Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Starving Artist Syndrome or Success?

You Choose….. Wishing my life away! I spent a lifetime wishing I could do what I loved and make an abundant living from it. I was a frustrated artist and like many of my fellow creatives, I had settled for the mundane instead of greatness. You see there is an attitude in society that has […]

By

You Choose…..

Wishing my life away!

I spent a lifetime wishing I could do what I loved and make an abundant living from it. I was a frustrated artist and like many of my fellow creatives, I had settled for the mundane instead of greatness. You see there is an attitude in society that has programmed a subtle sabotaging belief that artists will never have wealth, and if they do, they will be in the minority and are also likely to be white and male! (https://nmwa.org/advocate/get-facts)

This belief has been passed from generation to generation and I am one of the so many women that have just tried to fit in and earn a living. I went to art college and it is what I always wanted to do, but I just couldn’t find a job so I compromised. I managed to forge a 6-figure successful career in retail and was admired and accredited as one of the top Managers and coaches in my company and headhunted twice. But there was a void. As I aged and became wiser and learned more, running three successful businesses of my own, the void just got bigger.

Step into your power.

At last, like a message from on high, I decided that instead of allowing my life to feel out of alignment, I was going to follow the pull. You see, by allowing yourself to continue moving forward without so much as a nudge towards the roots of your creativity is like driving a car without knowing how to drive! Would you do that in life? Just drive a car by accident? Then why had I been living by accident? I decided to drive me in the direction that my life should be going and apply all of that knowledge I had to what I really wanted to do. I knew how to run a business, scale it, lead a team and stay focused, I just needed to apply that very same strategy to my creative genius.

Reborn.

At the end of 2018, the Universe gave me a sign. My husband bought me a desktop easel and some equipment for Christmas and told me to stop talking about it and just do it! I started to draw and paint on Boxing Day with no clue where it would take me. On Boxing Day 2019 I launched my new business Violet Aura Art and already had a client signed to my signature program two full months before I launched. Today I feel reborn because I coach innovative female entrepreneurs who lack business acumen and do not earn their worth, to launch or develop their successful creative business. I paint powerful images about women and empowerment and I write books that inspire. Imagine if I had not learned to drive my life, how selfish would that be of me? Now 1000’s of creative women can find their power in a safe and structured way and I can lead change in the creative space by building an army of abundant creative women.

There is no longer a void there is a vision.

picture of a woman reading a book

Mandy Nicholson, Creative Genius Consultant at Violet Aura Art

Mandy spent way too many years fitting in instead of following her soul's purpose. Frustrated but successful in her alternative choice, she decided to put her decades of skills in coaching and leadership to work and convert a 6 figure salary into a 6 figure business.

Now she is a women's Creative Genius Consultant, Artist, Author and the founder of the Creative Business Academy. She helps innovative female entrepreneurs to launch or develop their creative business and make more money.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Ten Things Men of Color Should Learn To Do”

by Dr. John DuBose EdD
Community//

“I’d like to start a movement to activate the youth to vote and not be politically complacent ” With Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

It takes more than talent to succeed in the music business.

by Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.