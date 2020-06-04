“Stay Calm.” With Beau Henderson & Tyra S. Gardner

In life, things tend to happen by chance and I have always maintained a positive attitude and adapted to change because things happen so quickly my parents always told me to prepare because nothing is promised.

As a part of my series about "How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times", I had the pleasure of interviewing Tyra S. Gardner.

Tyra S. Gardner is a Psychotherapist and founder of At A Moments Notice. Tyra specializes in Individual and Family Therapy, Anger Management, Relationships, Phobias, Anxiety, and Stress Management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Iactually wanted to become a Lawyer however after graduating with my Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, I decided to take a break from attending Law School and started working as a Bachelors’s Level Therapist and loved it. I decided to return to graduate school years later getting my Masters Degree in Education and Masters in Clinical and Counseling Psychology and completing a doctorate in Psychology.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since starting my career as a Psychotherapist the one story that resonates with me involves awareness and mindfulness of your surroundings and behaviors toward others.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

The advice I would give in regards to creating a fantastic work culture is for leaders to Listen and Communicate with their staff. These are two areas that I find management tend to lack and once they learn to effectively accomplish these the work culture is amazing.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren

This book helped me to understand my purpose and how I was going to evolve and implement all of this into practice and make a positive impact on my life and of those I come in contact with.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness is a state of being present and attentive on purpose and intentional. Mindfulness is peace, patience without judgment. Mindfulness is gaining a better understanding of self.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Physical Benefits of Mindfulness- Pain Reduction, Stress Prevention, Boost Immune System, Decrease Eating Binges, Control Blood Pressure, and Glucose levels, Improves Sleep.

Mental Benefits of Mindfulness- Reduce Anxiety, Depression, and Anger; Decrease Stress Responses and Hormones, the Thought process is improved

Emotional Benefits of Mindfulness- Enhance Positive State of Mind

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

5 Steps You can Take to Develop Mindfulness and Serenity during uncertain times:

Meditate- Sit quietly and focus on your inner thoughts. Breathe-4–4–8 Technique Breathe in through your nose for a count of 4 • Hold your breath for a count of 4. • Release your breath through your mouth for a count of 8. • Without a break, repeat the entire technique 3–4 times in a row. • Focus on counting when breathing in, holding the breath, and breathing out. Physical Activity- Exercise- Walks and Yoga are great ways to enhance awareness of your body. Balance Diet- Nutrition is important to healthy living and also not having any electronics near while eating so you can Focus- Concentrating on one thing at a time

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Five steps of Effective Support when feeling anxious :

Stay Calm – this helps the person with the process gaining control and becoming calm. Be Proactive- if anxiety is notice ask them if they are okay Ask how can you Help- the individuals thinking and behaviors may be irrational because of their current state of mind but do not take it personally. Do not be condescending- exhibiting this type of behavior can cause anger and make matters worst. Use Action Words to help- examples ask them if they want to go to a new room or help them with their deep breathing exercises.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Resources: Calm App, Stop Breathe and Think app, Headspace App are helpful tools. Learning Yoga, Coloring, Reciting Positive Affirmations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Always be prepared for the unexpected” Tyra S. Gardner (me)

In life, things tend to happen by chance and I have always maintained a positive attitude and adapted to change because things happen so quickly my parents always told me to prepare because nothing is promised.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 Wealth Of Wellness (WOW) Movement

My platform is on the importance & Wealth of Wellness which consist of Emotional Physical, Spiritual, Psychological and Financial.

My primary focus is on Psychological/ Mental Health Wellness. Mental Health is an area that is not taken serious until something happens. I want to educate people on the importance of Mental Wellness.

