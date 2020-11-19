Stephanie Carter: “You need to have a purpose”

I want my readers to know that homeschooling is a labor of love. Homeschooling is not easy, but the rewards and successes for deciding to take the responsibility of educating your child and guiding your child to their unique purpose for their life is well worth all the trials.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Carter.

Stephanie Carter is passionate about homeschooling. Her passion grows out of a deep desire to see children, particularly African American boys, fulfill their life’s purpose through an education customized to the child’s interests and gifts. She feels that is it important for parents to know about educational freedom, and to empower parents to take complete educational responsibility and place their child’s education into their hands.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

My husband, Phillip Carter, brought me to this career path. He had encouraged me to write for years. I had drafts for 4 books on my laptop that I didn’t complete. When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the schools to close, my husband encouraged me to post 10 homeschooling tips for his Facebook friends, who suddenly, had to teach their children at home. My post was shared over 100 times and I realized that there was a need. His encouragement inspired me to write and publish, Trials and Successes: Effective Teaching and Learning at Home, and to continue publishing and releasing books that will help others.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I don’t know if this is the most interesting story, but when I released my book, I was happy that I was finished, and I was ready to move on to something else. However, when a friend told me soon after my release, “You are officially an author,” her words changed my perspective on what I had just done. The role of author is different than any other role I’ve had in my life. I’m a wife, a homeschooling mother, a daughter, a sister, an accountant just to name a few of my many roles. But authors affect the lives of millions of people every day. Authors’ words remain alive forever. Authors’ works influence and inspire long after they’re gone. I had added my name to that group, and that brought a sense of accomplishment, a sense of responsibility, as well as a sense of obligation. These three things motivate me to publish more.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

My biggest challenge was not knowing when to finish the book. I’m a perfectionist and I was constantly changing my text, changing the order of my chapters, and changing the layout. By doing so, I prolonged my book’s completion. I didn’t think that people would read the book if it wasn’t perfect. One of my close friends, who is also an author, told me that people can’t read or be blessed by your book until you release it. She told me to set a date for completion, stick to that date, and let it go. It will be okay. That’s what I did, and I would encourage other aspiring writers to do the same. Get it done. It may not be perfect in your eyes, but it will be a blessing to someone else’s.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t have any funny mistakes. I’m a perfectionist. Maybe down the road, when I look back my mistakes may be funny, but not now.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on three educational books for children, one recipe book, and a novel. I’m excited about the educational books because I expect them to become a series of books. Regarding the recipe book, I love to cook, and I love to teach so I’m combining the two into a book for parents and children alike. I’ve had the novel in my head for 30 years and now I’m finally putting in on paper.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I think the most interesting story is the one I told about how my oldest son and I grew four plants as a science experiment in his younger years. I mentioned that the fourth plant was not growing as fast as the others, but when we nurtured it, the plant began to grow, and it eventually surpassed the others. I shared that story to inform my readers that all children are unique and grow at different rates and nurturing slow growth can turn into potential greatness.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I want my readers to know that homeschooling is a labor of love. Homeschooling is not easy, but the rewards and successes for deciding to take the responsibility of educating your child and guiding your child to their unique purpose for their life is well worth all the trials.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author?” Please share a story or example for each.

You need to have a purpose. Ask yourself why you are willing to spend your time and energy to create a literary work that will be read by your loved ones, your friends, and total strangers. It must be a reason. Know that reason. You need to have support. You need someone in your corner to encourage and push you to keep going during times of discouragement or to tell you when to stop. You need to know a great editor. You want to have a product that is easy to read, and you want to release a professional product, no matter what the literary genre. You need to know that you have the confidence to believe that the words that you write will matter to someone. Your words will entertain, inspire, motivate, or encourage others, and if you believe in what you write, so will your reader You need to know your audience. I wanted my book to be an “easy read” because homeschooling families or potential homeschooling families need information that’s to the point. Parents are juggling so many things and I wanted a book that could answer their questions quickly. I knew my audience.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Competitiveness. When I feel that I can’t do something or when I’m told that I can’t do something, I try my absolute best to live up to the challenge. Homeschooling was a challenge for me, especially when I was told that it wasn’t the right choice for my sons when I believed that it was. I plan and I will complete that challenge. Publishing my first book was a challenge, since I had started but not completed three others. I strived to complete it and I did. I make every book, every struggle, every roadblock a challenge so that I can give it my all.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love the Book of Proverbs in the Bible because it is the book of wisdom. You can have knowledge and understanding, but you need wisdom in order to use knowledge and understanding effectively.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a chain of schools throughout the country where the education is based on the learning styles of children. It is one of the ways that education can be tailored to the child instead of the child being tailored to the education. That is one of the benefits of homeschooling — you can make your child’s education as individual as a tailored suit.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!