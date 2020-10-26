Staying Healthy Is A Necessity Nowadays – Sheru Aangrish

As more and more people are getting into stressful lifestyle, busy schedules, unconventional career options and emotional problems, the health risks are increasing too. Staying healthy is a necessity nowadays, especially with the COVID-19 crisis the world is facing. People’s general interest in health and fitness has grown astronomically over the last few years, as the fitness revolution has gained traction globally. Especially in these difficult times, when we are dealing with a global health crisis, people are investing more time towards their physical well-being and striving to develop a healthy, and immune body. Apart from that, they are also gradually understanding the importance of maintaining a fit body, as it contributes to several aspects like confidence, mental wellbeing.

Fitness is an important part of our overall health for many reasons, but what exactly is fitness? It doesn’t mean that you can lift really heavy weights or even run a marathon, although people who can do that are certainly fit. For the average person, fitness at a group fitness facility helps us to live life to the fullest and encompasses the three important parts of our being; physical, mental and emotional health. Just like food provides nourishment to your organs, exercising helps to enrich your mind. This is primarily because following a set routine creates repetitive memory which further enhances the mind’s ability to ideate better. Thus, follow a regime for the best ideas to follow naturally!

When we take a look at the demand for fitness in the Indian market, it has seen an upward trend. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, the fitness and wellness industry was majorly hampered. The mindset and motivation which Sheru Aangrish has in himself is applaud worthy. He is a reputed name who has continually changed the scene of bodybuilding in India in the last few years. The founder of Sheru Classic strongly believes that self-motivation begins from a positive mindset. “If you are positive and focused on your goal, nobody can stop you from achieving it.” says Mr. Aangrish. Motivating the youngsters, he has been extensively promoting health and fitness all over the country.

Expanding his horizon, Sheru Aangrish now has his eyes on and set to conquer the USA market. Yes, the international fitness expert’s brand Sheru Classic has collaborated with Jim Manion who is the chairman of IFBB Pro League and National Physique Committee. In a recent press release issued by the NPC, Jim Manion stated, “We are proud to announce the entry of the Sheru Classic in the USA as a collaborating partner with what will be known as the 2020 Sheru Classic NPC National Championships which will be held from November 19 to November 21 in Orlando, Florida.” It was in the presence of Mr. Aangrish and Tyler Manion, who is the vice president of IFBB Pro League.

If you want to start your journey to having a better body to feel great, here are some tips:

Exercise:

Exercise is important for being fit and healthy. One should walk for few minutes everyday to stay fit. It also improves circulation and body awareness and can help combat depression.

Don’t rely on willpower

“If you need willpower to do something, you don’t really want to do it,” says Segar. Instead, think about exercise “in terms of why we’re doing it and what we want to get from physical activity. How can I benefit today? How do I feel when I move? How do I feel after I move?”

Be Sure to Get Sleep

Even though most of us have eight-hour jobs during the day or night, it is crucial to get enough sleep to recharge the body’s batteries. Six to eight hours of sleep will keep the body going throughout the day, but if you happen to feel tired at any point after coming home from work, by all means take a small nap before exercising. You should only nap for about a half hour. This will prevent you from staying up later in the night.

Stay Motivated

An important key to being in shape is to set goals and keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you’ve always wanted