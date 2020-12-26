Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Staying Young With Mobility, Flexibility, Balance, and Symmetry

Four Things You Can Do To Stay Ahead of The Aging Curve

When we’re young we have a lot of energy; our bodies are strong and flexible. But as we age, as early as in our 40’s, our bodies start to change. It’s not noticeable at first but with time, our joints, ligaments, and tendons become more rigid and we feel “stiff”.  We may favor a sore joint and lean on one leg or use one arm more than the other, and this leads to a loss of balance and body symmetry. We start to lose muscle mass and bone density which affects our overall strength. As a result of these changes, we become less active and we start to fall down the rabbit hole towards “old age”.

Sounds scary I know, but don’t despair!  There are things you can do to postpone, reduce and even counteract these changes and live an active, healthier, longer life.

  • As a start, stretch daily. We often see athletes stretching before and after a workout, but stretching is not just for competitive athletes. Stretching is vital to everyone’s good health. Stretching promotes blood circulation and brain activity, decreases body aches and pains, and increases your energy level. Start each day with stretches and easy movements. There are two types of stretches – static and dynamic. For static stretches, gradually and carefully move your body joint or limb into a normal position and just beyond its comfortable range of motion. Once you feel slight tension in the muscle, hold the position. It should not be painful. If you feel pain, ease off or stop that stretch. Avoid bouncing or any other movements which could overstretch the muscle and result in injury. Hold each stretch for about 15 seconds. Some examples of static stretches are knee-to-chest pull, child’s prayer,  seated hamstring stretch, and shoulder stretch, to name just a few. Dynamic stretches involve some movement …. Examples areside stepping,walking with high knees, lunge walking, straight leg kick outs,  back pedal walking. The list for all stretches is long, and more examples of static and dynamic stretches can be found on the internet. Regardless of how much athletic activity you do during the day, morning stretching is best to help you wake up and feel better. If morning stretching doesn’t appeal to you, choose whatever time of day works for you, and keep at it daily.
  • Strength training, i.e, using weights, stretch cords, or other forms of resistance offers many health and fitness benefits. In addition to strengthening muscles and bones, it helps you lose weight and keep the weight off.  Be mindful to work your body parts in pairs – chest and back, hamstrings and quadriceps, biceps and triceps. This will help with better body posture, balance and symmetry as well as help prevent injury. It’s ideal to include strength training three times a week in your routine, with a rest day between.
  • A sub-set of strength training is to build a strong core. Your core muscles are those from your neck to your pelvis. And they’re not only the proverbial “six pack” in your abdomen. Core muscles also include those at the side of your torso and in your back, running lengthwise along your spine. A strong core will help prevent lower back pain, improve your posture and balance. Work your core three to five days a week.  Examples of core strengthening exercises are face down plank (on your toes and forearms), side planks (on one elbow with your legs straight and your feet stacked one on top of the other), flutter kicks on your back, hip raises (bridges), etc. 
  • Do your stretching and strength training in front of a mirror, and watch your body motion. Particularly look for symmetry and balance of your shoulder movement and hip movement. Aim to correct any imbalances left to right and front to back for better body posture.
  • Cardio exercise is any exercise that increases your heart rate for a prolonged period of time. Common examples are running, walking, cycling, swimming, kick boxing, aerobic classes, etc. Doing cardio for 30 minutes or more five times a week, will strengthen your heart, increase your lung capacity, burn calories, and reduce your risk for heart disease.

There you have it. Instead of using age as an excuse for doing less in your life,   incorporate these four sets of activities into your daily routine, and be healthy, active and enjoy life.

Frank Adornato

    Frank Adornato, Owner, Coach, Speaker, Triathlete, BSc, MS, Certified Fitness Specialist at TRI-IT-ALL, LLC Health and Fitness

    Frank Adornato has merged the experience of 32 years in corporate management with more than 40 years as a competitive athlete. He shares those experiences with endurance athletes who want a competitive edge, as well as with people interested in a healthy lifestyle, and he provides the tools and motivation needed for better physical fitness, general health, and improved personal productivity.

    CORPORATE BUSINESS EXPERIENCE:
    In 2002, Frank retired after a successful and gratifying career at a major Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company. There he created and managed departments with staffs of more than 85 people. His strengths include excellent analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills, strong written and oral communications. He has traveled extensively around the world to meet with individuals from industry and government agencies. He has made numerous presentations and lectures to groups as small as ten people and to audiences of more than 1000 people. He has published numerous articles in journals in the field of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs. He was the President of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society.

    ATHLETIC AND COACHING EXPERIENCE:
    Frank began running as a member of his Freshman high school X-C track team. Sports and athletics have been an integral part of his entire life. He played competitive tennis for more than nine years, and moved on to the sport of triathlon in 1985. He has been competitive in the sport of triathlon for more than 35 years, traveling throughout the United States and internationally to train and compete. Frank has raced in more than 100 triathlons, including five Ironman finishes, two of which were the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii. He raced as a member of Team USA in the 1999 Long Course World Championships in Sater, Sweden. He has also raced many “fresh start” marathons including NYC and Kona, Hawaii, where he was the age group champ M55-59. Frank continues to train and compete.

    Frank earned a Fitness Specialist Certification from Raritan Valley College complementing a graduate degree in pharmaceutical health science. He was an invited member on Raritan Valley College’s Fitness Specialist Advisory Committee. He has also been certified as an ASCA Level 2 Coach.

    In 1995 dba TRI-IT-ALL, LLC, Frank began coaching individuals and groups interested in personal fitness and / or racing competition. He provides personalized training programs, one-on-one coaching and interactive clinics. His clients include novice athletes as well as age group champions in the sports of marathon and triathlon. In addition, Frank also works with individuals who are interested in becoming more productive by being healthier and more fit.
    Frank has published multiple paper books and e-books and has written more than 100 articles on fitness and competition. He speaks to corporate and community groups on the value of health and fitness to personal and corporate productivity. He is a contributing writer to the Paradise News magazine of Pinellas County.

