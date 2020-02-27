State Your Purpose

One fundamental goal for any aspiring legacy entrepreneur is a well-constructed life purpose statement.



A legacy entrepreneur is someone who does what they love as a job or career, yes. However, it is important to note that a life purpose statement encompasses much more than a description of your job. It is the goal of your whole life, not just what you do for money.



One way to begin to formulate a well-constructed life purpose statement is to answer the following questions:

• What do you do for enjoyment, when you aren’t getting paid?

• What do you talk about in social settings (cocktail parties, backyard barbeques, dinners with friends, etc.)?

• What do you discuss with your partner or family during meals or family events?

• What activities give you a sense of self-worth?

• What do your friends and family appreciate about you?



You may have started to get the idea that your life purpose statement is about what makes you feel alive.

It’s about the subjects or activities that you naturally gravitate toward. It’s your personal mission.



It goes without saying that finding your dream job fits under the umbrella of your life purpose statement.

We should all aspire to have a job or career that allows us to live out our life purpose!



Now that I’ve given you some guidelines to creating a life purpose statement, I’ll share my life purpose statement:

My life purpose is to use my creativity and expressiveness to inspire myself and others to stand in our truth, to live in freedom, to discover, create and learn every day.



I am a life and career coach, so I am doing my life purpose when I’m working. I also do these things when I’m not working.



My life purpose statement is an affirmation of what feeds my soul. Doing my life purpose gives me a sense of self-worth. It makes me feel like I’m doing what I was meant to do… naturally. It’s who I am.

