Stay away from people who absorb your energy

Energy.

The power we need to lead a dynamic, determined and determined life.

Everyone needs energy. However, sometimes we can feel exhausted and dead until most of us are even in the evening and even in the morning.

Life is precious and also short. It is understandable that we drag ourselves from there to melancholy and anguish every day, thinking that we may be living better lives.

Throughout history, high energy has been associated with happy and active people, while low energy has been seen as a feature of depressed and cold people. Psychosomatic medicine has shown a strong relationship between mind and body, so the less energy we have, the more prone to depression, anxiety and other temperament disorders.

It is a fact that a healthy and happy person has high energy . How can we pursue our dreams, chase our goals and overcome obstacles without our energy? How can we achieve valuable and meaningful success in life without energy? While it’s true that some people naturally have higher amounts of energy than others, have you ever thought why? Inheritance and our environment are also influencing factors.

Everything is energy!

When we go down to the subatomic level, we see that everything that exists consists of vibrating atoms, that is, pure energy. It can be said that even abstract values ​​such as thoughts, emotions, instincts and sexual impulses consist of energy. So we are actually swimming in a moving ocean, and just like in a real ocean, there are hunters and hunts.

If you are reading this article, you are very likely to be a hunt .

You can be a hunt, of course, but that doesn’t mean you should be a victim. You need to act to make your life better. Here are some suggestions I compiled from Lonerwolf :