the dark about what a disorder like this was and what it meant for us.

The next seven years or so of my childhood were chaotic. My mom was hospitalized several times, was in and out of “treatment” (which rarely looked like anything that was helping her), and attempted suicide when I was about nine years old. By the time I was twelve, a new doctor and medication plan made a huge difference in my mom’s care, and she was able to live with us again and work full-time.

During this chaos, as a kid, school was a treasured escape for me. I thrived in the structure and predictability of the classroom environment. Discovering neuroscience in my teens unlocked so many insights that helped me understand what had happened to my mom and my family and ultimately fueled my career as I went on to earn a PhD.

It’s been 30 years now since my mom’s diagnosis and despite all the advances in science and medicine, the mental health system is still failing millions of families and sending them on these traumatic, isolating, chaotic journeys. We started Akin Mental Health to help families find a path to stability, recovery and thriving.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Most of my life I haven’t talked much about my childhood or my mom’s disorder, especially in a work setting. When I was working on my neuroscience PhD, even though I was largely motivated to study the brain because of my childhood experiences, I literally had this thought: “if I tell this professor about my mom, they’ll know bipolar has a genetic basis and they might think I’m going to suddenly become unstable”. The stigma around these disorders is just so powerful.

As my co-founder and I have started to build Akin over the past year, the reality is that our personal stories are at the very core of what we’re building, and so I’ve been forced to start talking about my mom and our history all the time.

The big surprise is that now that I talk about my family openly as part of my work, I constantly encounter people with their own harrowing family stories of severe mental illness and genuinely want to help with our work. You never know who it’s going to be — an investor, a marketing consultant, a researcher — these issues are so common, but just kept under the surface most of the time. The experience of making that shift to embracing my own story has been really powerful for me, and very healing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve certainly been fortunate to have had a lot of fantastic career mentors and supporters but if there’s one person which I definitely could not have achieved success without, it’s my dad. No matter what was happening in our family, my dad always prioritized making sure that my sister and I had what we needed. In particular, he was a huge advocate for my academic endeavors and made it possible for me to get the best learning opportunities no matter what sacrifices he had to make.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote I go back to over and over again is actually my high-school motto: “Find a way or make one.” It’s a phrase that continually fuels my drive to be persistent. I usually go for the “make one” option.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ve found the three most important characteristics to be curiosity, humility, and open-mindedness. Constant curiosity is really what fuels entrepreneurship as I am always questioning how things work and wondering, “why do it that way?” But as you’re questioning, it’s important to maintain an open mind and the humility to recognize new, unexpected ways of doing things that you wouldn’t have guessed right away.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

At Akin Mental Health we’re building the digital mental health hub that bridges the gap between families affected by severe mental illness (e.g. schizophrenia or bipolar disorder) and the skills, community, and treatment resources they need to find stability.

We’re focused on tools that support family members caring for a loved one with severe mental illness because we know from our own experiences, and from extensive scientific studies, that illnesses like this affect the whole family and require effort from the whole family in order to heal. In fact, meta-analyses of over 100 scientific studies estimate that focusing on family members (through something called family psychoeducation) reduces relapse by 50%-60% relative to treatment as usual. There’s really nothing else like that in terms of how much impact this can have on the health of the patient. However, most families today don’t receive enough education or support and are often excluded and discouraged from participating in their loved one’s care. This is unacceptable, and we’re looking to change it.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Digital health technology presents a whole new opportunity to scale the tools families need, and to meaningfully connect people to each other and to relevant resources. Even though 13 million Americans have a severe mental illness (not a small number), stigma leaves families very isolated. They feel like they are the first and only people to have experienced something like this. The ability to connect online means that you can find others who share your experience so you can start to recognize that you are not alone.

But social support is just a start. Families and patients also need to find meaningful treatment resources for their unique situation. It’s really hard to overstate how terrible the so-called “system” is today for families and patients. There is no cohesive system, the fragmentation of care is unbelievable, and the shortage of psychiatrists is staggering. Families report that it takes 8 years just to get to an “accurate” diagnosis. This is unacceptable.

We see a huge opportunity to connect families to each other and to the care resources they need through modern digital tools that can aggregate and personally match people to the resources they need at scale. We’re early in building this company and the tools, but there’s clearly a huge opportunity here.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

As I mentioned, seeing my mom’s journey with bipolar disorder when I was a kid is really what fueled and inspired this interest. My mom had a relapse episode at the start of 2020 (thankfully, before the pandemic). As an adult, helping my mom get the treatment she needed at that time really opened my eyes to how bad things are for patients and families today.

Doctors were hard to find, unavailable, and reluctant to talk to my sister and I. As frustrating as it was for us, I also recognized that we were really in the best-case scenario since, as a family, we already knew so much about the illness and had a good network for finding care. There are so many resources a family needs to be equipped to deal with a situation like this, and seeing the opportunity to massively enhance access to those resources with technology is what fuels our commitment to the cause.

How do you think this might change the world?

Symptoms of severe mental illness attack the whole family and a lot of families break up as a result. We want to create a world where families are fully supported with education and resources so that they can navigate these types of challenges together and thrive.

We also want to see recovery become the expected outcome for patients with severe mental illness. We know that high quality treatments exist but patients and families need to be supported with awareness of and access to those treatments in order to benefit from them.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

It’s an interesting question, and I think by nature it’s very hard to predict. One aspect I think about in mental health is the need to keep a focus on supporting individuals to be their true authentic selves, to have autonomy, and to encourage neuro-diversity.

The mental health care system has a very sordid history of removing and isolating people from society when they act in bizarre ways or don’t fit the norm. There’s a risk that as people with mental health disorders get “treatment” that they get pressured into conformity or homogeneity. I think that technology could either make the solutions better (by being more personalized) or make the problem worse (by driving everyone to the same uniform solutions).

Our goal is to support patients and families to live their best lives according to how they see fit. But it’s complicated and important to avoid creating harm by fostering homogeneity or complacency.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Look to your own lived experience. Entrepreneurs are often given the advice to “solve your own problems”. This can be really valuable for social impact projects because you will have a unique and important view on what needs to change. Dig deep to find your most interesting and important problems. Immerse yourself with the community of people that you want to impact. It’s tempting to look to experts, models or data analysis for answers to society’s problems. But at the end of the day, society is made up of individual people. It’s each person’s life and choices that will be impacted by what you create. You’ll find the best opportunities and solutions by staying as close as possible to the real people you’re working for rather than other stakeholders. Build a collaborative mindset and embrace “competition”. Making technology for social impact is an inherently collaborative endeavor because it takes so many different kinds of people and systems to make change. Even if it feels like you’re competing, the tension is worth it if you can make a meaningful impact together. Be open to opportunities and work hard at building meaningful collaborations for mutual pursuit of a shared mission. Don’t be intimidated or discouraged by experts. In social impact spaces there are a lot of experts who are focused on understanding and defining problems in society. The problems can be overwhelming. Experts are very valuable and you can learn a lot from what is uncovered, however, nobody has all the answers. Technologists play an important role in uncovering opportunities for change. It’s important to stay optimistic and not to be discouraged by complexity or the weight of the problems you’re solving even if an expert tells you it is unsolvable. If everyone was discouraged by this, then there would be no innovation or positive change. Find your focus and be clear on what you are not doing. Once you start working on social impact projects it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of problems and challenges that people are facing. It’s tempting to try to solve all problems instead of focusing on one clear way to make an impact. Focusing means you have to leave opportunities on the table or encourage others to take on the things that you can’t. Committing to a focus is easier said than done though and this is certainly an area I struggle with continually.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

For young people with technical skills who want to drive positive impact, one thing to keep in mind is just how valuable your skills are. This gives you a lot of power.

Tech companies are constantly competing for talent, that means they’re competing for you. If you make it clear that joining or creating companies with positive impact is a requirement for you, that gives you a huge opportunity to shape the industry. You have the power to show that the companies that succeed will be the companies that are doing good in the world because those will be the companies with the best talent and the best products. You have the power to make change just by choosing how you spend your time and where you apply your technical skills.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

One of the business leaders I’m most fascinated by is Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia. Although most people know Patagonia as a successful clothing brand, the company story and their strong commitment to the mission of fighting climate change is really fascinating and inspiring. I think it’s one of the most unique and certainly one of the largest companies mixing social impact and impressive business success. Yvon Chouinard would be a fascinating person to have lunch with and hear about how Patagonia works first hand and how the mission drives the brand.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place to find us online is at our website Akinmh.com. We’re still a very early company and we would love to connect with anyone who supports our mission and wants to grow with us.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.