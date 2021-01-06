Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Starting Your Day on a Positive Note

Most people have a daily routine, and mostly it’s monotonous. Some people wake up to the ear-busting alarm clock while some are stirred by the energetic toddlers screaming out, “mommy and daddy!” However, if you take the time to study successful people, they all share one thing in common, a perfectly crafted morning routine. These […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Most people have a daily routine, and mostly it’s monotonous. Some people wake up to the ear-busting alarm clock while some are stirred by the energetic toddlers screaming out, “mommy and daddy!” However, if you take the time to study successful people, they all share one thing in common, a perfectly crafted morning routine. These celebrities mold routines from dawn till dusk that keep them in line with their daily goals. 

Although commonly overlooked, starting your day on a positive note greatly impacts the end goals. Here are ways to begin your day on a positive note.

Wake up when it’s right for you

Waking up at 4 a.m. cannot be forced down everyone’s throat. According to science, every individual has a unique circadian rhythm that regulates their sleep and wake cycles. This explains why one may be an early riser while the other just can’t catch up with waking up early in the morning. Determine what time works best for you and stick to that. Be consistent even during the off days and weekends.

Put the gadgets down

Social media and TV shows are notorious for eating up time that would have been used to catch some sleep. People looking to start their days on a positive note should allocate time to ditch their electronic gadgets, free their minds, and encourage timely sleeping patterns.

Make a list of things-to-do for the day

Once your eyes are open and your mind is fully conscious, you should make a habit of writing down a list of things to do for the day. This might help you feel re-energized for the day as you focus on the goals scheduled ahead. Be sure to make it short and clear.

Drink water

Staying hydrated is good not only during the morning hours but also throughout the day. The skin should glow, and one should feel energized to start the day on a high note.

Work-out

As part of the morning routine and lifestyle change, one could incorporate work-outs and stretches to keep the heart healthy and calm before the day starts. Exercises are effective stress relievers and should motivate you to conquer the day.

Be sure not to overload your morning routine with heavy and many tasks at a go. Remember staying positive is the end goal.

    Victor Alston, President and CEO at Big Sur Construction | Luxe Living

    Based in California, Victor Alston is a multi-talented and highly skilled professional working in both the venture funding arena and the real estate development industry. As a venture funder, Victor Alston likes to identify late-stage technology development businesses for investment opportunities. As a real estate developer - and CEO and President at Big Sur Construction and Luxe Living - Victor Alston works to design super-luxury neighborhoods: communities where businesses and residents alike can benefit from the melding together of commercial and residential spaces.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Easy Self-Care Tips To Start Your Day With

    by Stephanie Wells
    Well-Being//

    Minimalist Morning Routines That Will Calm The Chaos In Your Life

    by Michele Lian
    Well-Being//

    How to Create a Meaningful Morning Routine That Will Set You Up For A Successful Day

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.