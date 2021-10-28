Stef D’Orsogna Of Sonnyboy: “Make sure your message is clear”

Make sure your message is clear. When we opened we tried to do too much from breakfast, lunch and dinner. People didn’t know if we were a coffee shop, cocktail bar, wine bar, cafe, brunch spot or a date spot.

As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Stef D’Orsogna.

Stef D’Orsogna is the Co-Founder of Australian Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant Sonnyboy, located in New York City’s Lower East Side. The trusted Lower East Side establishment, with Founders originally from Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, is a coveted spot with a menu that maintains the restaurant’s Australian identity. Dishes are influenced by an array of different cultures taking inspiration from Asian, Middle Eastern, Spanish and Italian cuisine. Sonnyboy’s menu is market-driven and vegetable-forward, served in an ambiance that is elevated and community-driven.

Stef has curated a list of predominantly Australian and New Zealand natural wines that come from smaller producers in some of his favorite regions. He is aware that New Zealand, and especially Australia, still have trouble shaking the reputation of producing super heavy, jammy and fruit-forward wines. For that reason, he has selected wines to showcase from the cooler regions of these countries, as they feel more European and Old World than what many people portray of Australian and New Zealand wines. The new wine list contains fresh, bright and energetic wines from select producers that make special wines in small quantities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

I’ve always been surrounded by food from a young age as my Dad’s side of the family are first-generation Italians who have a fairly large family run butcher shop. My earliest memories of falling in love with food were visiting my Nonna on Sunday nights where we would be served the tender veal cutlets, slow-cooked coniglio or fresh pasta with a homemade sugo. As I grew older, Dad and I would come home from the butcher shop with the best cuts of meat we could find and then spend the evening grilling and talking about the best way to cook each piece. I think growing up in this environment where I have so many good memories surrounded by amazing food is what will always give me joy when running a restaurant.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I like to serve food that is not tied by any boundaries of one cuisine. I think it is important to draw on inspiration from a range of cultures to create food that is light, fresh and at its core, is driven by seasonal produce. I believe this is why there are so many great restaurants in Australia as we have so many different migrants influencing our dining scene. It’s not uncommon for the best Australian restaurants to have influences from Asia, Italy, Greece and the Middle East on the one menu.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

We have had so many maintenance issues at key moments, as well as many things that were out of our control that had huge negative impacts on us in the early days. Our walk-in fridge went down on our first weekend of dinner service. Our boiler went down in our first few months. Our electrical wiring blew in the middle of a brunch service. We had 4 months of heavy road work directly out the front of the restaurant in our first summer. We can definitely laugh about this now, but they were very difficult at the time! The key lessons I learnt was to always be diligent in properly assessing the previous equipment in a restaurant space. But also, these issues are just part of the business we are in and it’s so important to not drop your head when things go wrong that you cannot control.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

As mentioned above, we had so many little technical issues when starting out. A number of these affected service, but we were also able to overcome many of these through extremely late nights trying to fix the different issues. These would then definitely affect my attitude towards those around as I felt like everything was against me. I think as I’ve grown I have learnt to not let things you can’t control affect you. I will still sometimes slip up but I like to think I’m a better person to be around when issues arise.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It has to look good in photos. Everyone eats with their eyes first and I believe if the dish looks beautiful and is all over instagram, the dish can be less harshly judged on flavour. It definitely does frustrate me, but that is the reality!

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Easily cooking some meat over flames while being outdoors with your mates and some great wine. I love to get out of New York when I can and nothing beats a weekend of cooking in upstate New York.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I try to get to new restaurants and bars in the city and see what new things others are doing. I also love to travel overseas when I can and I get a lot of joy out of being in Europe.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We have a new bar concept I’m trying to find space for in downtown NYC. We have been looking since January and have been close a number of times. We have the team, brand and concept all ready to go but just need the right space!

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Don’t overreach and focus on doing one thing really well. I would also say learn to delegate as that is something I’m still working on!

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Surround yourself with good people who have similar values to yourself. We have an amazing team working for us at the moment and I believe that it is because all are great people. They may not all have a wealth of experience but I believe our training program will bring them up to speed quickly.

2. Don’t take shortcuts. We took a number of shortcuts on the build out to try and save costs at the beginning. These ended up costing us more in the long run because they broke or they just looked really bad.

3. There is nothing easy about the restaurant business. Be prepared for 20 hour days of hard work. This goes back to my first point of making sure you surround yourself with good people as you will be spending a lot of time with them.

4. Make sure your message is clear. When we opened we tried to do too much from breakfast, lunch and dinner. People didn’t know if we were a coffee shop, cocktail bar, wine bar, cafe, brunch spot or a date spot.

5. Make sure you’re having fun and enjoy the ride. If you aren’t having fun then there’s no point being there.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

For brunch you need to get the Ricotta Hotcake. It is full of flavor but the texture is so light and fluffy. At dinner, our Chicken Parm is a must. It’s a true Australian pub staple and I think ours is the best in NYC.

