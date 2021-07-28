Staying Active During the Summer Heat

For those who are interested in being active don’t let the weather do not stop you from having fun. In the summer especially, many people might enjoy feeling the sun on their skin and running on the beach. However, spending a long day in extreme heat can be dangerous if you do not properly prepare and take care of yourself during. Below we will discuss different tips to keep in mind when being active on a hot summer day.

Always have fluids in your possession

Heat is known to cause dehydration, and exercise adds to this as well. When running in the heat, you want to make sure you have an adequate supply of water and even other drinks with electrolytes if you prefer to do so. If you do not stay on top of your hydration, you can experience lightheadedness, headaches, nausea and even other more serious side effects if you are doing this for an extended period of time. When it is extremely hot out, this effect can be accelerated and make you more susceptible to experiencing these things. Keep a portable or sports water bottle on you at all times when running, and make sure it has a proper cooling system inside so you don’t end up drinking hot water under an already hot sun.

Only begin after you are well-fueled.

Hydration is important, but so is making sure your body has the necessary nutrients and fuel to keep you energized and healthy. When you are active with an empty stomach, the activities feel harder on your body and you can even experience nausea. Making sure you are properly fueled is also the best way to avoid heat cramps, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion.

Be sure to wear light, breathable clothing

If it is super hot outside, the last thing you want is to be wearing hot heavy clothing. Be mindful of the materials you wear; it is recommended to avoid cotton, and wear materials that are good at soaking up sweat. You also should choose to wear a visor instead of a hat, so that heat is able to escape from the top of your head. If you are wearing sunglasses, make sure they have slip resistance so they are not sliding down your face once you start to sweat.

