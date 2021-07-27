Stephanie Casper of LendingHome: “You don’t have to be perfect to succeed”

You don’t have to be perfect to succeed. I always thought I needed to do things perfectly and fully know how to do everyone’s job. Instead, it is far better to surround yourself with great people, even those you know are smarter or more talented than you. They make you and everyone around them better.

As the Vice President of Sales for LendingHome, Stephanie leads all strategic origination efforts to solve residential investors’ financing needs and help them to build and grow their businesses. She has been a lender to residential investors since 2015 when she joined CoreVest Finance as Head of Bridge Lending. She has a B.S. from The Hotel School at Cornell University, an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill and is a fellow investor in the SFR space with a small portfolio of rentals. She caught the residential investment bug from watching her grandfather pick up investment properties over his lifetime and plans to continue to follow in his footsteps.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Growing up in a suburb of Boston, I had a pretty great small-town USA upbringing with lots of family nearby, summers on Cape Cod and voraciously rooting for New England sports teams. My passion for real estate came from watching my grandfather buy properties in his neighborhood whenever he had some extra cash. He was a depression era first generation American that didn’t believe in credit and worked incredibly hard to provide for his family. He amassed a meaningful real estate portfolio over the course of his life and really inspired my own investment goals.

I took a bit of a circuitous route in arriving at lending. But when I reflect back, I am amazed at how each of my seemingly different roles set me up to be exactly where I am today. My time in the hotel industry taught me the value of customer service and the skills to cultivate a rapport with a customer. My MBA studies and post graduate roles at GE Capital, Marriott International and a small private advisory shop provided me with critical analytical skills, consumer credit understanding and in-depth knowledge of the mindset of an equity investor. All of this provided me with different skills I use every day in my current role and industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My first role in this industry was as head of bridge lending at one of my largest competitors. The business had outgrown its original infrastructure, so things were breaking (including the team) every day. As a very green lender, I had to step in, learn the business of lending, fix the existing business infrastructure, address and grow the team and ultimately grow the business. The first nine months were brutal. Being chucked in the fire in that way is excruciating to a type A person like me who needs to succeed. Needless to say, my friends and family never heard from me, my husband was neglected for nine months and then one day I woke up and realized I had figured it out. It was a rough way to learn what I was truly capable of, but I came out on the other side and never looked back.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think there is something to be said for finding your voice and your self-confidence that ultimately results in the tipping points for career success. I wish I was one of those people who had swagger at 22 or 25 or 30, but I just didn’t. But I did have the opportunity to work for a seasoned real estate pro who had basically seen it and done it all — former Black Ops intelligence (though he would never fully confirm this), who worked in the Kennedy White House. You get the picture. We worked on atypical, often hairy real estate investment deals across all asset classes with some very large PE and hedge funds. During this time, as the foreclosures and NPLs from the 2008 recession really started hitting the market, a ton of NPL and REO conferences started popping up and he decided we should attend. After the first one, he told me he would not be attending any other, and that I would be attending them all. When I asked why, he explained that given the makeup of the conference (200 attendees, maybe 5 of whom were women) it would be much more powerful for a woman to be the company representative. I was a bit shocked at first (this was well before anyone was hashtagging MeToo), but he went on to say that a smart, confident woman, when there are few in attendance, can be an incredibly powerful catalyst for customer acquisition. This shove was precisely what I needed to more consistently project that confidence and hold my own with anyone. After some serious anxiety, and the requisite missteps heading into the first few, I found my stride and realized he was right. This confidence shift tipped the scales and from there my career successes began to build. I often find myself as the only woman, or one of only a few on panels and in meetings. Before this period, it would have been a source of insecurity. Today this is often the source of strength that has propelled my career forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is hard to pick just one because if I am really honest with myself, so many people had a hand in my career journey: family, friends, people you meet on airplanes. It isn’t only the people you work with. If I had to pick one person who stands out amongst the others it would be my outside counsel when I first entered the lending industry. As I mentioned earlier, I had limited mortgage experience initially, but she helped me to learn the documents, the risks, how to navigate borrower entity structures and agreements, loan purchase agreements and repurchase agreements… Basically all the legal aspects of lending. She was in effect law school for me and was my right hand. We even introduced new lending programs together. To this day I consider her a dear friend and an incredible support. I am not sure what my life and career would look like today had I not had the incredible fortune to work with her as closely as I did.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Well, that is an easy one! Brene Brown’s TEDx talk on vulnerability and shame way back in 2010. The idea really resonated for me that when we hide experiences, feelings, circumstances out of a fear that others will not want to connect with us, this results in the actual lack of connection we are so hungry for. I finished watching the talk on YouTube and promptly ordered everything she had written up to that point. I continue to read anything and everything she puts out. I listen to her podcasts almost daily, read her blog and follow her on social media. She is my leadership guru. The idea that being imperfect and allowing your imperfections to be seen by others as a means of connecting with and leading teams was and continues to be freeing for me. I try very hard to demonstrate my lack of perfection with my teams. One recent example through COVID work from home, on video meetings all day long, I found myself feeling somewhat unmotivated and plagued by a general feeling of malaise. I thought, ‘Wow, if I am feeling this way, my team must be as well.’ So, finding balance, disconnecting and trying to establish boundaries was the topic for my weekly sales meeting. I told my teams it was OK to turn off work, decline meetings, and take a lunch break. The response from the team surprised me. They were grateful to have been given permission to be human, and they felt more connected because I shared that I was.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Cinderella was right — a great pair of shoes can change your life!” A long time ago a friend sent me a card expressing this sentiment. I still have it in my jewelry box. Confidence is contagious and draws others to you, customers, employers, even strangers… And if a great pair of shoes makes you feel fantastic about what you bring to the room, then buy them. Stock your closet full of them. Wear them every time you need a confidence boost. Wear them every day.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

As a result of the ‘07–09 real estate crisis, homebuilding came to a grinding halt and new home starts remained well below the 50-year average for almost two decades. The lack of building combined with a spike in new household formations has resulted in a shortage of 3.8 million homes according to Freddie Mac and 5.5 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors. Additionally, the margins on entry level homes have become razor thin for production homebuilders. So, they moved up market, further contributing to the shortage of affordable housing. It really is a classic supply and demand situation.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Single family homes in the US are on average over 30 years old. What this means is that many homes are staring down a level of functional obsolescence. Most homebuyers, especially first-time homebuyers/entry-level homebuyers do not have the ability nor the finances to take on the level of rehab that unlocks an aged home’s value and brings it up to modern standards and tastes. On the other hand, professional real estate investors do have the skills and experience to do so. LendingHome provides financing to investors for this purpose. LendingHome borrowers are acquiring, rehabbing and selling properties at a price point below the national average, and in line with the first-time homebuyer price point. I feel good about our lending programs in that they both facilitate this value creation and address the lack of affordable housing.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Investing in single family real estate has always been dominated by the small guy. I’ve had the opportunity over the past several years to witness several investors who began with very limited experience and financial backing, grow into large players in the space. I love seeing those successes and being part of their story.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

As I am not a home building expert, I am not entirely sure what home builders could do. But in terms of other lenders, I would say that as an industry we can continue to find creative financing solutions that support investors and builders who work within the price points that qualify as affordable and enable them to do more.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Lenders could create loan programs that encourage home builders to build entry level homes. Communities and society at large could be less quick to reject affordable housing requirements in new developments in their backyards (resist NIMBY-ism). They could recognize that there is enough to go around instead of operating from a lack mindset. Perhaps there is an opportunity for investors (i.e., flippers), lenders, municipalities and community organizations to partner and rehab homes with a specific first time home buyer in mind, taking a bit less in margin on the flip. I would love to see this come to fruition in under-served communities where home ownership rates are low.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I am not a legal scholar, but I think this question, and ultimately answering it, is a bit of a double-edged sword. In mid-2020, I wrote an article for a private lender publication related to the unintended consequences that government legislation had on lenders and landlords — large and small — with the foreclosure and eviction moratoriums enacted during COVID-19. Remember, more than 60% of all single-family rental properties in the US are owned by small owners with 10 or fewer. Yes, of course, people should not be put out of their homes in the midst of a global pandemic, but there is a slippery slope when the government interferes with the rights and remedies outlined in mortgage and lease contracts. That said, I think the current level of legislation in the real estate and lending industries is sufficient.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s OK if not everyone likes you. People who have the biggest impact often ruffle some feathers. When I first became a manager/leader I wanted my teams to like me but learned quickly that being too nice makes it difficult to have tough conversations. There is a difference between being approachable but respected and being liked. You don’t have to be perfect to succeed. I always thought I needed to do things perfectly and fully know how to do everyone’s job. Instead, it is far better to surround yourself with great people, even those you know are smarter or more talented than you. They make you and everyone around them better. It is perfectly acceptable, if not downright critical, to set boundaries and to turn off work. COVID stay at home orders really drove this idea home for me; the complete lack of separation between work and home life. Days all blended together. I still fail at setting boundaries most of the time, but I am getting better. It just makes me better at work and at home. Go with your first gut instinct on hiring; hire slowly but fire quickly. That little nagging feeling in an interview or in the first few weeks usually turns into a disaster after 90 days. It is way easier to let someone go early in their tenure due to poor fit than to make changes later. Good leaders operate on high-level strategic efforts, call them the level 10s, but are also willing to get down into the weeds with their people when necessary. Call that the level 1s. For everything else in between, just let your people do their jobs. Clear the way for them and then step aside so they can execute.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Assume the best in people. Give everyone the benefit of the doubt. Every conversation these days feels so charged with dissent and conflict. We assume that when someone doesn’t agree with us that they are arguing with us, dismiss them as ignorant or stupid, or even take it further and assume someone will take what they believe is theirs. What if we could start a movement where we all just took a breath and listened for understanding and agreement in our interactions. Maybe we would all be a little more accepting, forgiving, tolerant of one another. Imagine how many lives would be impacted by that shift.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Martha Stewart. I have always found her business savvy and ability to reinvent herself inspiring. Plus, I love her subtle sense of humor. I have aspirations of being able to bake, entertain and decorate like her, but usually end up crying over a failed pie crust. So, clearly, I would definitely not host. That would be way too much pressure.

