Stephanie Fatta: “Find what makes you happy”

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Fatta, Founder of the popular beauty & lifestyle website, BeautyBrite.com. Her publication could be considered “A Little Bit of Everything”, as it covers beauty, fashion, family, lifestyle, health, wellness, fun recipes, innovative tech gadgets, and much more. A single mom to a teen with Autism (and doing it all on her own), Stephanie also enjoys writing about motherhood and family life at her personal blog, MamaHearted.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

“Thank you so much for having me! I am so excited for this opportunity! I’ve worked in a few industries before becoming a mother and even after! I have worked in food, retail, government, and hotels. When I started blogging, I realized I have my own platform. I found my voice. Imagine being quiet and shy and now you have your own way to share your voice!

I also love having my freedom. After becoming a mother, I tried going back to work part time and even full time here and there. It never lasted very long though, because the work kept me away from my son.

I realized that blogging is my true passion. I love being able to share my thoughts, my experiences, and stories.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

“My blog grows with me. Whenever I make a change in my life, I am able to write about it. For example, when I bought my first home as a single mom, I found companies to partner with. They allowed me to review their products and share them with our audience!

In another instance, my son was starting a new school year. I heard his teacher was very far along in her pregnancy. I partnered with several baby product companies and was able to gift her toys and such for her new baby.

There have been many other times when I’ve shared any extra products I receive. I’ve been sharing whatever I can with my neighbors as well. In other words, I like to use my blog to share with others. When I have a surplus of products, I love sharing them with people who will use them, especially when I can’t.“

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

“We just started working on our annual Holiday Gift Guide. We are so appreciative when companies trust us to try and review their products. Now that I have a team of writers/contributors, it allows us to cover a variety of products in our guide.

Our gift guide allows our readers to find or discover new brands and products to try!”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

“I have my blogger friends to thank for their support, guidance, help, etc. They have literally been my cheerleaders for years. The last few years have been tough, as I was going through a separation and adjusting to being a single mom. Then I went through a rough few months with family, which eventually led me to buy my own home! During this time, my blogger friends (whom I have never met but have known for years) were there for me. I vented to them, and they listened with no judgments.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

“I’m a single mom and a homeowner, and it’s been tough trying to balance my son’s distance learning. I re-arrange my work and deadlines around his school as much as possible.”

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

“I am glued to my phone and laptop. The notifications and pop-ups distract me, so I literally put my phone out of reach, turn off notifications, and close any other windows on my laptop during the school session so we can focus on his lessons!”

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

“The biggest challenge I’m facing as a woman in business during this pandemic is trying to maintain a productive daily schedule that effectively balances my workload and what I need to do to assist my son with his studies. Right now is an exciting time, though, because we are working on our Holiday Gift Guide. Finding and partnering with companies is the fun part. The interesting part is when we get to try the products and write about them. The biggest part is organizing and then publishing the gift guide for our readers.

The gift guide is our busiest time of the year! In many ways, I look forward to it. Other times, I am not looking forward to creating and organizing the guide!”

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

“I don’t let stress get to me. I also ask for help from our writers/contributors. They help put the guide together since they are reviewing products too!”

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

“During the day works for us as far as getting work done. In between school and ABA Therapy, my son loves doing his own thing, whether that is playing board games or watching his favorite shows. We also take breaks to play ball or go for a walk. In other words, I make the time for my son and his school. Everything else fits around his school and therapy.

My tip for other parents working at home while their kids are remote learning is to create an organized schedule for the family. Also, find time to work when everyone at home is busy doing their own thing. Take a timeout for yourself when needed and let your family know not to bother you. You deserve time to yourself just like everyone, so make yourself a priority.”

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

“Thankfully, it’s just my son and me. The California fires haven’t helped in the last few weeks either. We haven’t even opened our windows in weeks due to the poor air quality.

To stay sane and serene during this time, we go for walks, change up our routine, and treat ourselves to a special treat like ice cream, soda, cookies, or cake.”

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

“1. Turn off the news — listen to the headlines, entertainment, weather, and traffic as needed and then turn it off. Don’t let more news stories bring you down. There is a lot happening in our world, aside from the coronavirus crisis. Sometimes, we just need to find peace. There have been times when I was watching the news obsessively. I wanted to hear about everything going on in the world. Then, I felt myself feeling short tempered and stressed out. As soon as I stopped watching the news, I felt better!

2. Find peace — I truly believe my houseplants help bring me peace. Having plants indoors for me to admire really helps calm down my nerves.

Plus, houseplants are budget-friendly! Two plants for a brown thumb are the ZZ Plant and Snake Plant! If you also love houseplants, check out my other blog, houseplantaddicts.com, and our houseplant network of groups that range from houseplants and outdoor gardening to plant humor!

3. Find what makes you happy — does fitness, health, or gardening make you happy? Do you feel excited after a workout? I love getting my workout done first thing in the morning. My indoor plants make me happy too. When it comes time to tend to my plants, I just love going around my home to make sure my plants are happy and watered!

4. Treat yourself — this is a great way to treat the family too. We rarely have soda, ice cream, cookies, or any sweets in the house. I like to treat my son and myself to something sweet and delicious!

5. Take time for yourself — it is so important to take time for your own well-being and sanity! I choose to indulge in self-care when my son is busy doing his own thing. Take a hot bath, treat yourself to a mud mask, try a new body scrub, enjoy a glass of wine… do what helps you relax!”

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

“Listen. Be present. Ask.

Listen to what your family and loved ones are saying. Don’t assume. If you’re unsure, ask them what they need from you.

Are they feeling overwhelmed with everything they have on their plate? Ask how you can help! Do they need a babysitter? Do they need groceries?”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I just found this quote from the Dalai Lama, and it rings so true:

’Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.’ — Dalai Lama

It’s always popular to be kind. No matter what situation you are in, treat everyone with kindness.

I’ve worked in retail and even other customer service industries. Now more than ever, it is important to be kind to everyone. Being a customer and even working in customer service allows me to see things from both sides. No one has a right to treat anyone rudely. There is no need!”

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find us at beautybrite.com, mamahearted.com, and houseplantaddicts.com. Below are also my social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beautybriteblog/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beautybrite/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/beautybrite

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!