Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Staying motivated during down times.

How do you stay motivated when it seems like nothing is happening the way you want it to?  Or in the time frame you want?  If you are anything like me, you want it when you want it.  Yesterday. Life has plenty of ups and downs.  We know this however it doesn’t change the fact that we want to […]

By

How do you stay motivated when it seems like nothing is happening the way you want it to?  Or in the time frame you want?  If you are anything like me, you want it when you want it.  Yesterday.

Life has plenty of ups and downs.  We know this however it doesn’t change the fact that we want to always be on the rise.  Naturally. It feels good.  It lifts the spirit.  The down turns are no fun and if you let your mind focus on a downward trend, that is where you will stay.  The longer you stay there, the harder it is to get out of it.

I have found having a daily routine helps me avoid focusing on the down times too much and accomplish most of what I want to get done for the day.  Without it, I flounder.  

My daily routine looks like this…

  1. Make coffee.  
  2. Coffee is vital to my survival and ensures my mood is generally good for the day.  Without it, I find I am tired and cranky by early afternoon.  
  3. Create a list of what you want to accomplish for the day.
  4. Make a list every day of what you want to get accomplished.  Have a notebook or use your computer.  I prefer to have a notebook that I can carry with me.  I have found over the years if I write something down, it sets the intention.  I often do this while I am having my coffee!Work through your list and check off each entry as you accomplish them.  If you don’t get through your list that day, move items to your list for the next day.  This will keep them top of mind and save you the hassle of going back and looking for outstanding items.
  5. Exercise. Once I have had my coffee and made my list, I head out for a bike ride.  Truth be told, I never want to do it.  Never.  However, it has become a time where I can clear my head and after I have ridden a few miles, I have more ideas for my day.  And I always feel great after I do it.
  6. Shower and get ready for the day.
  7. I know this seems like a no brainer but for those of us who work from home, sometimes this just doesn’t happen.  I get it.  I have found by forcing myself to do this daily, it sets my mind in work mode and no matter what comes up, I am ready.  There’s nothing worse than a last-minute zoom meeting and you are not camera ready.  And trust me, when you turn off the camera mode for the meeting, everyone knows why!
  8. Build your calendar. 
  9. Build it for the day ahead or for the week with time slots to accomplish your goals.
  10. I have blocks for creating content, writing, planning, client sessions and me.  I build my slots around when I know I will be on point.  Be sure to schedule a break during the day and step away, even if just for 15 minutes.  It presses the reset button for the remainder of the day.

When working with my clients, I strongly recommend they create a morning routine, write it down and commit to sticking to it as best they can.  I have always used lists at work.  Adding list making to my personal life has been helpful, especially when I was going through my divorce.  It gave me a sense of normalcy when nothing seemed normal.  It helped me to stay motivated rather than focusing on all the negatives which can lead to that slippery slope of blah.

Figure out what morning routine works best for you and start designing your day!

Melissa Bonnet, Coach at www.thedivorceplanner.com

Now that I’m on the other side of divorce, I have made the choice to leave my executive-level corporate life behind to help women come out of their divorce gracefully, with as few surprises as possible by preparing you every step of the way.

As a child of a less than amicable divorce, coupled with my own experience, I bring a unique perspective the table to help you avoid common mistakes along the way.

It does take courage.

It does require self-control.

The most important thing you can do is be prepared. I am here to help you.

And I am here to tell you, it will be okay. You will be okay.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Stay Motivated

by Alyshia Hull
Community//

6 Proven Ways To Accomplish Your Goals In The Next 30 Days

by Steve Spring
Community//

Daily Rituals Are The Secret To Success

by Anna Wood

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.