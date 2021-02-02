“Stay connected to ourselves”, Dr. Tracy Thomas and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

… ‘stay connected to ourselves’ to see if we are in a reaction or an intention, no matter what else is happening around us. We are always either in a reaction or an intention (it’s just simple physics). So we need to pay attention to which one is happening 24/7. Check-IN (inward) with yourself as often as you check your phone to know if you’re reacting, so you can make a shift before your reactivity runs wild into the refrigerator or elsewhere.

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tracy Thomas.

Dr. Tracy, known as ‘Dr. T’ is an award-winning psychologist, TED Speaker, and Emotional Scientist who has pioneered work in Emotional Sensitivity for more than two decades. Based in California, she has worked with Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to help them and their families overcome a range of mental health, relationship and addiction issues. Through her company, Dr. Tracy Inc. she provides unique training in Emotional Strength, to help emotionally sensitive people gain the tools and resources they need to transform and elevate their lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Like so many people who are emotionally sensitive, my childhood in a word was, well, emotional. From my earliest memories I recall being highly aware of the people in my life and the different emotions that they were experiencing, the two most important being my Mom and Dad, but also, I was very attuned to all of my family members and I felt very connected to each of them. Like other emotionally sensitive people, I was experiencing life in a highly emotional way. I deeply loved my family members, and was so grateful to be in my family. The thing I loved the most was being a family altogether. I loved my Mom and Dad so much and I loved being around my uncles (my Dad’s brothers), my aunts, my grandparents, and especially my younger cousins, who were like my little brothers and best friends. My Dad’s mom, my “Grammy Bernice” was this larger than life figure to me and she was the leader of our family, filling it with some of the greatest emotional energy I’ve ever felt. My Grammy was this tough, resilient, Irish, gorgeous bombshell of a woman, with a heart of gold and a fierce dedication to her family. She was hell-bent on making sure that her sons, daughters in law, her grandchildren, and her extended family were always together, connected and moving forward in life as a unit. Her ability to rise above any negative emotional reactivity going on in our family and to focus her family members on the higher purpose of “the family” over and above any one person was an emotional skill set that I have appreciated, admired, and worked to emulate my whole life. This is one of the driving forces behind my Emotional Strength Training© company, Dr. Tracy Inc.©

As an emotionally sensitive youngster, I felt lots of love around me, and I could viscerally feel how much my family members cared about each other and me. However it was a love that had a lot of painful aspects to it because my Dad’s family has been through multiple excruciating tragedies and losses during his childhood, including both my Dad’s dad and then his stepdad being killed in car accidents. There was something I now recognize as a palpable fear of loss, and a whole lot of grief in our emotional environment, but like so many families no one ever talked about it directly. Instead there was all of this love that people had for each other, but there was also a lot of fear and tension which felt like everyone was worried at any moment that a catastrophe was going to happen. For this reason, what I perceived as the smallest of things, set people off into emotional tailspins all the time. I was a happy kid without this trauma history, so it felt strange that every little thing that happened felt like it was life and death to the people in my family. It was very intense because it felt like the tension was always building up into some recurring set of reactions that could sabotage otherwise perfectly happy moments right out from under us. These emotional reaction patterns were things I was always keeping track of whether I wanted to or not. I was just very connected to everyone around me and feeling the roller coaster of emotions in the atmosphere. While the scientist in me was collecting a lot of data about emotions, I was also able to distinguish the difference between the person experiencing negative emotional reaction patterns, and the person themselves. For example, The Emotional Scientist© part of me could tell the difference very clearly between the person my Dad really was, and the emotions that were sabotaging him. I also understood that the emotions were not based on a current reality but rather a past experience that was recurring in the moment and sort of “having it’s way” with my family members. I found comfort in being able to discern between each of my family members (the person) and the emotions (the pattern) so I could stay connected to the real person and not all of the emotional chaos that seemed so unnecessary to me. It was like living in a movie watching characters say some dramatic lines that had nothing to do with actual reality. In effect, we were all completely fine and very fortunate but no one seemed to realize that. It was like they needed to be in crisis to feel normal and emotional crises were a regular occurrence. As an emotionally sensitive person, I could connect with the core of who each of my family members really were, and not blame them or judge them for the emotions that were happening to them. I could see they were struggling and like most people who don’t have an education about their emotions and how they work, it was concerning as I realized that they didn’t know how to control themselves very well. That felt scary to me and from an early age I recall making a commitment to figure out how emotions really work and how to use them to make a happy family. My family was full of very smart, outgoing, attractive, caring and beautiful people, and I knew they were capable of major success if they got their emotions in check. I was doing everything I could to be as good as I could be so everyone could just be happy together and enjoy how lucky we were to have each other.

The little Emotional Scientist© in me regularly cataloged the struggles and damages our family was incurring. The thing I noticed most of all was that everyone’s emotional reactions were creating real expenses: wasted time, broken relationships, lost promotions, excess spending, missed opportunities, and overindulging in everything due to their out of control emotions.

These emotional expenses were so obvious to me, even though no one else seemed to notice the equation between out of control emotions and out of control expenses. At a certain point when the emotional difficulties resulted in the divorce of my parents and my Dad’s older brother and his wife, things really started to intensify. Things got so bad when my uncle’s emotions got so out of control, that it resulted in alienation from his two sons, my cousins Tommy and Johnny. This was the breaking point for me as I saw my family exploding, imploding and coming apart at the seams. I was so emotionally connected to everyone else without having learned yet how to have a strong emotional connection with my own self, and the emotional pain of these unfolding dramas was devastating to me and my whole family. There was so much damage being created by out of control emotions that it was like an emotional cyclone destroying the family we were desperately trying to be.

I was already an emotionally sensitive person, so every moment I witnessed one of my family members cycling in emotional reactivity, it created tremendous suffering to me that I spent years recovering from witnessing so much damage. Unfortunately, I became collateral damage as my emotional capacity to withstand emotional reactivity was being overtaxed and it was like being in this emotional time lapse, watching my life unfold around me, and unable to change it.

Being increasingly affected by reactivity was eroding away at my naturally bubbly personality, and I was becoming as reactive as my relatives, and by the age of 16, I too was imploding from years of anxiety, depression, insomnia, and an uncontrollable eating disorder. These were all the emotional patterns in the emotional environment of my family, so it’s not surprising that I was recycling them and revealing the level of emotional pain in our family system.

The eating disorder got really bad. At one point when I was 18 when I was desperate to get control of myself, I decided to total up all of the binge food I’d eaten over the years, and when I did, it totaled over 20,000 dollars. Between you and I, 3000 dollars of that was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

There’s a lot more to the emotional expenses that were incurred in my childhood but I want to mention the flipside of things, the other parts of the reality I grew up in. As I mentioned, my family members were amazing, beautiful, talented and gifted people, and I was very fortunate to witness so much love, laughter, camaraderie, and success in my family. My Dad started a family business and invited his little brother to join him and an American success story was born. I grew up observing my father’s tenaciously creating a successful company and the entire family benefited from having a great purpose that would not only support us but it supported our community where I grew up in Northern California. Our family store was at the center of town and my Dad and uncle became pillars of the community, something the whole family took great pride in as we were all a part of something very special. We were The Thomases and while our family was known to have some emotional drama going on, we were also known as a successful family and that was something that kept us going strong for years to come until there was another emotional cyclone that devastated our family again. One we haven’t fully recovered from.

I was very fortunate to have my Mom as a rock in my life, and a person who has loved me unconditionally my entire life. My Mom’s love was and always has been something I could take for granted and feel free to be my true self with, because my Mom, like her Mom, and my Dad’s Mom, all seemed to know that there was a higher purpose than emotional struggles, and that was the purpose of loving and supporting me in becoming my best self. My Mom grew up with almost as much emotionally driven tragedy as my Dad did, and still she was able as a 16 year old teenage Mom to recognize that her purpose of being my Mom and creating a successful daughter was most important thing she could do with her life, and this is what she’s done and continues to do to this day.

My Mom has taught me what unconditional love feels like because like me, she can always see the difference between the real person and the emotions that are operating at any time and she stays focused on the person so they can see their best self, the way she sees people. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, I inherited this emotional legacy of love from her. Her love for me and the ability for her to see who I really am no matter what else is going in, has created an emotional foundation throughout my life that I have been able to build an epic life from.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My Dad, who passed last year from complications due to untreated emotional sensitivity that ultimately created numerous illnesses in his body from the age of 52 on, has been my most prolific teacher. The pure potential that my Dad had along with the emotional pain that he was in his entire life inspired me to create solutions for emotionally sensitive people who needed treatment and support that is specialized to them. My Dad was the most emotionally sensitive person I’ve ever witnessed and like so many people, the biggest challenge he had was admitting to his emotional issues and getting the help he needed for the immense emotional reactivity he was often in. When my Dad used his emotions for a greater purpose, he could make any vision come to life. At the same time, when emotional sensitivity took hold of him and he was captive to negative emotional reaction patterns, he was inconsolable and in extreme pain and that whole emotional cyclone thing just kept repeating itself. During my younger years, my Dad was at the peak of life and he was the kind of person who could decide to do anything and just make it happen. I witnessed his emotional power in action and I was proud to be his daughter when he used his emotions to create with intention. However when his emotions were used to create things out of reactivity, there was no one scarier than him. I knew he sincerely wanted to change that, but he ran as far away as he could from seeking emotional help, including running away from me the more expertise I gained in order to help him. It was quite a painful thing to witness someone being afraid of their own daughter who is spending her life offering sincerely productive solutions to help him.

I loved my Dad (still do) maybe more than anyone I’ve ever known, and I think that is because he needed it the most. He has so little self love and ability to see himself as a good person that he did a lot of things to punish himself in his later years, including being sucked into a religious cult and a group of predators that preyed on his emotional vulnerability. It was unfortunate that negative emotions and the inability to see through his emotions to what was good about him got in the way of him seeing himself as I did, a sensitive man with a heart of gold, and just in need of the ability to learn how to navigate big emotional swings.

My Dad was amazing and in almost everything he did. He was able to execute at the highest levels of productivity and excellence. He had many accolades in business, finance and in athletics. He also created a company that his brother and family continue to this day. At the same time, as I followed my Dad, I also observed that no matter all of the success that he created, being able to successfully navigate negative emotional reaction patterns was his Achilles’ heel, and eventually the thing that took him down. His emotional illnesses eventually took a hold of his life. And so, all of us who loved him eventually just had to let him go, pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and carry on knowing our family member was lost in an emotional spiral (one that ended his life prematurely). My childhood and my life with my Dad has been the most profound teacher about emotions and how important it is to understand them. My journey from the beginning has been one entirely focused on emotions, whether experiencing them or observing them, the intensity was a constant.

Through all of these experiences I managed to be a highly successful student, elite athlete, a friend to many, and from the outside, I seemed like a success story compared to so many people who go through far worse things than me or my family ever have. It was always the inside of the self that I was focused on figuring out and getting my emotional foundation as rock solid as it needed to be for life. In my childhood I experienced some of the greatest highs and some of the lowest lows and that was a major reason I wanted to create a way that the ride though life could be smoother, consistent, stable, and predictable. I was inspired to be able to live in an elevated mood so I could create the most elevated life possible for me and my family. My childhood set the stage for every incredible transformation I’ve done for every client I’ve ever helped and their family members. I have the utmost appreciation for all that my family as endeavored through, all they have given to me, and how all of our time thus far has continued to teach me about the power of using your emotional capacity for your most purposeful intentions, as well as the destructive power of allowing unaddressed emotional limitations to ruin relationships, weaken the family unity, and steal the precious time we have on this planet together. My childhood has created a roadmap for how to help families eliminate emotional reaction patterns that run through family systems causing generations of chaos and loss. It has also helped me create an emotional training system called The Method, so that people who want to change challenging emotional dynamics in their families can do so with a high success rate. My family is the reason that I spend my life in the main purpose each day of elevating the emotional capacity of family members, so that more and more families can live out their potential for generations to come.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

While it’s been nothing short of a group effort from all of my parents, my step parents, my family, my life long friends, teachers, coaches, my weiner dogs, my husband Bruce, and my incredible team of emotional sensitivity coaches, the person at the core has always been my Mom. When you have a Mom like mine who is a highly gifted person and an all out emotional artist when it comes to rising out of the ashes of turmoil and crisis, she’s also just a really great person who is gorgeous, funny, and makes me feel like I can do anything. My Mom is someone with one of the strongest emotional foundations there is. She has great emotional range, and is able to express deep love and connection as well as commitment and dedication to both me and my stepdad Duane. She’s been knocked down a ton in her life and no matter what happens I know she is the strongest person I know and the person whose mere presence in my life puts me at an greatest ease. Just knowing my Mom is there and that she can see the real me through anything else that is happening around me, is her gift and it pushes me to great heights.

Having a Mom that supports me in living my purpose as an Emotional Scientist and the way she supports my purposeful driven company as one of my team members is more than any person could ask of their Mom, and yet I never had to ask. My Mom’s greatest capacity is that she knows what is needed and she does it. Whether emotionally, practically, tactically, strategically or whatever, my Mom makes things happen. As an emotionally intelligent woman of action, my Mom is the person I can always count on to do what she says she’s going to do and that is something very soothing to me in a career where I’m working every day with emotionally sensitive people. As a CEO of a company where we are dealing with people’s most complex emotions and turning them into their greatest asset, my Mom’s support makes that possible and it’s the reason that myself and Dr. Tracy Inc, have been so successful.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

What feels like the most interesting mistake I’ve ever made is to take on a client that I didn’t want to work with, but who wanted to work with me and really pushed me to take her on as a client. This poor woman has been very victimized in her life having been a victim of a very famous terrorist attack in the late 70’s, and she’s spent years trying to recover from very complex emotional issues. She was a renowned attorney and she was desperate for relief from her symptoms. While I wanted to help her, and knew I was likely one of the only people in the world who could help her fully recover from a myriad of psychological disorders, my intuitive assessment of her was that she wasn’t going to follow directions and that she was going to be in need of constant attention. Because of my track record of successfully treating the most complex emotional disorders, I went ahead and invited her to be a client knowing that she might suffer the rest of her life if she didn’t get the proper treatment strategy provided. Instead of trusting my intuition told me to do as well as what my intentions were for my life and my company, I let negative emotions get in the way and guilt overrode my intuition. I treated her for about six months and in that time barely a day went by when she was not in crisis. She was in such an emotional pattern for so long in her life she was in constant need of attention while simultaneously unable to receive any of the support she was getting. She was so sick and spiraled out of control without being willing to get additional support that was being recommended to her and this emotional prison that she was living in began to take its toll on myself and my entire team. I realized all too late that just like my Dad who could be lost in an emotional world of struggle, this person also wasn’t going to take the help she was being given and actually utilize it. Instead she was lost in a world of thinking everyone is a terrorist out to kill her and she never let it in how much support and strategy was being given to her, as my team and I went over and above to help her feel safe and secure as a client. When people truly want to be connected and attempt to get very close to others like she did with all of her daily crisis messages, and then also develop emotional defense mechanisms to push people away and stay in crisis, therefore attempting to maintain the crisis level attention they are familiar with, it’s called Borderline Personality Disorder. This is one of the most difficult disorders that develops from emotional sensitivity and other traumas that need a very strategic emotional strategist to help people recover from.

It was one of the saddest things to watch at the time, and all the years that she’s continued to struggle and check in to let me know how bad she’s doing, it just breaks my heart to see people struggle this way, reaching out for help and then continually unable to receive the very help they want. My takeaway from this was a confirmation of why it is so important for society, not just professionals, to become highly emotionally educated on emotional sensitivity and also why it’s so important that emotional strength training become known to everyone. Because almost everyone has someone in their life that is struggling with emotional sensitivity and all of the emotional reactivity that causes it, it’s important that emotional strength becomes a priority for the population.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

To go ALL IN for your intentions, but most importantly to become conditioned to be intentional. If you want to become someone who helps emotionally sensitive people (and the people who love them) have the emotional tools they need to succeed then it’s about becoming the most emotionally strong version of yourself possible. Being an emotional trainer is something very empowering because our emotions drive every single experience we ever have. If you want to help people be able to shift from an emotionally sensitive, highly reactive, struggling existence, to an emotionally connected, highly intentional successful existence, it takes doing the same thing yourself, and of course, letting NOTHING emotional get in the way. It takes creating a relationship with yourself where you can observe everything that is happening in a reactive way, when it should be happening in an intentional way. It takes shifting all of your reactions into your intentions no matter how big your reactions may be. It takes making your purpose more important than your emotions, and it takes learning how to use all of the emotions you feel into something productive. You’ve got to be willing to turn your frustrations into your creations and a desire to create new patterns of productivity, peace, and prosperity in yourself so you can co-create those with other people who need your help. If you want to become an Emotional Scientist, our emotional training programs are the fastest way to grow your emotional skills. Many people who initially come for help with their emotional sensitivity end up working for my emotional training company, Dr. Tracy Inc. and go on to lead very fulfilling careers helping other emotionally sensitive people. It’s incredibly important that more people go into emotional science as a career as we need more emotional experts in the world right now more than ever.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of the most impactful pieces of media that has resonated with me is the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo TV. As an Emotional Scientist, I’ve been watching these incredible women on these different shows in these different cities and I’ve been transfixed with how much emotional reactivity they struggle with. While I know much of the experiences are strategically scripted, as an Emotional Scientist©, I can see very clearly through all the acting into the “real reality” of what is happening, and there is a lot of emotional chaos and turmoil going on. These interesting, glamorous, smart women, continue to suffer in negative emotional reactions patterns and behavior patterns that are highly unhealthy. Everything I’ve seen shows me that most, if not all of them are emotionally sensitive, highly driven, creative artists who feel totally overwhelmed by the symptoms of emotional sensitivity. Symptoms like reactivity, anxiety, depression, self-medicating, addiction, ADHD, trauma, relationships issues, and more. These shows are so impactful because these are real people who need real help and while they all say they go to therapy, clearly their reactivity is just heightening to new heights as each of these seasons go on. This tells me they aren’t’ getting the appropriate and most strategic support for emotional sensitivity and this is why they are exhibiting such distressing signs and symptoms of the condition. As an Emotional Scientist© and interventionist who helps emotionally sensitive people get the proper treatment for emotionally sensitivity, this helps take the stigma out of getting help because more than requiring a major stint in addiction rehab, these women need more of an Emotional MakeOver© that is tailored to their specific emotional needs and areas of themselves that they need to strengthen emotionally. I’m continually fascinated by how much suffering the woman on these shows can endure as a result of emotionally vulnerable parts of themselves creating chaos and drama that goes far beyond what I believe the network ever intended. I see similar people across many reality shows and it confirms for me how much emotional strength training is needed, especially for sensitive, creative types who work in the entertainment industry.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“If you want something you’ve never had

You must be willing to do something you’ve never done.”

― Thomas Jefferson

This resonates with me on every level. As an Emotional Scientist© who sees our society still at a very emotionally immature stage both collectively and individually, there is this continuous fear about emotions and dealing with them directly. I see so many people avoiding prioritizing and learning important emotional skills that make the difference between a life of suffering or a life of success. We’ve seen as a society just how damaging negative emotional reaction patterns can be and yet there is still a strong pattern in our population that will do almost anything else trying to address their issues rather than to gain the expertise on emotions that everyone needs.. If individually and collectively, we want a happier, healthier, wealthier society that acts out of intention instead of acting out of reaction, then we need to shift from a reactive society to a connected intentional one. And that will only happen when people grow the emotional skills to navigate the power of their emotions and how to direct them for the benefit of humanity. To have an emotionally healthy and wealthy society we have to do something we’ve never done, which is to make emotional training the priority it needs to be for everyone.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My latest book, titled “The Commitments©” is almost completed and will be out in 2021. “The Commitments©” is a follow up to my earlier book called “The Method, The Practical Path To Living Your Purpose and Potential©.” After getting so much feedback from “The Method©” book where fans were writing in wanting to know more about Emotional Strength Training©, it made perfect sense to delve deeper into the core commitments of “The Method©” emotional strengthening framework that has created so many transformations for so many people. “The Commitments©” allows people to go into depth on the main emotional commitments that everyone needs to keep throughout their lives, in order to live the most elevated life possible. “The Commitments©” teaches people how to live a connected, creative, effective life instead of a reactive one.

It’s been an exciting year having launched ‘Dr. T TV©,’ and it’s been a huge success bringing emotional training to more people who need it. For so many years now I’ve been urging our society to make emotional training a priority, knowing that our population is emotionally vulnerable and very emotionally undereducated. In my recent TED Talk from last year, “The Emotional Strength Effect©,” I discussed how we were already in the midst of a worldwide emotional crisis and then this year revealed just how emotionally vulnerable we really are. This is why I’ve created two shows so far and am in the midst of launching a third. I’m creating this crucial content because as an Emotional Scientist© studying myself and other people, whatI’ve found is that our world is missing out on some of its Greatest Assets…We need more people who are Emotionally Strong and empowered to bring balance and purpose into their family and their communities, to face challenges created by emotional limitations, and to amplify triumphs and accomplishments, personally and professionally.

Once COVID struck and the emotional crisis went beyond anyone’s comprehension, I knew of the ways I could help was to create shows that give people emotional training that is critical at this time. It’s essential for everyone to learn how to stop reacting, to harness all of their emotions into their intentions, and to elevate their life out of whatever turmoil it’s in. For this reason, the first show I launched was “Elevate Your Life With Dr. T©,” a show where emotionally sensitive people get the emotional tools they need to succeed. This show is where I interview amazing guests who themselves are emotionally sensitive, high driven people who have turned their emotional sensitivity into their greatest asset. Like my team at Dr. Tracy Inc., these are people who are stepping up in the world and doing the emotional leadership that it takes to transform our society on an emotional level.

Also, I launched “The TEAM©,” which is a panel show where we tackle the most challenging topics of our time, especially the topic of emotions which impact everyone. This show is taking the team approach to every kind of emotional challenge that people are facing at this time, and while the emotional training we provide is world class and is changing lives everyday, it’s also about highlighting how an emotionally competent team works together to create success. Each Dr. Tracy Inc. team member on the show has triumphed over some of the most difficult emotional issues a person can face, and is showing the power of truly elevated emotional leadership at “The TEAM©” level. Each member of our Emotional Training Team is leading people through difficult topics with the most inspiring strategies at a time where these emotional solutions are sorely needed.

The new show being launched at the first of the year is called, “The FLOW©,” and this is the place where we turn your emotions into assets. Since the earliest years in my practice, I worked with many successful people…CEO’s, celebrities, and sports figures, to name a few. Over 1,000 client evaluations, and I found that what emotionally sensitive people had in common was their level of reactiveness. For years, I’ve helped people do emotionalmath, and their Emotional Expenses© had been piling up into the millions of dollars. ALL of these amazing people had lostcountless moments, experiences, and opportunities. They’d lost relationships, family members, jobs, and raises. They’d spent thousandson lawyers, doctors, therapists, and programs, but nothing was addressing the sources of their emotional expenses… that is until they started building Emotional Strength©, and turning their emotions into greater financial assets. “The FLOW©” Show helps people make the connection between their emotions and money, so they can create a limitless flow of resources instead of a limitless flow of reactivity, which is very costly to everyone.

Another exciting development is our “Emotional MakeOver©” retreats. This is an evolution of our Private Recovery Retreats where we customize emotional training for emotionally sensitive people who need an emotional overhaul and are desiring something much more private and luxurious than going into an addiction rehab center where emotionally sensitive people can get more overwhelmed by all the other people getting treatment there. Our private recovery retreats for emotionally sensitive people are tailored to help the most private of people who want a customized level of emotional support and transformation, which is why they are designed for high profile people who need privacy above all else. As time has gone on, we’ve added even more luxury elements to our Private Recovery Retreats resulting in an incredible “Emotional MakeOver©” from head to toe and from the inside out. While these retreats are not limited to celebrity clients, the “Emotional MakeOver©” retreat option is a huge upgrade for celebrity clients who want to avoid going to rehab and exposing their struggles to a large group of people, when they really need private custom transformation that is as luxurious as their everyday life and as private as they need it to be. This is where the emotional struggles of being a high profile person can be transformed in both an elevated and confidential manner.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

From my earliest of memories, I was analyzing the emotions of my parents and other family members like a scientist gathering data and making objective conclusions about the emotional patterns I was witnessing. I was emotionally sensitive so I was always tracking people’s emotions and observing the difference between the actual person and the emotional reactions that were impacting them. My Dad was someone who could be set off into a tirade regarding anything at any moment, so I became very conscious from a young age about emotional reactivity and how to stay in an objective witnessing position, rather than getting caught up in these reactive cycles of turmoil that could worsen through engagement with them. My capacity for connection to others and this innate attunement that I had to people allowed me to conduct very close up study of my subjects, my unsuspecting family members who seemed somewhat unaware that I was taking notes about their emotions and behaviors and writing about these emotions in my journal as a way of discussing them with myself, because most of my family opted out of discussing emotions anytime I brought up the subject. Through years of my life studying people’s emotions, I grew more competent at reading people’s emotional patterns and cataloging them the way people now catalogue playlists. As soon as a reactive pattern started in my Dad for example, I’d know “the rest of song” that was coming, so that if the pattern started with anxiety, I knew it was going to move to impatience, irritation, then frustration, then anger, rage, dominance, swearing, and calling someone stupid. I could see that regardless of whether my Dad knew it or not, these patterns were arising in him and then playing themselves out with the next part of the cycle being, blaming, shaming, and insisting that someone do something better. Then the rant would start all over again and without realizing he was back at the top of the cycle with increased anxiety. The whole pattern repeated itself, sometimes 4–5 times until the pattern shifted to some form of distraction like watching a sports show and trying to say he’s sorry by changing the subject to something more superficial and requiring that others pretend like the rant did not occur. While this is just one version of a reaction pattern, I’ve always been able to track emotional patterns and make a clear distinction between someone’s true self and their reactive self. Having spent all of my younger years in this mode, I eventually received a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology after receiving both a Bachelor’s and a Masters in Business Administration. Whether in the corporate world or in my personal life, it was clear to me that emotions drive every outcome we have in life, so I continued to make them a priority, increasing my research in the area of emotions and applying all of my expertise to myself and my earliest patients I worked with at a world class addiction treatment center for high profile people at the beginning stages of my career in Psychology. Fortunately for the celebs, all of my years as a young Emotional Scientist© set me up for success in being able to quickly identify the hidden emotional patterns operating in any person, and how to replace those emotional patterns with productive ones. To make my process with patients even more scientific, I began using extensive evaluations to understand every aspect of the person, down to the minutiae in order to study them scientifically, so I averted allowing assumptions to get in the way of figuring out what was truly going on with a person and how deeply the emotional pattern existed. It’s been an incredible career of studying people’s emotions well beyond the topics they bring to the table and to get underneath the topical level of problems, into the emotional cause of their reactivity so that they can function at their highest level. Years later, and with thousands of success stories, I’ve been able to resolve for people some of the most treatment resistant, chronic emotional challenges and complex mental health disorders, that were previously thought to be a life sentence of struggle.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

There are multiple aspects to Emotional intelligence. First is ‘self awareness,’ and the ability to keep track of one’s experience and the emotions that are present in you and around you. Second is ‘self-connection’ and the capacity to stay connected to oneself at all times, in order to know if you’re operating in intention or reaction. Third is the ‘ability to communicate with yourself’ and others in an accurate way about your emotions and what you’re experiencing or noticing in others. Fourth is the emotional strength to ‘shift oneself or another from any reactive emotions forward into intentional emotions’ by harnessing the emotions into intentional creative outcomes. Sixth is the ability to develop this capacity in such a way that a person ‘shifts from living in an emotional state of consistent or intermittent reactivity, into a consistent elevated emotional state of creativity.’

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

Intelligence is often about crystallized knowledge that is learned or accessible to a person, while Emotional Intelligence is about maintaining a consistent connected state of self connection, attention and focus regarding one’s emotions, the emotions of others, and the emotions in the environment. As an Emotional Scientist© who works with emotionally sensitive, highly driven people, many of our clients have high IQs or are at a genius level for intelligence and special aptitudes, however it is often the case that this combination of high intelligence along with emotional sensitivity doesn’t always equate to also having Emotional Intelligence. In fact, it’s often the case that some of the most intelligent people struggle immensely with the overwhelm from being emotionally sensitive. This is why my company Dr. Tracy Inc. specializes in equipping some of the most intelligent people there are with the Emotional Intelligence they need to succeed. Otherwise their intelligence is often wasted because their Emotional Intelligence is low and therefore their emotions often overwhelm them or end up being suppressed as a coping strategy. The reality is that the more intelligent one is, it is essential that they purposely build the Emotional Intelligence they need to accompany their level of intelligence, otherwise they experience life in an imbalanced way and unable to use their genius successfully. It is true that some of the most emotionally sensitive people are genius level people who without emotional training may never express their genius into society.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Emotional Intelligence is THE most important characteristic a person can develop because our lives are lived entirely through an emotional experience. The question is always whether someone is living life through negative, reactive emotions that create stress and chaos or whether they are living life through a higher frequency of emotions, of intention, inspiration, enjoyment, happiness, purpose, joy, and love. Emotional Intelligence is the foundation for a connected, consistent, productive, elevated, creative intentional life where a person is able to live their full potential, fulfill their purposes, and make their contribution to society. This is a life where a person is actually leading themselves intentionally towards their desired outcomes, incomes, and where they are in charge of their destiny. Not having Emotional Intelligence often results in a person surviving through life in a disconnected, reactive state of negative emotions that build more stress, struggle and suffering throughout their life as the compounding impact of reactivity tends to create chaos in every aspect of a person’s life, along with exponential negative outcomes that get more complex over time, and a severe impact on one’s financial capacity. This effectively creates a life where things are always “happening” to a person rather than them creating what they want and need to sustain a healthy and fulfilling life.

This lack of Emotional Intelligence creates such significant issues that it’s responsible for a great deal of the mental and physical health conditions that increase in intensity through a person’s life. Emotional Intelligence is the difference between being able to create a life of one’s choosing that is full of growth, opportunity and status, or a life that is full of struggle and strife. The great thing about Emotional Intelligence is that regardless of one’s current conditions or conditioning, creating more Emotional Intelligence through Emotional Strength Training© removes emotional limitations and allows a person to be limitless in their capacity to create the life they envision.

I feel fortunate to share that over years as an Emotional Scientist© doing Emotional Training© for Emotionally Sensitive people, we’ve seen thousands of people rise out of reactivity and elevate themselves out of the darkest, most painful, negative life experiences you can imagine. People with every kind of symptom, struggle and circumstances, have built the emotional strength they need to succeed, and through being able to shift from reactive emotions into intentional ones, I’ve seen people completely thrive through the power of emotional training when they made it a top priority. It has been a constant at Dr Tracy Inc. to have people arrive to a consultation feeling extremely sensitive, overstimulated, overwhelmed, hopeless, powerless, beaten down, addicted, self sabotaging, exhausted, angry, anxious, depressed, sick, distracted, unproductive, in financial turmoil, enmeshed in dysfunctional relationships, and having existed in the same patterns struggle throughout most of their lives. Through Emotional Strength Training© to increase emotional strength for staying intentional, we’ve seen countless clients shift every aspect of their life in record time, after years of unsuccessful therapy and other modalities hardly made a dent in fixing their issues. The reality is that Emotional Intelligence is what allows us to create the reality that we want to live in and when you develop it, you’re operating from a rock-solid emotional foundation in life, from which to build your entire life from. People who have struggled with every kind of emotional difficulties including the most complex mental health disorders like addiction, have been freed from this chronic suffering by addressing their emotional sensitivity directly and by building their Emotional Intelligence as the main strategy for healing, recovery, and overall life success.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

As an emotionally sensitive person who experienced life in a highly emotional way since I can remember, my focus on growing more Emotional Intelligence has served me well. My continual investigation regarding emotions, what they are, how to direct them, and use them for good, has not only helped me significantly, but it has been a way of life for me that only increased as I was developing in my life. Throughout my life I’ve continued to assess what it was that is happening on an emotional level, because this allows me to stay focused and create what I intend, Emotional Intelligence has become much more than a skill I’ve developed, it’s become a way of being that I have conditioned over the course of my life so that I don’t even have to think about it because I’m conditioned through Emotional Training© to operate with Emotional Intelligence.

Building upon the Emotional Intelligence I have had since I was young has allowed me to live a life of purpose, meaning, and fulfillment that few ever experience and many don’t believe is really possible. Because my emotions can either be my greatest asset or my greatest liability, I’ve become incredibly adept at using them for creating many levels of Emotional Training© from beginner to highly advanced for those that want to create lives of great status and contribution, and it’s allowed me to help some of the most influential people in the world who are creating some of the most impactful innovations we’ve ever seen.

Through a consistent process of Emotional Training©, Emotional Intelligence has allowed me to lead myself through my life instead of being on an emotional rollercoaster like so many emotionally sensitive people. Gaining more Emotional Intelligence has helped me shift from serious issues like anxiety, depression, an eating disorder, an autoimmune condition, and living in a state of overstimulation, to being a person who is limitless in my ability to create whatever I want to make happen. I think one of the most profound changes in my life is every time I recognize that I could’ve been stuck in a life with an eating disorder with all of my focus on food, body, weight, and spending my precious time in this prison of suffering trying to lose weight. Instead, I was able to eliminate one of the most fatal mental health disorders because I can direct my attention and my emotions exactly where I want them to go. For a long time now I have gotten to live completely free of that nightmare existence I was trapped in, and all of my emotions are directed in the service of things that really matter to me, like raising the Emotional Intelligence of the world’s most emotionally sensitive people. If I’d continued to waste my energy in the service of trying to be skinny, I’d have missed out getting to impact millions of people who need to know about emotional strength training so they can make their important contributions to society as the emotionally strong leaders we need them to be. For every person I’ve impacted through Emotional Training©, I’m literally changing the emotional environment of the world we all share together. That is the resonating power of Emotional Intelligence.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

Emotions are the main way that we experience life and the main way that we operate through life. For this reason, directing our emotions productively is the best business strategy. Emotions are involved in everything we do so whether it is business or personal, one’s emotional capacity will predict what kind of outcomes occur. Everything is about awareness, connection, communication and collaboration,so Emotional Intelligence is the top business skill that a person needs to learn. Through Emotional Training© of so many people, I’ve seen clients navigate previously challenging terrain with relationships, sales, presentations, and negotiations with the highest level of emotional focus. Through the ability to harness emotions effectively towards the intended outcomes and incomes a person desires, they are able to achieve them consistently. Without this ability, the most emotionally sensitive people often conduct themselves through overwhelming emotions that are distracting and allow them to navigate through things with way too much emotionality. Being overly reactive in business creates chaos, misfires, confusion, miscommunication, missed opportunities, wasted time, and slows down business growth overall. Many problems that people consider business problems or professional issues, are really emotional issues in disguise. These emotional issues are often not resolved through a continual attempt at better business strategies, rather these issues require emotional solutions and strategies that allow a professional or a business to thrive. This is because the emotional strength of a business owner and it’s staff will determine its success.

At Dr. Tracy Inc., we’ve witnessed clients gaining millions of dollars of increases by using “The Method©,” our Emotional Strength Training© system. Once a client realizes how small emotional techniques that they use can create big upgrades in their incomes, they get even more invested in becoming the emotionally strongest version of themselves. We love to see clients create such flow in their life because they can address all of the emotional sensitivities that were previously interfering with their success.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

When you build enough Emotional Strength© to shift all of your or others reactions into intentions, there is nothing that this skill doesn’t apply to. When people use “The Method©” to gain more Emotional Intelligence, they can create and experience all of their relationships in a non-reactive, highly connected way. If every interaction you have with someone is conducted through awareness and connection to self and others, then you can keep reactivity out of the equation. When you can communicate non-reactivity and use intentional language, then communication is not only sent but it can actually be received in an intentional way between all parties. When this happens, people can actually collaborate with each other and create the experiences, and the outcomes, and the incomes, they desire to create together. Emotional Strength© is required for any relationship to be productive and fulfilling, because you need that Emotional Strength© to harness all of the energy within and between people into intentions instead of tracking over to reactivity which is where all relationship possibilities tend to break down. When you have the Emotional Strength© to keep interactions consistently connected and intentional, then anything is possible and a relationship is a truly creative collaboration leading to something really special.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Emotional Intelligence is the key to emotional and mental health, especially for the most emotionally sensitive people. Because it is mostly emotionally sensitive people who develop mental health issues, they need to develop more Emotional Strength© so they can manage all the emotional intensity they experience. Without this, the sheer overwhelm of non-stop emotional reactivity leads to many different mental health disorders, that to a great deal tend to be clustered regularly recurring reaction patterns defined as a unique disorder. For an emotionally sensitive person to continually need to defend against an onslaught of reactive emotions, they develop unconscious coping strategies (more reactions) that don’t resolve the overall issues of overwhelming emotionality that will continue on until such a time that a person develops more Emotional Strength© for managing emotions. Gaining Emotional Strength© for how emotions can be directed intentionally is a vital aspect of Emotional Intelligence that is both preventative and restorative for mental health conditions. Optimal mental health is built on a strong emotional foundation of Emotional Intelligence. If one wants to resolve any mental health issue, Emotional Training© is an important strategy without question.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

My recommendation is that people use “The Method, The Practical Path to Living Your Purpose and Potential©,” an Emotional Training© framework for developing Emotional Intelligence. This allows you to shift your reactivity into your creativity through an emotional strengthening process that you can easily implement immediately.

The Method© has hundreds of emotional training techniques, however these are “The Commitments©” that are the core aspects of developing emotional intelligence:

The first commitment of The Method© is to ‘stay connected to ourselves’ to see if we are in a reaction or an intention, no matter what else is happening around us. We are always either in a reaction or an intention (it’s just simple physics). So we need to pay attention to which one is happening 24/7. Check-IN (inward) with yourself as often as you check your phone to know if you’re reacting, so you can make a shift before your reactivity runs wild into the refrigerator or elsewhere.

The second commitment is to ‘communicate with ourselves and others factually and intentionally’ about what it is that is happening, and what we want to make happen, otherwise we can end up falling victim to reactive stories and that will result in continuous reactive coping and trying to soothe ourselves from our own mischaracterizations of any given situation. As we communicate with ourselves at this level of integrity, we create an entirely new relationship with ourselves full of trusted guidance that we can count on with ourselves, thereby shifting the feeling of aloneness as you face the challenges each day.

The third commitment is to ‘always choose your intentions over your reactions.’ This means that you focus on your outcomes over your feelings, so that your feelings don’t take control of your life and your circumstances. No matter how difficult it may feel to make the shift, just ask yourself, “What are my intentions?” and the answers that start to emerge will start to shift your emotional state immediately. You’ll start to feel inspiration instead of feeling limited, and your creativity will start to flow.

The fourth commitment of The Method© is to ‘say and do ONLY what will create your intended outcomes, with no exceptions’ no matter how tempting it is to do otherwise. This is how you shift out of reactive behavior to a connected intentional momentum for becoming healthier, happier, and more productive. Regardless of what is going on in our world, our creativity can feel more unlimited than ever. This is the greatest medicine there is at a time where self-medicating and “Checking OUT” (seeking outside ourselves for comfort) just won’t cut it anymore. We’ve got to emotionally “Check IN” 24/7 and stay checked in, with a focus on exactly what we want to make happen. This is how we shift from reactivity to getting the results that we want, 24/7.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

One of the main reasons we have such an emotionally underdeveloped society is because no matter how many eons of emotional suffering have passed, we still haven’t implemented emotional education as the foundation of our education system. It is one of my life’s missions to bring my Emotional Training© programs into the education system, potentially through a philanthropic process. If we want an emotionally healthy and wealthy society, then we must upgrade our relationship with emotions and make them our greatest asset from the earliest stages of life. It is crucial to have early stage emotional education as people are developing without the Emotional Strength© and the skills they need to succeed. Without the ability to navigate the emotional environment people are operating with severe emotional disabilities and disadvantages. And for more emotionally sensitive people, they are at the greatest disadvantage of all without their emotional needs for Emotional Strengthening© being addressed. It is my recommendation that educators become highly trained in Emotional Strengthening© so that they can lead students to develop the skills throughout their educational career. This is the first step towards bringing Emotional Training© into a specific curriculum as an identified class and learning track. I feel every student should have Emotional Intelligence class required through each year of their education thereby giving the entire process of learning everything else they learn in school, a major upgrade due to the increased awareness, attentional, and intentional skills that will be utilized in every other class a student takes. Lastly, it is one of my greatest intentions in my lifetime to bring the domain of Emotional Science© to our society and especially our educational system. The success of all of our futures depends on our Emotional Intelligence and we need a segment of our population to expand the scope of Emotional Science© into every industry and institution. It is incredibly important to me that I mentor and develop a whole crop of Emotional Scientists© who transform our society from the emotional foundation, up. This is what my Emotional Training© programs are all about, creating emotional leaders who can transform the education system, the health care system and every other part of our infrastructure. For now, I’m just glad that so many teachers and healthcare providers are seeking out Emotional Training© because they desire to change their institutions and industries.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It is my absolute greatest intention that Emotional Strength Training© become known as the single greatest influence on all of our lives. If everyone was trained in “The Method©” Emotional Training© framework, then everyone in the world would know how to easily shift all of their negative reactivity into positive intentionality, harnessing all of their energy into creative action, creative communication, and creative living, the emotional environment of our planet would be elevated. Once that emotional change is made in our environment, what every single person feels in the atmosphere would be the greatest feeling of intention and creativity they’d ever felt. We’d have an atmosphere of inspiration, joy, exuberance, success, and an enjoyable productivity that comes from being Emotionally Intelligent, the most important intelligence that there is.

On an individual level, I’m proposing a fundamental change to our very emotional constitution. Further reaching, this change could make each and every one of us members of the emotionally wealthy. Emotionally Strong©, society.

Think about this, in last year’s film, ‘One Nation Under Stress,’ we learned about the link between The CDC reports of declining life expectancy and an increasingly stressed America, despite the U.S. spending moreon education and healthcare than any other country. We also learned that in the 1960’s, America had the highest life expectancy in the world, and now the US ranks at the bottom of major developed nations.

With exponentiallyrising rates of stress, anxiety, depression, and addiction, as well as accelerating rates of suicide in the US., it’s clear that our society is not only in a state of distress, but that we’re in an increasing state of despair as people struggle to adapt to our rapidly changing environment. On a largerscale, with 1.1 Billion people around the world experiencing some form of emotional health condition… and failing to make their contribution to society, as individuals and a collective, we are clearly in the midst of a worldwide emotional crisis. If it wasn’t bad enough before, due to the Pandemic, now more than ever, it is essential that each of us develop a rock-solid Emotional Foundationto build the rest of our lives on.

BEING EFFECTIVE, NOT REACTIVE.

The Pandemic has shown us that there is really no more rope for us to hang ourselves with trying to avoid the need for Emotional Intelligence in our society. Emotional Intelligence IS the way through everything that we need to solve in this new era and it’s the main way we will be successful. Anyone opting out of building more Emotional Strength© will likely be left behind and possibly never recover from this trauma. It’s time for people to build Emotional Strength© and be able to be responsible for rising up into the next best version of themselves. The damage that has been created by the Pandemic is so immense that there’s only so much people can continue to count on other people to do all the heavy lifting. The reality is that everyone has their hands full more than ever now, so everyone needs to become a high functioning emotional adult. This is a time where people have to build the emotional resources internally to be able to navigate everything that is required in this new era in humanity. Becoming emotionally stronger simply isn’t optional anymore.

When you are emotionally strong, you have the ability to be intentional and effective in any situation. When you are emotionally reactive, you are reacting to all that is occurring around you, allowing everything outside of you to dictate yourdestiny.

Being intentional and effective is the way through everything, and growing more emotional strength allows you to tackle whatever is on your plate. Everytime you’re emotionally strong enough to change your reactions into your creations, you build up even more strength for the next thing. This is a whole new level of productivity.

This is critical for everyone, because each time we’re being reactive, we are ultimately letting our emotions or the emotions of other people limit us from living our real purpose and experiencing our full potential. I’m talking about a life of action, not reaction…

Where you make the choices, instead your emotions making them for you.

Here is a mantra everyone can use, “EFFECTIVE not REACTIVE.”

For Emotional Strength© to grow, our purpose must drive all of our responses and actions, not just reacting to our emotions. Otherwise, people continue to struggle.

Through self-connection, awareness, selection of our intentions, and a laser focus on our priorities, comes productivity, better outcomes, choices, and freedoms. And as a secondary effect, instead of being a negative influencer, you’ll be a positive influencer in the lives of everyone around you. The good news is that you don’t have to be the next Steve Jobs, Ariana Grande, or member of the Kardashian dynasty in order to be a major influencer of our time. It’s the emotionally strongest people that are going to lead all of us through the future… and everyone can choose how they are going to influence people, right now, starting today.

This is how we can all become ‘The Emotional Strength Effect©.’ Because being reactive is limiting… Being effective is limitless.” You’ll either be limitless throughout your life, or you’ll be limited by all that occurs in your life… and if you began making your Emotional Intelligence a top priority, you can become “The Emotional STRENGTH Effect!©” And as an added bonus, you’ll stop negatively affecting others (who would probably affect you back anyway).

For each person who shifts from reactive to effective, you can begin to live the life that you want. Like I did, and like my clients did, you can:

• Create your own definition of success and happiness

• Live a legacy of productivity and prosperity that you can be proud of

• Share your unique contributions with your family and friends, your community and the world

• The ‘Emotional Strength Effect©’ is real… it’s an emotional Butterfly effect

• Every time you make an emotionally effective choice, it has a ripple effect that can travel halfway around the world

THE MYTH VS THE FACT

The Myth is…

That the smartest, or the most beautiful, or the most talented people, are the most successful

The Fact is…

That the Emotionally Strongest people are the most successful

THE EMOTIONAL STRENGTH EFFECT

With Emotional Strength©, you have a chance to write your entire story as ‘an original.’ What I see when I look at all the terrible statistics about how our society is doing, I don’t see a group of people who are anxious, depressed, addicted, or sick… Instead, I see all of their potential contributions and innovations… and the possibility of never giving them to anybody.

The question for all of us is this: Will we continue the legacy of emotional struggle that has been handed down to us due to a lack of emotional training/education, OR will we leave a legacy of positive emotional impact to share with others as a result of our influence?

In a world that is the most accelerated, demanding, overstimulating, competitive, and now the most damaged, in human history, we need Emotional Strength© to adapt to living in a state of consistent effectiveness.

It may feel like the world is creating you, but you’re creating the world, by becoming The Emotional Strength Effect©.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

While there are so many amazing people I’d like to meet and connect with, Real Housewife of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the person I’d most like to connect with right now. I’ve tracked her journey for quite a while now, and I see her as one of the most amazing people who is also a very emotionally sensitive person. She’s dealing with so much right now with addiction recovery and some of the biggest life transitions a person can navigate. She has experienced some of the horrific challenges of being emotionally sensitive, including a very serious addiction, and as an Emotional Scientist©, I want to share with her some things that will make a world of difference for her. Given that she has seven kids who some of them are emotionally sensitive as well, I feel very drawn to let her know that she is in my thoughts and that I’m rooting for her and her entire family. We’re near each other in California and I’d love to meet up with her and give her some guidance that would be crucial to her success as an emotionally sensitive person. I also admire her courage and know she’s someone who is great company. I want Braunwyn to know that for someone like me that has a laser focused ability to see exactly who a person really is and is able to separate that from the emotions that are sabotaging that person, that I see her emotional sensitivity becoming her greatest asset in the future. I’m a super fan of anyone who courageously and boldly transforms themselves while the world is watching. That makes her someone I admire.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website — DrTracyinc.com

