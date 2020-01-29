Stay away from people who absorb your energy

Energy.
The power we need to lead a dynamic, determined and determined life.
Everyone needs energy. However, sometimes we can feel exhausted and dead until most of us are even in the evening and even in the morning.
Life is precious and also short. It is understandable that we drag ourselves from there to melancholy and anguish every day, thinking that we may be living better lives.
Throughout history, high energy has been associated with happy and active people, while low energy has been seen as a feature of depressed and cold people. Psychosomatic medicine has shown a strong relationship between mind and body, so the less energy we have, the more prone to depression, anxiety and other temperament disorders.
It is a fact that a healthy and happy person has high energy . How can we pursue our dreams, chase our goals and overcome obstacles without our energy? How can we achieve valuable and meaningful success in life without energy? While it’s true that some people naturally have higher amounts of energy than others, have you ever thought why? Inheritance and our environment are also influencing factors.
Everything is energy!
When we go down to the subatomic level, we see that everything that exists consists of vibrating atoms, that is, pure energy. It can be said that even abstract values such as thoughts, emotions, instincts and sexual impulses consist of energy. So we are actually swimming in a moving ocean, and just like in a real ocean, there are hunters and hunts.
If you are reading this article, you are very likely to be a hunt .
You can be a hunt, of course, but that doesn’t mean you should be a victim. You need to act to make your life better. Here are some suggestions I compiled from Lonerwolf :
- Avoid Long Eye Contacts
Based on my own experience, I can say that these are the biggest energy absorbers. The more eye contact people make, the more you interact with them and what they have to say. In this case, it will be sufficient to make eye contact only occasionally.
- Set Time Limit
Your time is precious and you don’t have to sit for an hour or two and wait for someone to absorb your energy and numb your brain. Set a time limit that you can allocate to that person, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 minutes according to your energy level and follow your limit.
- Learn to Not Respond
This is really important. People who absorb energy observe your reactions by creating things that will ensure continuity for you to continue interacting. You should learn to be neutral in your reactions to your relationships with other people. This requires you to watch your emotions closely.
- Learn not to argue or go to opposite
Yes, you may be really interested, but when you look at it in the long run, you can’t change them without changing themselves – the more you respond to them, the more they will resist and absorb your energy.
- Get Closer With Other People
Getting closer with 1, 2 or 3 people who absorb energy will reduce effort and attention. Just make sure that the ones you take with you are not energy parasites.
- Listen More Than Speak
A person who listens to energy-absorbing people a lot of time is a listening person. The more you talk (especially if you are introverted), the more energy you lose. Your energy will be left to you because using words like “why”, “when”, “how” will make the psychic absorber speak more.
- Try Not to be Surprised by Simpler Issues
Your chats don’t have to be depressed and overwhelming. Feel free to take control when needed and switch to something simpler and more comfortable.
- Animate In Your Eye
Many people claim that imagining that there are light / energy shields around them is really effective in preventing psychic fatigue and providing a natural and neutral mind. Try it sometime.
- Avoid When Necessary
Although this may not always be possible, it is a simple and clear solution for protecting yourself. But I do not recommend this as a permanent solution; because the less you encounter / interact with someone who absorbs energy, the less opportunity you can improve yourself and you will be deprived of a necessary life skill.
- Cut Your Marrow
This is the last resort. Sometimes you may have to make difficult decisions about who should be around you for your own health and happiness. If you still feel bad after all, the most effective option would be to finish your relationship straight ahead and continue your life.