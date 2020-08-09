Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

STEEP LOVE

Inspired by my son Jeff ♥️ April 2, 1984 ~ May 2, 2020. Written May 3, 2020 I’ve been on a journey that has reached many new heights and continues to rise and deepen, and through it all one of the most valuable, vital, and true knowings I have is that you must know yourself, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Inspired by my son Jeff ♥️ April 2, 1984 ~ May 2, 2020. Written May 3, 2020

I’ve been on a journey that has reached many new heights and continues to rise and deepen, and through it all one of the most valuable, vital, and true knowings I have is that you must know yourself, love yourself, know who you love, and love them well. Open yourself fully to receiving love from yourself and others. Know how love feels, and make that the most important thing. Don’t let anything else come first.

Feel love for yourself and for your loved ones and for what you love in the world everyday. Make that your most important desire, your highest excitement that you follow. Steep yourself in it.

But first, know yourself. Know who you really are and why you really are that way. And know what you’re not. Let go of everything else.

Don’t be in a hurry. Don’t try to fix people. Don’t defend who you love. Just love who you love, sit with them, be with them, feel them. Not forced love, not ethereal love, but love at their core essence. Get to know them at the deepest level.

Take off the mask. Put down the finger. Drop the weapon. Shed the armor. Put away the ego. Let go of the fear, the judgment, the to-do list, the rushing around to accomplish tasks, the keeping yourself busy, and the worry about what everyone else might think.

Don’t live on the surface. Go deep. Don’t be afraid. Let love touch you at the deepest point, the part you didn’t allow yourself to go before. And show that to the world, because that is how you heal yourself. That is how you give yourself the highest, purest, easiest experience of peace and joy. That is how you live. And that is how you help your loved ones heal and rise and know joy. That is how you help the world.

Jan Edwards, Soul Inspired Life Sculptor, Ghostwriter, Editor, Writer, and Genius & Joy Self-Realized Life Guide. Thegeniusandjoylifeexperience.com at https://www.thegeniusandjoylifeexperience.com/

https://linktr.ee/edwards.jan
‘Helping the Highest Version of You Come Alive ~ In Your Work and In Your World!’
is Jan's gift. A published editor, ghostwriter, author, and Intuitive Life Sculptor, Jan has a passion to guide people to discover, experience and express their authentic essence. She invites them to live in their Genius & Joy Zone, their higher self, to design the life and work they long for. Combining intuition, mental acuity, heart connection, creativity, and industry experience, Jan cuts through the muck, to connect her clients to align with their inner resources, feel-good emotions, and innate signature energy. In having uncovered the most direct pathways to her own ‘coming alive’ and authentic signature life force, Jan is able to discern valuable intricacies sometimes hidden beneath the surface of her clients and their projects. She lives intuitively and attracts what she needs and wants by "following her feel-good."

A conscious introvert-turned-entrepreneur, her 36 year career spans: the Hospitality industry; Wedding/Meeting/Event/Banquet Planning & Coordinating; Teaching & Tutoring; Writing/Editing; Nutritional Counseling; Thermography & Natural Health Marketing; Health Product Sales; Patient Education & Marketing; and Chiropractic Consulting.

Creations: Host/Creator - Permission To Come ALIVE!; Founder/Past President - The Holistic Chamber of Commerce Orange County Chapter; Creator/Writer/Editor - The Gifted Ghostwriter; Creator/Marketing Consultant/Coordinator - One Source Wellness; Co-Creator/Host/Writer/Promoter - Holistic Source Radio; Creator/Facilitator/Promoter - Master of My Dreams Master Mind; Creator/Facilitator - Partners In Believing; Consultant/Coordinator - People Growers of America; and Creator/Coach - The Quest Guide Genius & Joy Zone Life.

Appearances: KUCI Radio; ‘Choices 4 Women’ Podcast; ‘What Is Your Holistic Lifestyle?’ Radio; ‘Free Your Spirit Tina Talk For Women’; ‘Business Marketing Made Simple’ Seminar; ‘Business Recovery is Self Discovery ~ You are Here to Blossom!’ Seminar; ‘Who Are You?’ Holistic Chamber of Commerce Seminar; ‘Being Authentic’ Holistic Chamber of Commerce Panel; ‘INspired To Change’ Nedalee Podcast; ‘HOLOS’ One Day Retreat; ‘Prosperity 2013’ Seminar; ‘Lyceum Live’ Talk; People Growers Corporate Marketing Workshop; ‘Master of My Dreams Holistic Master Mind’; Orange County Corporate Lunch Talks; and Top 12 Nominee in 2012 Collaborative Orange County Business Leader Awards.

Publications & Mediums: Huffington Post; Washington Post; Thrive Global; Renew Magazine; Addiction Professional; Natural Society; Gatehouse Media; Medium.com; Living Fit OC; Books; Websites; Social Media sites; Holistic Source Radio; Business Branding; Bios; Elevator Pitches; Digital Marketing; Programs; Sales Scripts; Presentations; and Speeches

Currently residing in Carlsbad California, Jan is deepening her inspirational & intuitive work with individuals & groups and her current businesses: The Gifted Ghostwriter - Eagle Eye Editor and The Quest Guide ~ Genius & Joy Zone Life Design. Her Traveling Ghostwriting and Editing services are available throughout California, and she is publishing her co-authored book "Inspired To Change" in 2020. Her newest inspirational ventures include leading FLOW Women's Circles and half day writing-visioning-creating workshops and one day inspired transformation retreats.

https://www.facebook.com/jan.edwards.5203
http://www.thegiftedghostwriter.com/
https://www.thegeniusandjoylifeexperience.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Mm987oj1jBquSOiJtOsBg
https://medium.com/@jan_edwards

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Learning to Love Yourself

by Dawn Demers
Community//

Who Do You Love The Most? A Guide To Why Your Relationships Are Failing.

by Savannah Bohlin
Well-Being//

How To Be the Type Of Person You Want To Meet

by Caroline Jordan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.