Staying Healthy through a Pandemic!

In conjunction with the global pandemic itself consistently taking centre stage, and in addition to the pandemic reinforcing the daily reminder to each of us around the world for how we are continuously impacted and impeded…the hot topic of vaccines has become the primary focal point of our collective verbiage and of our perpetual concerns. It is for this imperative and timely reason that my radio/podcast guest of last week on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, Dr. Joe Nieusma, was the most logical choice for whom to have sequentially showcased and to have interviewed on my programme.



Admittedly, I was pleasantly surprised by how the conversation with Dr. Joe had evolved and had unfolded. For anyone who might not be well-versed or well-educated on subject matters pertaining to toxicology, Pharma, and such, it could be possible for anyone to mis-interpret or to falsely presume Dr. Joe’s bio as appearing misleading to both the underlying and the overt truth for which actual side of health and wellness, Dr. Joe definitively is firmly entrenched.



I was fascinated with Dr. Joe, and his bold, no-holds-barred approach to placing the microscope on both sides of all interconnected issues as it relates to what often becomes controversially heated within current day discussions, and for what is undeniably on the minds and in the faces of the collective. Dr. Joe did a fantastic job simplifying the vast complexities of the multi-faceted and the multi-layered details and considerations for what is often perceived as so-called ‘truth.’ ‘Truth’ as it is often portrayed or is depicted through media, through special interest groups, or for where and for how the monies gets funnelled VERSUS the truth for what gets submerged, diluted, skewed, manipulated, spun thus creating chaos and confusion, thus an optical illusion or a sense of fear mongering takes hold of the average person who finds themselves feeling adrift, coupled with being left to their own devices to have to somehow dissect it all. However, one does not have to go it alone, make sense of it on their own nor feel crippled with the task of making truly informed decisions when it comes to the imperativeness of one’s own health and one’s own wellness. This is the credible area of specialty and the reputable niche level of expertise of Dr. Joe Nieusma!



It is no secret that the current COVID-19 vaccines were created and brought to market at mach speed. This has precipitated much outward reticence and inward angst for those who are currently questioning, ‘Do I or don’t I?’ with respect to potentially accepting or receiving the vaccine. Certain stages of pre-trials, clinical trials, research and development can take up to two years alone for any set juncture within the standard process of vaccine formulation. Specifically speaking, there are five different types of preclinical toxicology study in the evaluation of vaccine safety: single and or repeat dose, reproductive and developmental, mutagenicity, carcinogenicity, and safety pharmacology. Dr. Joe succinctly and simply unpacked this in layman’s terms for the benefit of myself, the global radio listeners and the podcast subscribers.



We discussed the whole ‘mask versus no mask’ controversy, in which Joe was exceptionally candid in stipulating his personal/professional stance on this issue, his contemplative reasons to support his confidently declared position, coupled with his extensive background for knowing the ins and the outs as it pertains to the science combined with the common sense of it all. I very much appreciated the humour Dr. Joe brought to this otherwise heavy and dry subject matter. He is a great story-teller in addition to being an extremely down to earth person. On a couple of occasions throughout the course of our conversation with one another, I made it emphatically clear that I would most certainly invite Dr. Joe back on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald for a round two discussion. This was one interview, whereby I felt that the time had elapsed far too quickly, and not enough (additional) information was covered for what I would have ideally prefered. What was covered, however, was certainly more than enough for anyone tuning in – – to want more! That is the sign of not only a phenomenal interview, but equal to that, a true indicator of a truly amazing guest! Thank you, Dr. Joe! I thoroughly enjoyed our time together on the airwaves. I would confidently know that the listeners and the podcast subscribers would equally echo my sentiments!



Regardless of the position people have taken with respect to this ‘Pandemic versus Plandemic’ – – yes to vaccines, no to vaccines – – yes to masks, no to masks and so forth – – if you are one who considers yourself a critical thinker…if you are someone who is committed to learning and growing…if you are someone who is open and receptive to learning from a variety of various perspectives; albeit contrary to your own…if you are one who is able to release their own ego; acknowledging that we don’t know what we don’t know…but are however, apt, willing and eager to perhaps learn something new…this is the podcast interview/radio guest for you!



On behalf of both Dr. Joe and myself, we wish to mutually express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to not only read this Feature Article, but also extend our appreciation to you for graciously clicking on the enclosed podcast link! Dr. Joe and I are extremely receptive to anyone here who would like to connect with either or with both of us outside of this brilliant forum! We are both committed to serving the collective in our own uniquely distinctive ways, and we are equally dedicated to paying it forward for the benefit of all!



Regardless of one’s held positions, opinions, viewpoints, or stances on anything as it pertains to the global Pandemic, please know that both Dr. Joe and myself respectfully wish each of you and everyone else around the world…only our very best. Please stay safe, healthy, and uplifted!

“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS DR. JOE NIEUSMA?!

Dr. Nieusma is the fearless CEO/Chief Toxicologist at at Superior Toxicology & Wellness, an international scientific consulting firm which he founded.

For the past thirty years, Dr. Joe has been active in toxicology research. He has been able to improve water quality and remove carcinogens from treated water. He has assisted private clients to review their medical records and help them to eliminate unnecessary prescription drugs from their profile.

As a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Vitro Biopharma, Joe helped market stem-cell related products for diabetes research to scientific, pharmaceutical, and ultimately medical markets.

With the overwhelming options for better health, we are often left confused and with more questions than answers.



Dr. Nieusma provides solutions to our medical questions, giving us back the power of our own health.