Staying Away from Negative Peer Pressure

Most of us want to believe that we are so strong that we cannot be affected by peer pressure. At least, I used to think so until I realized that it didn’t have to be one big thing that my squad and I did. Maybe my friends want me to tag along to a party even though I have that assignment due the following day, but oh, life is short, so we should have fun.

We have all felt lonely, and fitting in was the only solution that we had at the moment. This can sometimes lead to the adoption of negative behaviors or cause us to make decisions we wouldn’t have under different circumstances. 

This necessitates the need to find healthier ways to deal with loneliness. I wish that peer pressure could be more positive than negative. If you’d want to learn more about peer pressure, check out my website for more informative articles.

So, how do we tackle peer pressure? Here are a few tips to try.

  1. Be clear on our boundaries

A lot of people are scared of setting boundaries because they might offend their friends. Boundaries are essential as they tell what extent we are willing to go. If one decides that they won’t engage in an activity, their friends should respect that without convincing them that they are missing out.

  1. Be firm on our decisions 

Most people sway on their decisions because they don’t trust themselves enough to know what’s best for them. We have to understand the reasons behind our choices and be consistent enough to stick to them. If friends want to get out for the night and don’t feel up to it, say no and mean it. It doesn’t matter if one will be bored that night or simply asleep. One’s choice should be theirs to make and stick by. 

  1. Make the right friends

When you have the right friends, negative peer pressure stops being a thing. Once one stops hanging out with people who negatively influenced their life, everything changes drastically. 

Worrying about what people would think about everything one did and started doing becomes a thing of the past. One will be able to focus on things that bring peace and happiness. Made friends who encourage one to follow their dreams and goals. Stop trying to fit in and develop that feeling of belonging. 

Summary 

Regret hits us hard. We wish that we didn’t let that friend or partner define our actions. But do we have to wait until it’s too late? 

When the direction we want to take in life becomes clear, many things start making sense. We don’t have to do something simply because others are doing it. We don’t have to say yes to things we dislike because it doesn’t add value to our lives, visions, or dreams at the end of the day. So take that firm step and walk away from negative peer pressure.

    Alma Begovic

