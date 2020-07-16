Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Staying Optimistc During Chaotic Times…

Optimism is a Mental Attitude Reflecting a Belief or Hope That Outcome of Some Specific Endeavor,or Outcomes in General,Will Be Positive,Favorable,and Desirable. Definition: en.wikipedia.org-wiki/optimism

By
peggy -anke by unsplash
Optimism – the doctrine or belief that everything is beautiful, including what is ugly. – Ambrose Pierce

Staying optimistic during these chaotic times is very important, but difficult to do while the Pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests are still happening through out the United States and the World. Negativity is thrown in front of our faces all the time through media and other social platforms. Whether we like it or not, we are constantly hearing and seeing it and unfortunately we will continue to for a long time.

These are some steps on how to be optimistic through our current troubling times:

  1. Get Body in Shape- Exercise, Diet and Sleep. This will help you stay relaxed.You’ll be able to face the days with calmness.
  2. Master Yourself- Let go of the Victim Mentality. You Got This !
  3. Learn to love Failure- Failure will bring success and give us strength.
  4. Accepting Others Just the Way They Are- and not to Idealize them to be something they are not.
  5. Chart Your Own Path- Decide on your goals and pursue it with Passion. This will give you purpose and confidence with any bumps that comes across your path.

They’re are many more ways to stay optimistic. I think doing these 5 steps is a start, and may be helpful in staying optimistic in our difficult times or whatever hardships you are going through in life. Situations may have become slightly better, but we are not quite there yet. With optimism we can all be hopeful and positive with ourselves and other people. It’s important to be kind to yourself as well as others. Because we don’t realize it, but we really are in all this together.

If we stay steadfast and try our best to be optimistic in the present and in the future. We will to able to conquer any adversity physically,mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Optimism will keep you resilient in difficult times.

It’s not that optimism solves all problems; it just that it can sometimes make the difference between coping and collapsing.

Lucy MacDonald – Learn To Be an Optimist
dayne topkin on unsplash

I have struggled through difficult and chaotic times myself.When the Pandemic started it was really scary and kind of stressful. It was strange at first having to wear a mask whenever I went outside and to do the social distancing was even stranger. Also, when the Black Lives Matter protests started it was so sad to see the fighting among people of different colors. It’s disheartening to still see all this going today and everyday. I live near downtown San Diego, California, during the protests for the Black Lives Matter. There was so much destruction, looting and vandalism. It was out of control. It was hard to hear and see the Police throwing tear gas at the people protesting. Later the protest became more peaceful which was a relief. Times has changed and now we have a new normal. With all this chaos going on nowadays, staying optimistic is needed. I like this quote, ” Breathe. It’s a bad day, not a bad life.” – dailyquotesO

Staying optimistic through these chaotic times is possible and important. Optimism will help us be confident and hopeful that good will overcome evil as long as we remember to stay optimistic.

Self-belief,optimism and hard work,these things don’t guarantee to get any of us to the top,but they at least give us a fighting chance.”

Jason Ayres
tea-heflia on unsplash

    Teodora Nav, Student in Web Design and Web Development at Independence University

    I currently live in San Diego, California.I'm an Outdoorsy Gal that enjoys hiking, the beach, likes sports and Drawing and Painting with watercolors. A Foodie, learning French and Training for a Marathon. I'm also passionate a about empowerment.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

