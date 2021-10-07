Stephan Zoll of SIGNA Sports United: “Guidance ”

​Guidance — You want to make it easy on an online device or a mobile device to find the right item quickly. That requires deep descriptions of the products so you can filter very granularly. You don’t force consumers to browse through thousands of offers, but instead filter and bring it down to the five most relevant offers. You have certain finders — a couple of questions to find the right bike frame or tennis racquet. Make it super easy to find the right item quicker and you convert the consumer better.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing SIGNA Sports United, the global tech and e-commerce sports platform, CEO Stephan Zoll.

The ex-eBay and Sears executive has had one of the busiest years of his career. SSU has been on the acquisition trail in the United States buying up the leading tennis platforms, Tennis Express and Midwest Sports. They announced a business combination with Yucapia Special Acquisition Corp to list on the NYSE, and simultaneously announced their intention to acquire bike specialist WiggleCRC, which when completed, will place them at the top of the pack of bike retail platforms globally.

And he’s not done. On the horizon is further growth, evolution and staying front and center of the post-pandemic mega trends.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born, raised, and studied in Germany and spent a year in the U.S. as an exchange student in the late 1980s, which was the beginning of my fondness for the US.

I studied law and worked briefly as a lawyer but soon realized I wanted to do something else, so I switched to consultancy where I was lucky enough to work on projects from the US to the Middle East. What interested me most was retail and especially ecommerce, so I joined eBay to run various functions and businesses for them as a general manager, including businesses in Turkey, Sweden and in Germany. I joined SIGNA in 2018 and helped found SIGNA Sports United where I now serve as CEO. The international exposure throughout my career has positioned me well for my role at SSU as we expand globally.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ve had a very interesting career in the retail space and loved being part of the growth of ecommerce but joining SIGNA and being a part of what we do every day at SIGNA Sports United, getting more people active, enabling more people to really indulge their passion for biking or tennis or hiking up mountains or whatever, that is exhilarating. What we are building is interesting — to say the least.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

There can be many language misunderstandings when you work globally, and most of them result in funny conversations. I think the takeaway is not to take yourself too seriously and to persevere.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes, we’re working on many projects, we’re becoming a listed company this fall, we’re integrating newly acquired companies in the US, we constantly investing and pushing the boundaries in technology and we’re looking also to expand our bike business in the US where we see huge opportunity. Expanding into a region like the U.S is incredible, it doesn’t get more exciting from a business perspective.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s said often because it’s true — you must like, preferably love, what you do. And you must feel like you make a difference, and every single employee does make a difference. As managers, we have to ensure our people know they’re valued and what they do keeps the firm thriving.

You have to set an example and encourage a culture of work — life balance. Gone are the days where it’s assumed one must sit at their desk all evening to be a good employee. I would tell colleagues in our industry to find an employer who sees the value in healthy, happy employees, in fact, come work at SIGNA Sports United — we’re hiring!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful to many people, my family as well as many bosses and colleagues along the way who have been great mentors and friends. Those who lead by example with strong morals and ethics and encourage their teams to do the right thing. They’re the people who teach you the most.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think you start within your own microcosm and from a human perspective — try to do the right thing and be fair and open with the people around you. Be a good leader and treat your employees well, that is what I try to do every day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One change is that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the pandemic?

Long before COVID19 we were seeing a steady rise from offline to online retail and our business model is aligned with that. The pandemic obviously accelerated that trend, and we believe this movement is the future of retail. We continually invest in technology and in our people to find ways to make the online shopping experience a great one and ensure our customers want to come back. We work tirelessly to stand out and differentiate ourselves. A large subset of our customer base is the sports enthusiast, they invest heavily in their apparel and equipment, they’re experts in their sport and deserve and demand the best choice, service, and an ongoing relationship.

We also partner with offline stores through our tech platform. More and more stakeholders in the sports ecosystem are embracing the idea that by connecting with a platform like ours they can help their business capture opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t. While we own more than 100 webshops in 20 countries, we partner with 500+ connected, but independent offline stores and have more than 1000 brand partners. This gives customers the sports category specific experience just for them. All these shops and partners are powered by our technology. We have 7 million active customers buying bike, tennis, outdoor sports and team sports products. Our webshops include leading brands Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Tennis-Point, Tennis-Pro, Probikeshop, Outfitter, Campz and Addnature.

We have just entered the US market this year with our tennis vertical, Tennis-Point announcing acquisitions of two of the leading tennis retailers in the United States, Midwest Sports and more recently, announced our intention to acquire Tennis Express. We’re adding resources and expertise, especially on the technology front, to these already well-established firms, making the experience even better for the customer. The tennis industry has seen explosive growth in the US with more than 4 more million people picking up a racquet in the last year. The USTA predicts the number will continue to grow.

The sports ecommerce market in the US remains extremely fragmented and so we are very excited about the opportunities there are for our other verticals, especially in Bikes. Bringing our tried and tested playbook to the US is the plan.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

My personal belief is that they will continue to exist, but not in the way that they exist today. I think there’s a very strong need and desire for consumers to go out and engage in the physical world. But the expectations they have are obviously changing. The shopping experience is not so much a pure shopping experience anymore.

At SIGNA Sports United we continue to evolve our ‘temples’, which are a small number of physical premises that are much more than a store. For example, this summer we partnered with Les Pyramides and opened our first tennis temple in France. Les Pyramides is a sports club with amazing tennis courts and swimming pools etc. We added a Tennis-Point offering right there in the middle of the club making the customer experience completely unique. This is how I think the offline experience will evolve. You need to offer more than just a product.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Specializing in a certain customer segment and really understanding what that customer segment wants and how you can address that in a specific or tailored way is imperative. We are an integral part of the sports ecosystem; we live and breathe sports. Our employees are sports and tech enthusiasts who mirror our customers. We partner with official tennis bodies like the ATP and the ITF, and this year we were the official distributor of Tour de France 2021 products. We understand the customer and their requirements. I believe that’s been key to our success.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

It’s very difficult to compete on price only. But if you’re differentiating your business with a specialist assortment in sports, it’s a different proposition. You can’t find 90% of the SIGNA Sports United Bike inventory on Amazon for example. Similarly, an enthusiastic tennis player who takes a lot of care in what racquet he plays with or what the stringing of the racquet is, that customer is very unlikely to buy the racquet on Amazon either. Specialization is the name of the game.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s about having the right assortment, putting the right prices out there, and delivering it at the right terms, speed and quality. If you don’t do that, people will never be satisfied and never come back. But these basics obviously increase in terms of quality levels and service levels. You must be excellent operationally.

​And then there are four differentiators that make your proposition to consumers special. These are inspiration, guidance, customized services, and engagement.

Inspiration — You can inspire your consumers with vertical-specific or product-specific campaigns. For example, in tennis we leverage the stars of the game to spread the words for us in terms of marketing messages. When Serena Williams or Roger Federer says, “If you want to play like me, buy this tennis racquet at Tennis-Point,” that is obviously inspiring for the tennis enthusiast.

​Guidance — You want to make it easy on an online device or a mobile device to find the right item quickly. That requires deep descriptions of the products so you can filter very granularly. You don’t force consumers to browse through thousands of offers, but instead filter and bring it down to the five most relevant offers. You have certain finders — a couple of questions to find the right bike frame or tennis racquet. Make it super easy to find the right item quicker and you convert the consumer better.

Customized services — Tennis racket stringing, for example. We string 100,000 tennis rackets a year and every individual tennis player gets a different stringing, it’s not a one-size-fits-all stringing. We customize the bikes we sell. We customize team jersey sets for the teams we support. Customization at scale is very important.

Engagement — The last aspect is community engagement. You want to engage with the consumer before and/or after the transaction, independent on the transaction. Digitally we do that by connecting to communities, tennis communities or outdoor communities, where we are a merchandise partner of choice. That way you keep on top of what the consumer needs, what they think of your products, it enables you to be even more of a specialist. You must be part of the community you’re serving.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We have started a movement! We are getting more people active every day. It’s hard to find a silver lining in something as devastating as COVID19, but if there is one, it’s certainly that more people are more interested in getting fit and healthy.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You’ll be hearing lots more about us in the United States, we’re very proud to be listing on the NYSE and have big plans for our presence in the country. You can keep up with our news on our website that is constantly in evolution or on social platforms like our LinkedIn profile.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!