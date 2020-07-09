Staying Healthy From Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and uprooted countless workers across the country. Stores and restaurants have closed, buildings have shut their doors and thousands have had to learn to work from home. Working from home can be extremely stressful, so here are some tips to stay healthy and even improve your health while working from home.

Create a workspace. Find a spot in your household to designate as your workplace. Sitting in the same location while doing your work signals your brain that it is time to work every time you sit there.

Find a spot in your household to designate as your workplace. Sitting in the same location while doing your work signals your brain that it is time to work every time you sit there. Stretch and exercise. It is important to get up and move around during the day. Stretch, go for a walk or take a quick bike ride to release stress and get your muscles moving.

It is important to get up and move around during the day. Stretch, go for a walk or take a quick bike ride to release stress and get your muscles moving. Follow a schedule. Schedules help you create a routine and be more productive during the day. Make a schedule of your requirements for the day and stick to it.

Schedules help you create a routine and be more productive during the day. Make a schedule of your requirements for the day and stick to it. Make an eating plan. Create an eating plan for your day. Write down what you will eat at certain times. This helps you maximize nutrition while minimizing overeating.

Create an eating plan for your day. Write down what you will eat at certain times. This helps you maximize nutrition while minimizing overeating. Keep up to date with relevant information. Make sure that you receive timely and important updates on current events through the news or friends.

Make sure that you receive timely and important updates on current events through the news or friends. Prioritize mental health. Being stuck at home is new to many people, and it can cause increased anxiety and stress. Make sure to prioritize your mental health and reach out to professionals if you are concerned.

Being stuck at home is new to many people, and it can cause increased anxiety and stress. Make sure to prioritize your mental health and reach out to professionals if you are concerned. Stay connected with others. It is vital to your mental health that you stay in contact with others, such as friends and family. You can utilize video chats, phone calls and socially distanced “toasts” with your neighbors.

It is vital to your mental health that you stay in contact with others, such as friends and family. You can utilize video chats, phone calls and socially distanced “toasts” with your neighbors. Sleep. Sleep can be difficult to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anxiety and worries plague people’s minds daily. To be healthy, it is important to get seven to eight hours of sleep per day. Some tips for sleeping better include avoiding your bed until it’s time to sleep, putting away the electronics before bed and staying active during the day.

Being stuck at home for longer than you’re used to can be a challenge. If your daily routine has changed, use these tips to help keep your health on track and your stress levels down while you are working from home.