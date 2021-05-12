Stella & Mary Keaton Render of Render Sisters: “Have a positive mindset, set goals and be prepared to WORK!”

Have a positive mindset, set goals and be prepared to WORK! — The industry can be challenging, and to stay in the game you need to be positive and goal oriented. It requires a lot of practice, developing relationships, fine tuning your craft, and networking your music. We have had to work on our time management skills to get all of this accomplished.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Stella & Mary Keaton Render.

The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, throughout their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready for bigger stages. Their debut songs “Lost Boy,” & “Count On Me Count On You” premiered in 2020, with the song’s videos featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV. They’ve also made national TV appearances on RFDTV’s Market Day Report and the Emmy award winning TV show, Teen Kid News. In 2021 they are set to release an emotional cover of “Love Hurts,” along with several more original songs which showcase their harmonious God-given talents. Even prominent Music Row Magazine journalist Robert K. Oermann summarized in his weekly column, “Their talent is way beyond their years.”https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/a0f75225a1de3c916e03a14de73f9246

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Stella & Mary Keaton! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

We grew up on our family farm in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We are small town girls who love the Lord and music. We grew up singing in church and small stages around Arkansas and the mid south.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Our grandmother was a music teacher and had a passion for music and harmony. Once she realized we had musical talent, in early elementary school, she began her work on us. Ever since then we have been singing harmoniously.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Sure! This just happened recently, actually. We shot our entire “Black Roses” music video with Stella having a broken ankle. We removed her cast, propped her up in the different scenes, and then went to work. We had to tape the straps of the shoes onto her ankle because it was too swollen to buckle. It was certainly a struggle, but we got it done!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, one time we were in a recording studio playing for a producer and MaryKeaton was playing the guitar and she accidentally played it in the wrong key; this made Stella sing way too high, and it was very embarrassing. We learned to always be prepared, and have an open mind when playing a song.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are currently working on an EP! We have 3 songs available now, and 3 more to be released. We recently released a lyric video and it neat to capture the footage for that in our hometown.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Always be prepared — When we were doing one of our first interviews, they asked us to sing and we were not expecting that at all and we were not prepared and we messed up! Always look presentable — We had what we thought was a “phone” interview and it turned out to be a “Zoom” interview and we did not look as put together as we should have. Always check the weather — One time we were shooting a music video outside and it was entirely too windy, and we did not have a plan B. Luckily, we were not on a strict time schedule and we were able to wait some time for the wind to calm down. Always have a backup plan — In the music industry you HAVE TO be flexible, therefore you always need a plan B. Have a positive mindset, set goals and be prepared to WORK! — The industry can be challenging, and to stay in the game you need to be positive and goal oriented. It requires a lot of practice, developing relationships, fine tuning your craft, and networking your music. We have had to work on our time management skills to get all of this accomplished.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay positive and flexible. Keeping a positive mindset will help to always encourage others you’re working with and keep your spirits up. Being flexible will help you in every area, because something is always destined to go wrong and if we are willing to modify and adjust, we can move forward and get the job done.

You are both people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If we could start a movement, we would start a “love movement” as there is so much hate in our world, for no reason. If people would open their hearts and love people, everyone would be much happier. We are all beautiful, unique, and broken people, we need love.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our first person is our parents. They have been in our corner since day one. They have always helped us along and watched our progress. They encourage us when we need that little extra push and they enable us to do the things that are needed to improve our music business. We owe everything to them.

Our second person is Pam Tillis. Pam has been our #1 mentor since our beginning. She saw something special in us that we didn’t even realize existed and has encouraged us to grow and develop our work ethic. She has taught us to be authentic, to strive to improve everyday and to always look for ways to be inspired.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Only worry about what you can change” if you can’t change the situation, then why worry about it?

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

We would like to have lunch with Dolly Parton. We would like to know what advice she has for building a name and brand from the ground up. She has had such great success as an entertainer and we would love to know what advice she has for young artists like us!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find us on FaceBook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube under @RenderSistersMusic. We’re also on all the major digital music platforms where you can find us by searching for “Render Sisters.”