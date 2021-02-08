Staying Healthy and Stress-Free While Away at College

High school graduation season is in full swing, and thousands of these students will soon be headed to college. Although the tempting food and drink and lack of inactivity in the college years can spell doom for many, it is also easy to incorporate some daily routines into your time at college all designed to keep you healthy despite the rigors and demands of a busy college schedule.

Stay Active

Despite a busy class schedule, it is easy for students to find ways to incorporate fitness into their daily routines if they are willing to get creative and think outside of the box. Most campuses offer a student recreation center at no or little extra cost. Wise students take advantage of this service and use it often to maintain both cardiovascular work as well as a bodyweight routine. Not only are campus recreational centers a convenient and cost-effective way to stay fit, they also are an ideal way to socialize and meet other like-minded students. In addition, many schools offer a variety of physical fitness classes that students can even get needed credit for completing.

If organized classes aren’t your thing, it is also simple to incorporate physical activity into your normal daily routine. Experts recommended using downtime between classes to walk around campus as well as taking the stairs whenever possible. Rather than taking the elevator to your third-floor class, take the stairs to get in a little extra calorie burn. Most campuses are bike friendly, so use this culture to your advantage and bike to class when possible. If biking is not your preferred mode of transportation, take the opportunity to park farther away from your destination in an effort to get in some extra steps. Although all of these steps seem small and inconsequential, the results will add up over time if you are committed to sticking with them.

Avoid Illness

New college students away from home for the first time are especially susceptible to getting sick. Living in close quarters increases the risk of students catching a variety of illnesses, including the flu, intestinal viruses, and mononucleosis. This combined with the stress of an increased academic load compared to high school plus a lack of sleep can lower the immune response and up the risk of getting sick. To combat this risk, experts recommend that students be especially diligent about washing their hands with soap or sanitizer. It is also important that students take vitamins and supplements such as gundry md vital reds. Despite the whirl of social activities taking place during these years, it is critical that students take special care to get adequate sleep.

Watch Your Diet

Maintaining a proper diet is often the most difficult challenges that college students face. The good news is that now more than ever, campus residential halls are recognizing the need for adequate nutrition and implementing programs designed to encourage healthy eating. Students can help their cause by hitting the salad bar first when filling up their dorm food plate. It is also wise to emphasize protein over carbs, as this will help to avoid unnecessary weight gain. It is tempting for kids away from home for the first time to go crazy with their eating habits because mom and dad aren’t around to supervise. However, those extra pounds will creep up quickly if they treat every dorm meal like an all-you-can-eat buffet. When not dining at a residential hall, students should be careful to avoid late night pizza binges and other diet-busting activities all too common on the college scene.

Remembering these six easy to follow steps can ensure a healthier and happier college experience: take advantage of campus recreational centers, remain active through simple steps, maintain adequate sleep, wash hands often, focus on healthy foods, and avoid diet-sabotagers.