Staying Healthy From Home

By

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and uprooted countless workers across the country. Stores and restaurants have closed, buildings have shut their doors and thousands have had to learn to work from home. Working from home can be extremely stressful, so here are some tips to stay healthy and even improve your health while working from home.

  • Create a workspace. Find a spot in your household to designate as your workplace. Sitting in the same location while doing your work signals your brain that it is time to work every time you sit there.
  • Stretch and exercise. It is important to get up and move around during the day. Stretch, go for a walk or take a quick bike ride to release stress and get your muscles moving.
  • Follow a schedule. Schedules help you create a routine and be more productive during the day. Make a schedule of your requirements for the day and stick to it.
  • Make an eating plan. Create an eating plan for your day. Write down what you will eat at certain times. This helps you maximize nutrition while minimizing overeating. 
  • Keep up to date with relevant information. Make sure that you receive timely and important updates on current events through the news or friends.
  • Prioritize mental health. Being stuck at home is new to many people, and it can cause increased anxiety and stress. Make sure to prioritize your mental health and reach out to professionals if you are concerned.
  • Stay connected with others. It is vital to your mental health that you stay in contact with others, such as friends and family. You can utilize video chats, phone calls and socially distanced “toasts” with your neighbors.
  • Sleep. Sleep can be difficult to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anxiety and worries plague people’s minds daily. To be healthy, it is important to get seven to eight hours of sleep per day. Some tips for sleeping better include avoiding your bed until it’s time to sleep, putting away the electronics before bed and staying active during the day.

Being stuck at home for longer than you’re used to can be a challenge. If your daily routine has changed, use these tips to help keep your health on track and your stress levels down while you are working from home.

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

