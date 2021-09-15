Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Staying Productive as an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs always have many tasks to accomplish and are typically forced to take on various roles in their business. With so much to get done, it can be easy to become distracted by answering emails, talking to teammates, and solving problems that come up during the workday, leaving important tasks unfinished. This causes many people […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Entrepreneurs always have many tasks to accomplish and are typically forced to take on various roles in their business. With so much to get done, it can be easy to become distracted by answering emails, talking to teammates, and solving problems that come up during the workday, leaving important tasks unfinished. This causes many people to work longer hours and take progressively less time for themselves, creating stress and an unsustainable schedule. Below is some advice for staying on task and productive as an entrepreneur so that you can accomplish your career goals without becoming burnt out.

Become a Good Delegator

When you’re an entrepreneur it’s tempting to take on a lot of work at your company yourself and solve every problem that comes up personally. However, it’s not feasible to work this way continuously, and doing so will distract you from your larger goals. Learn to rely on the help of your team members and effectively delegate tasks that don’t require your personal expertise. This will help reduce the number of people asking you for help and distracting you from what your work on a day-to-day basis.

Make a Schedule

There are many effective ways to schedule tasks, including time blocking, mapping, and quartering. Experiment with different ways to manage your time and find out which one is the most effective in helping you stay focused on specific tasks and accomplish the right goals. 

Use Tools Effectively

There are many different kinds of productivity software that can assist you in being maximally productive, including ones that can automatically answer certain customer service inquiries or help you eliminate common electronic distractions. Effectively utilizing these tools can help you cut out unnecessary, repetitive work so that you can finish what’s necessary and important to your company.

Don’t Multitask

Multitasking has been shown to be ineffective and less efficient than focusing on a single task. Eliminate multitasking from your workday and plan your schedule so that you only need to focus on one thing at a time in order to increase your productivity.

Being disciplined and creating a schedule that works for you is the key to being maximally productive. Entrepreneurs should plan ahead and stick to their commitments in order to achieve their goals and sustainably grow their companies.

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez Profile Picture

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Community College President and CEO at San Diego Continuing Education

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Ph.D., has long studied the role taken by educators and administrators of color in shaping educational and welfare reform in the United States. He himself has taken such a role in San Diego. On a federal and policy level, he has worked with a number of legislative task forces, including his current service on the California League of Community College's Advisory Committee on Legislation and the Noncredit Coalition. On a more student-level focus, he is currently the president of San Diego Continuing Education, one of the four divisions of the SD Community College District. In this capacity, Dr. Carlos Osvaldo Cortez oversees more than 40 thousand students a year across seven campuses and over 200 off-site locations. He has dedicated his educational and administrative life to centering the underserved populations of San Diego and the surrounding areas.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Productivity at work
    Community//

    8 Effective Tips to Become More Productive At Work

    by Colin Simpson
    Courtesy of Shutterstock
    Community//

    5 Practical Ways to Become More Productive as an Entrepreneur

    by Jacqueline Mayfield
    Courtesy of Monster Ztudio via Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    10 Daily Habits Of The Most Successful Entrepreneurs

    by Holly Sutton
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.