Stephanie Cummings of ‘Please Assist Me’: “Get off the roller coaster”

Get off the roller coaster. My first mentor shared with me that the best way to prepare for the startup journey was to not allow the ups and downs of startup life impact you. Running a startup is a crazy experience and you might have an amazing win, but then a big disappointment the same day. By remaining focused, you are preparing yourself to win long term.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Cummings, CEO and Co-founder of Please Assist Me, a home management app that allows you to outsource your chores to a dedicated personal assistant. Stephanie started the company after working with a startup that was acquired and later managing a product that made $1M in its first year on the market. After seeing many of her female colleagues leave the workforce not because they wanted to but felt forced to, Stephanie became passionate about creating a solution to help individuals find true work-life balance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was climbing the corporate ladder, but found that while I was succeeding at work, my home life began to suffer. Every week my to-do list was longer than the week before and it felt like I could never catch up. Furthermore, my female colleagues started leaving the workforce when they started growing their family, because they felt forced to. I started Please Assist Me to empower people to succeed at home and to ensure that no one ever feels defeated when they walk through their door again.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We are solving two main points of stress when it comes to your home. First, we are a single point of contact for all your in-home needs. Our comprehensive app allows you to come home to groceries in the fridge, laundry completed, your home cleaned, and errands run — all from one app. We consider ourselves the personal assistant for the 99% and provide the option of complete home management for most of us that can’t afford a full-time home assistant.

Second, we have a hyper-focus on trust. Your home is your most sacred place and we work hard to gain and maintain that trust. Every user is assigned a dedicated assistant team who is insured for over $1M per visit, background checked, bonded, and wears a body camera when they enter your home. We believe that when you put trust first, people can truly feel comfortable getting the help that they need.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started, my co-founder and I were the in-home assistants, support team, sales, management, you name it! I tried to use different names for each position so our early adopters thought we were a big company. Most of the time it worked, but sometimes I would let my name slip and people realized that the CEO was also their home assistant. I worked like this for over a year because it let me learn in real-time what people wanted and how we could craft our solution to provide a service that people truly needed.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

The phrase “It takes a village” truly describes my mentor relationships. In every stage of growth, I had several mentors that guided me along the way. Sometimes those mentors helped us through a certain season or milestone while other mentors have helped guide us from the beginning. However, I can honestly say that we wouldn’t be here today without the support of others.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupting is positive when you are challenging the status quo to improve. This positive disruption pushes society forward and produces a positive outcome. At Please Assist Me, we are disrupting the need “manage it all” and showing people the benefit of outsourcing their home.

Negative disruption occurs when the disruption negatively impacts some in the efforts of helping others. For instance, the gig economy redefined the meaning of a 1099 contractor versus employee. For some looking for a part-time job, this flexibility works great but for others, not having the protections of being an employee hurt them later. We analyzed the positive and negative effects of the gig economy and decided to classify our employees as W-2 part time. This provides flexibility but also employee protections and rights.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Build an amazing product. One of my mentors shared that startups fail when founders forget the importance of continuing to build an amazing product. It’s easy to get distracted with all of the inbounds of being a startup founder, but your product is the core of the company. Listen to your customers, learn from them and build a solution that they can’t live without.

Talk to your customers. We learned a lot from talking to our customers. We had several hypotheses about what people wanted, why they needed us and what they were willing to pay. You can only confirm those hypotheses by talking to your customers; otherwise, you are shooting in the dark.

Get off the roller coaster. My first mentor shared with me that the best way to prepare for the startup journey was to not allow the ups and downs of startup life impact you. Running a startup is a crazy experience and you might have an amazing win, but then a big disappointment the same day. By remaining focused, you are preparing yourself to win long term.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Our biggest focus is making it easier to manage homes and pushing the boundaries on what is possible. One project that we are working on is a hardware component. We currently partner with apartment buildings and have talked to our customers about installing a “Please Assist Me” button into apartment units before users move in. Residents can just press a button to contact Please Assist Me and get help right away. We believe that we are just beginning to meet the need of help when you need it, right at your fingertips.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

As a female founder, Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In” taught me very early on about how to be a strong female leader. Tech is a male dominated industry. As an African American female founder, I lean in daily and take my place among my colleagues. I have learned to not let social norms dictate my success, but to continue rewriting the narrative of African American women in tech.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Live life to the fullest. I remember wondering if I was going to leave my cushy corporate job to start Please Assist Me. The decision to leave predictable certainty for the uncertain startup journey has been one of the best decisions of my life. Not only have I learned a lot about myself, but once starting Please Assist Me, I am certain that we are building something big. We are changing lives in our clients’ lives every day and I am glad to be a part of that journey.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to encourage more women of color to pursue STEM. The ability to code, create, and/or build is a powerful force of change. Please Assist Me is alive today because I can code and was able to build a product from scratch. It is my desire to teach and inspire more women of color to learn the tools to build products that will change the world.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please Assist Me is available on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin. We would love for you to follow us along our journey!

Instagram: @pleaseassistme

Twitter: @_PleaseAssistMe

Facebook & Linkedin: Please Assist Me

Thank you for these great insights!