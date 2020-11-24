Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Starting Your First Business as a Family | Barry Kornfeld

Starting a business on your own can be a huge step towards a bright future, but can also be a great challenge. When starting a business as a family, the challenge falls on every member. However, there are many positives when creating a family business such as working for yourself, giving a greater opportunity to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Starting a business on your own can be a huge step towards a bright future, but can also be a great challenge. When starting a business as a family, the challenge falls on every member. However, there are many positives when creating a family business such as working for yourself, giving a greater opportunity to your family members, and passing down a business and legacy for future generations to come. Starting a family business takes hard work and dedication, but these tips can help the beginnings be a little bit easier:

Create a Plan

A business plan is the cornerstone of a business––especially for one that is family-owned and operated. When creating the business plan for your small business, focus on the roles of each family member, salary and hourly wage, ownership stakes, an exit plan, and a succession plan. It’s imperative that each family member that is an employee understands how compensation works and whether or not they have ownership stakes in the business. It’s also important to determine what happens to each family member if they choose to leave the business and who the business goes to once the founders retire.

Make the Rules

To run a successful family business, there need to be rules and regulations set up before opening. By determining the company culture early on, there is a better chance that the business will run more smoothly. Establish how you will keep your business and personal lives separate, the duties and responsibilities of each family member, whether or not to hire outside help, and how to ensure that each family member is treated equally. Create these rules before opening up for business and you’ll have a much stronger foundation to work from.

Come Together as a Family

While it’s essential that business and personal lives should remain separate, it’s also important to remain strong as a family.  Ensure that every member is committed to the business. What makes a family-owned business so special is the togetherness and legacy it creates. When business decisions need to be made, come together as a family to make them. To ensure success, every family member needs to be on board and committed to the business lasting for generations to come.

This article was originally published on BarryKornfeld.com

    Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Barry Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding, a niche firm in the financial services industry that specializes in debt restructuring. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, over the course of his career, he has amassed over 30 years of comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of finance and various commercial finance transactions.

     

    Barry, along with his wife, Ferne, and his brother, realized that there was a large and unfortunate gap within the commercial finance marketplace. Many companies and businesses were seeking solutions to their debt, only to be pointed by others towards more and more debt. Given the amount of money such businesses had already borrowed, their loan applications were often declined, leaving them back at square one.

     

    Barry Kornfeld and his partners realized that what these businesses and companies were actually looking for was a way to restructure their debt—not accrue more. As such, they began reaching out to specialized restructuring partners and lenders, working towards the ability to specialize in debt restructuring since the market so desperately needed it. With his background in finance, Barry is able to apply his analytical skills to help consult with businesses plagued with too much debt. Instead of working with individuals, he is now working exclusively with businesses to first help them secure affordable financing, but if they are not qualified, then to help them by showing the benefits of restructuring their unsupportable business debt. For Barry, it was a natural and necessary offshoot.

     

    To learn more about Barry Kornfeld and his insight into debt restructuring, make sure to check out his blog!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Running a Successful Family Business | Barry Kornfeld

    by Barry Kornfeld
    Community//

    “Why you need to set boundaries with yourself (and stick to them).” with Alejandra Love

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    Jerry Flanagan: “Always lead and remain positive”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.