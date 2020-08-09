STEEP LOVE

Inspired by my son Jeff ♥️ April 2, 1984 ~ May 2, 2020. Written May 3, 2020

I’ve been on a journey that has reached many new heights and continues to rise and deepen, and through it all one of the most valuable, vital, and true knowings I have is that you must know yourself, love yourself, know who you love, and love them well. Open yourself fully to receiving love from yourself and others. Know how love feels, and make that the most important thing. Don’t let anything else come first.

Feel love for yourself and for your loved ones and for what you love in the world everyday. Make that your most important desire, your highest excitement that you follow. Steep yourself in it.

But first, know yourself. Know who you really are and why you really are that way. And know what you’re not. Let go of everything else.

Don’t be in a hurry. Don’t try to fix people. Don’t defend who you love. Just love who you love, sit with them, be with them, feel them. Not forced love, not ethereal love, but love at their core essence. Get to know them at the deepest level.

Take off the mask. Put down the finger. Drop the weapon. Shed the armor. Put away the ego. Let go of the fear, the judgment, the to-do list, the rushing around to accomplish tasks, the keeping yourself busy, and the worry about what everyone else might think.

Don’t live on the surface. Go deep. Don’t be afraid. Let love touch you at the deepest point, the part you didn’t allow yourself to go before. And show that to the world, because that is how you heal yourself. That is how you give yourself the highest, purest, easiest experience of peace and joy. That is how you live. And that is how you help your loved ones heal and rise and know joy. That is how you help the world.