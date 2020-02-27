Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

State Your Purpose

Do you know what your life purpose is? It isn’t necessarily about what you do for a living, although what you do for a living can be a part of it. Knowing how to construct a meaningful and practical life purpose statement is an essential part of doing work you love.

By
State Your Purpose

One fundamental goal for any aspiring legacy entrepreneur is a well-constructed life purpose statement.


A legacy entrepreneur is someone who does what they love as a job or career, yes. However, it is important to note that a life purpose statement encompasses much more than a description of your job. It is the goal of your whole life, not just what you do for money.

One way to begin to formulate a well-constructed life purpose statement is to answer the following questions:
• What do you do for enjoyment, when you aren’t getting paid?
• What do you talk about in social settings (cocktail parties, backyard barbeques, dinners with friends, etc.)?
• What do you discuss with your partner or family during meals or family events?
• What activities give you a sense of self-worth?
• What do your friends and family appreciate about you?


You may have started to get the idea that your life purpose statement is about what makes you feel alive.

It’s about the subjects or activities that you naturally gravitate toward. It’s your personal mission.


It goes without saying that finding your dream job fits under the umbrella of your life purpose statement.

We should all aspire to have a job or career that allows us to live out our life purpose!


Now that I’ve given you some guidelines to creating a life purpose statement, I’ll share my life purpose statement:

My life purpose is to use my creativity and expressiveness to inspire myself and others to stand in our truth, to live in freedom, to discover, create and learn every day.


I am a life and career coach, so I am doing my life purpose when I’m working. I also do these things when I’m not working.


My life purpose statement is an affirmation of what feeds my soul. Doing my life purpose gives me a sense of self-worth. It makes me feel like I’m doing what I was meant to do… naturally. It’s who I am.

Feeling a little stuck or burnt-out in your career? Take this free quiz http://careerburnoutquiz.com to uncover what’s working and what’s definitely not. Receive customized feedback and tips tailored for your situation to start on your path to an improved work life and career you love.

Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Five Ways to Find Your Purpose

by Fallon Ukpe
Wonder//

4 Secrets to Achieving Success

by Heidi RichardsMooney
Community//

Why Most Resolutions Fail (And 3 Science-Based Principles That Will Make Yours Stick)

by Sanford Keziah

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.